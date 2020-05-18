J'eet Jet? Pittsburgh City Paper announces its first ever Pittsburgh cookbook

click to enlarge
Cover illustration by Pittsburgh City Paper graphic designer Jeff Schreckengost
Pittsburgh's food scene has grown dramatically in the past decade, leading to our restaurants ending up on national lists for their innovative cuisine at the same time that the city is still putting out great classics like french fries on salads and platefuls of pierogies. Lucky for us
, all of this means our Yinzer hearts and bellies are continuously satisfied. Lucky for you
, we're helping to bring a little bit of this amazing dining scene into your homes with the announcement of our first ever cookbook, Pittsburgh’s Kitchens: J'eet Jet
?
Purchase of a J'eet Jet?
cookbook includes recipes from local restaurant chefs, bartenders, bloggers, and home cooks to provide recipes from their home and heart to yours. We have 50 heart-filled recipes spanning a wide variety of reasons that make them special: There’s that well-loved item they grew up eating, a holiday meal that is now a tradition, a recipe that has been passed down to every generation, and even best sellers from some of our favorite local restaurants' menus. These amazing Pittsburgh recipes are split up into seven categories: Appetizers, Breakfast, Lunch, Mains, Sides + Sauces, Desserts, and Cocktails. It includes everything you need to expand your repertoire in the kitchen and proudly gives kudos to your favorite Pittsburghers when you make these tasty recipes in the heart of your home, the kitchen, or — for some — the bar!
Photo: Dingo
Photo: Dingo
One of the many recipes you'll find in Pittsburgh City Paper's new cookbook: Onion Maiden's Everybody Loves Ramen noodles
COVID-19 has hit all of our businesses in ways we could not have predicted. At Pittsburgh City Paper,
our journalists have been working all hours of the day, bringing you news of the pandemic in our weekly print issues in addition to continuing to bring you daily online coverage to ensure all communities in Pittsburgh are informed and updated. During this time, we have launched a Membership Program
to help cauterize the losses we have endured, and we have been so appreciative of the outpouring of response from our readers. But we want to make sure we also do our part to help the community as well. Which is why we have teamed up with our friends at 412 Food Rescue
to help their efforts in helping those that are food insecure, by donating 50% of all proceeds from our cookbook sales to their organization.
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
50% of proceeds from J'eet Yet will go to Pittsburgh nonprofit 412 Food Rescue who recently teamed up with the Pittsburgh Steelers and food-service company Sysco to distribute 9,000 pounds of fresh produce and dairy products near Heinz Field to North Side residents.
412 Food Rescue is no stranger to helping Pittsburghers in need. In 2018, we named them one of our Pittsburghers of the Year
, after they expanded their Pittsburgh-based organization to combat food waste in 20 more cities. In October 2019, the nonprofit's CEO Leah Lizarondo was honored with the Vital Voices Sustainable Development award for the organization's app, Food Rescue Hero. And through the pandemic, the food rescue organization has continued to prove itself as one of the most valuable nonprofits in the region, teaming up with other organizations across the city to bring produce to those in need. (They even joined up with Pittsburgh-born actor Michael Keaton
!)
The other half of the proceeds from the cookbooks will go toward Pittsburgh City Paper
’s continued commitment to serving our readers by amplifying the voices of our community and bringing the news, food, arts, and entertainment coverage we know is so important to our city.
Cookbooks can be purchased in the Pittsburgh City Paper store
for only $35 (plus shipping & tax) during our pre-order time period. The price of the cookbook will increase after pre-order ends. All cookbooks pre-ordered will be mailed out in 4-6 weeks from our launch of sales.
When you support us by purchasing a membership, a T-shirt, a subscription, or a cookbook, you are helping us continue to support the community, so thank you! Questions regarding the cookbook or other City Paper
programs can be emailed to supportus@pghcitypaper.com
.
Bon appetit!