Irish Centre of Pittsburgh on sale for a reduced price of ... $1.5 million

The Irish Centre of Pittsburgh is on sale for $1.5 million through realty company Berkshire Hathaway. The 4.25-acre listing advertises that the property at 6886 Forward Ave. on the edge of Squirrel Hill includes a 700-person occupancy social hall, so if anyone and their 699 friends are interested in an in-ground pool, two-bedroom ranch home, and upper and lower parking lots, this property is a golden opportunity.
Viewable from the Parkway East and close to the Nine Mile Run trails and Firelane Trail in Frick Park, the Irish Centre has a history stretching back to 1966, when it was founded by Rev. Dr. Patrick McCarthy, a resident at St. Paul's Cathedral and a professor at Duquesne University.
Irish community, including sessions for musicians playing traditional Irish music, traditional Irish dance competitions starting in 1972, and weekly Irish language lessons. More information can be found at Berkshire Hathaway's website.