Jam to Chrome Cable's 'Mother Earth' this Earth Day

Chrome Cable, the Pittsburgh-based musician placed

adverts (see above) in random places around the city. Those who called the toll-free number heard a preview of the synth-laden, '80s-leaning song, and had the option to leave a voicemail.





Chrome Cable, whose real name is

Cole McCloskey, then complied the messages

to create an interactive experience for fans that he debuted when the song was released. It is available to hear on his

by clicking the play button toward the bottom of the page.









I wanted to create an energetic love song that sounded as if it was written about Mother Earth," says

McCloskey. "

It's also a way to support taking care of our planet because it's the only one we have. 'Every day I wanna treat it like it's Earth Day.'"



In "Mother Earth"

McCloskey sings sweet nothings to the planet like one would to a loved one:







Flowers raise across your body and it goes for miles

I'd walk miles across you're field just to see your smile

Every day I want to treat it like its Earth Day

Protect your heart, protect your soul, protect your brain

I'm so eco-friendly just so I can love on you for life

A woman like you doesn't just happen overnight



"I hope Mother Earth can promote love and positivity while giving people a song to groove to on Earth Day," says McCloskey. " Times may seem a little dreary right now during this isolation period, but we need to continue to be positive because we're going to make it out of this situation better than ever."



People may have spent the last month or so indoors, but the 50th annual Earth Day is a great time to remember that the planet is still undergoing climate change that will take decades to reverse.



