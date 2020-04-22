 Jam to Chrome Cable's 'Mother Earth' this Earth Day | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Jam to Chrome Cable's 'Mother Earth' this Earth Day

By

click to enlarge mother_earth_chrome_cable.jpg
To market "Mother Earth" the newest single from Chrome Cable, the Pittsburgh-based musician placed adverts (see above) in random places around the city. Those who called the toll-free number heard a preview of the synth-laden, '80s-leaning song, and had the option to leave a voicemail.

Chrome Cable, whose real name is Cole McCloskey, then complied the messages to create an interactive experience for fans that he debuted when the song was released. It is available to hear on his website by clicking the play button toward the bottom of the page.
"I wanted to create an energetic love song that sounded as if it was written about Mother Earth," says McCloskey. "It's also a way to support taking care of our planet because it's the only one we have. 'Every day I wanna treat it like it's Earth Day.'"

In "Mother Earth" McCloskey sings sweet nothings to the planet like one would to a loved one:

Flowers raise across your body and it goes for miles
I'd walk miles across you're field just to see your smile
Every day I want to treat it like its Earth Day
Protect your heart, protect your soul, protect your brain
I'm so eco-friendly just so I can love on you for life
A woman like you doesn't just happen overnight

"I hope Mother Earth can promote love and positivity while giving people a song to groove to on Earth Day," says McCloskey. "Times may seem a little dreary right now during this isolation period, but we need to continue to be positive because we're going to make it out of this situation better than ever."


People may have spent the last month or so indoors, but the 50th annual Earth Day is a great time to remember that the planet is still undergoing climate change that will take decades to reverse.

Speaking of Earth Day , Mother Day

Or, the Whale launches a no-waste happy hour

By Celine Roberts

Or, the Whale launches a no-waste happy hour
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Local vinyl shops were closed for Record Store Day, but are still 'open for business'

By Jordan Snowden

Local vinyl shops were closed for Record Store Day, but are still 'open for business'

Let’s remember The Speaking Canaries

By Josh Oswald

Let’s remember The Speaking Canaries

Quarantunes with the PSO's Kyle Mustain

By Jordan Snowden

Kyle Mustain, Principal English Horn for Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Pittsburgher channels Lizzo for "Bored As Hell" parody video

By Jordan Snowden

Screenshot from "Bored as Hell" video
More »

Readers also liked…

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 22-28, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending in Arts+Entertainment

Screenshot from "Bored as Hell" video

Pittsburgher channels Lizzo for "Bored As Hell" parody video

By Jordan Snowden

Kyle Mustain, Principal English Horn for Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Quarantunes with the PSO's Kyle Mustain

By Jordan Snowden

Screencap from Claire and Mel Vatz's viral YouTube video

Pittsburgh couple's viral coronavirus-themed parody of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Homeward Bound' is the perfect pick-me-up for the fellow quarantined

By Lisa Cunningham

Local vinyl shops were closed for Record Store Day, but are still 'open for business'

Local vinyl shops were closed for Record Store Day, but are still 'open for business'

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation