 Januscary screams into the Harris Theater with classic and new horror films | Pittsburgh City Paper

Januscary screams into the Harris Theater with classic and new horror films

By

click to enlarge A young Inuit girl with braids and face paint looks off into the distance.
Photo: Courtesy of Mixtape SB Productions Inc. and Mongrel Media
Slash/Back
The Harris Theater has some post-holiday treats for horror fans with the latest rendition of its Januscary Film Festival, a showcase of classic and new films, as well as a little comedy mixed in.

From Fri., Jan. 6-Wed., Jan. 11, the historic Downtown theater will screen six films, including a special Abbott & Costello Double Feature hosted by Sean Collier of Pittsburgh Magazine.

Joseph Morrison, the programming and venue manager of the Harris Theater, says in a release that, while audiences may think of horror icons like Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, or the Wolf Man, Bud Abbott and Lou Costello, who performed as a popular comedy twosome throughout the 1940s and 1950s, also made major contributions to the genre.

Two of those contributions, Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein and Abbott and Costello Meet the Mummy, will play on Sun., Jan. 8 at the theater.

“The legendary comedy duo left a huge mark on the comedy scene and pioneered many techniques of both stand-up and movie comedy,” says Morrison. “They also helped save not only their own careers but the longevity of Universal Monsters as well. I am beyond excited to bring this and the other great horror films to the Harris as a part of Januscary.”
click to enlarge A Mexican woman wearing a striped sweatshirt and backpack looks down as she ascends a set of enclosed stairs.
Photo: Courtesy of XYZ Films
Huesera
The docket also includes titles from a diverse array of creative voices and perspectives. Slash/Back draws on Indigenous shapeshifter folklore with the story of Canadian Inuit teenagers who, according to a synopsis, “go toe-to-bodysnatched-toe with alien invaders who’ve slithered into the skins of local policemen and wildlife.” The film marks the feature debut of Inuit director Nyla Innuksuk and stars a cast of young Inuit actors.

Latino and Hispanic voices define a good portion of the festival with the anthology Satanic Hispanics and Huesera, a Mexican pregnancy horror film directed and co-written by Michelle Garza Cervera.

Also playing is Kids vs. Aliens, a full-length spin-off of a short from the V/H/S franchise, and Thrust!, described as a low-budget exploitation film featuring "a dystopian world run by girl gangs.” The Thrust! screening will also feature a Q&A with writer and director Victor Bonacore, who will be in attendance.
Januscary Film Festival. Showtimes vary. Fri., Jan. 6-Wed., Jan. 11. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-15. Abbott & Costello Double Feature free for kids 12 and under. trustarts.org

Tags

Related Content

Drama surrounds Pittsburgh leg of HUMP! Film Festival

By Amanda Waltz

Drama surrounds Pittsburgh leg of HUMP! Film Festival

Latest in Screen

Two documentary projects shed light on Pittsburgh's Black history

By Owen Gabbey

Two documentary projects shed light on Pittsburgh's Black history

Film archivists descend on Harris Theater for day of free screenings

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Film archivists descend on Harris Theater for day of free screenings

Glass Onion finds the truth buried in absurdity

By Owen Gabbey

Glass Onion finds the truth buried in absurdity

Netflix adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front is a sledgehammer of anguish

By Owen Gabbey

Netflix adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front is a sledgehammer of anguish
More »
More Screen
All Arts+Entertainment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 21- 3, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh dance party expands with New Year's Eve debut at Roxian Theatre

Pittsburgh dance party expands with New Year's Eve debut at Roxian Theatre

By Jordan Snowden

The Wanderers at City Theatre is a layered tale of marriage and betrayal

The Wanderers at City Theatre is a layered tale of marriage and betrayal

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Quiz: Let us recommend you a gift based on how yinzer you are!

Quiz: Let us recommend you a gift based on how yinzer you are!

By CP Staff

Two documentary projects shed light on Pittsburgh's Black history

Two documentary projects shed light on Pittsburgh's Black history

By Owen Gabbey

© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation