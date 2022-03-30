It's time to retire Ben Roethlisberger from the spotlight

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger

Editor's note: This column contains references to sexual assault.

Penguins all wearing Ben Roethlisberger No. 7 jersey. Never seen anything like that https://t.co/YLdQ3cI7DL — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) March 29, 2022

Ben walked the black carpet with a smile on his face and his fist pumping in the air as the fans in attendance greeted him with a standing ovation."





That the Penguins, a team with one of the most likable sports players of all time as its captain, would allow a ceremony in such poor taste is disappointing.





Because until people start respecting community members as much as they idolize sports stars, the Steel City will continue to wave their Terrible Towels, not just for the team but for whatever player is performing well during a game, no matter how poorly they perform off the field and how many alleged victims they leave behind. Yes, Roethlisberger apologists will point out that the warm-up jerseys will be sold with profits donated to a worthy charity, the Light of Life homeless shelter. And by all means, please show great Pittsburgh nonprofits your financial support, no matter what celebrity is using them for their own ego because there are a lot of local agencies who provide support for people in need.

The Pens ended up losing the game to the Rangers, but it wasn’t the biggest loss of the night. They also lost some integrity.