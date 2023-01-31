Japanese sandwiches, challah for a cause, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Photo: Courtesy of Nothing Bundt Cakes
Conversation Hearts Bundtinis by Nothing Bundt Cakes
A local pop-up dedicated to the art of Japanese sandwiches will soon appear at various Pittsburgh breweries and restaurants. G.S. Sandoco announced on its Instagram page a full schedule of events throughout February, during which guests can enjoy handhelds made with traditional milk bread and Japanese flavors. The month kicks off on Feb. 1 with an event at Scratch & Co., followed by appearances at Soju, Lolev Beer, Coven Brewing, and Dancing Gnome.
Ineffable Cà Phê x Phat’s Bar
418 Semple St., Oakland. phatsbar.com
Phat's Bar will host the launch of the Ineffable Cà Phê
food truck. From Wed., Feb. 1 through Sat., Feb. 4, the local Vietnamese eatery and coffee place will park at the Oakland bar each day from 5-10 p.m. to serve banh mi sandwiches and more.
Repair the World Pittsburgh x National Council of Jewish Women
5915 Beacon St., Squirrel Hill. werepair.org
Bake challah and support abortion rights when Repair the World Pittsburgh helps launch the National Council of Jewish Women's Repro Shabbat weekend
. Taking place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thu., Feb. 16 at the Congregation Beth Shalom of Pittsburgh, the event welcomes people of all ages to bake traditional challah bread, some of which will go to a local food pantry. A description says the Repro Shabbat provides an opportunity for members of the Jewish community to recommit themselves to "reproductive health, rights, and justice."
Blue Sky Kitchen and Bar
211 N. Whitfield St., East Liberty. eatbluesky.com
For those wanting to extend Dry January, Blue Sky added a bunch of new mocktails to their menu. Try the Apple Cinnamon Spritzer, Cold Brew Marti-No, Spiced Cranberry Orange Refresher, and the Winter Rosemary Cran Donkey.
click to enlarge
Photo: Courtesy of East End Brewing
Brighton Heights Oatmeal Raisin Stout by East End Brewing
East End Brewing Co.
147 Julius St., Larimer. eastendbrewing.com
East End Brewing continues its Neighborhood beer series with the release of its Brighton Heights Oatmeal Raisin Stout. The brewery describes it as a not-too-sweet dessert beer made with milk, sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon, as well as Special B malt to give it "raisin character."
On the lookout for Valentine's Day goodies? Nothing Bundt Cakes has a Red Rose Bundt Cake decorated with one large red rose, in Red Velvet, White Chocolate Raspberry, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, and other flavors. Switch out the same old chocolates for Bundtinis, bite-sized cakes available in assorted flavors by the dozen. Decorate them with a variety of toppers ranging from Conversation Hearts to traditional roses.