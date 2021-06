Irish Centre of Pittsburgh on sale for a reduced price of ... $1.5 million

click to enlarge Photo: courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Irish Centre of Pittsburgh

click to enlarge Photo: courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Aerial view of the Irish Centre, next to I-376

If you’ve gotten lost driving back from Kennywood , you may have wandered past the long, rectangular building on a Squirrel Hill back road with the words “Irish Centre” printed in dark green letters across the gable wall. Now, the Irish Centre of Pittsburgh is for sale — at a reduced price. The Irish Centre of Pittsburgh is on sale for $1.5 million through realty company Berkshire Hathaway . The 4.25-acre listing advertises that the property at 6886 Forward Ave. on the edge of Squirrel Hill includes a 700-person occupancy social hall, so if anyone and their 699 friends are interested in an in-ground pool, two-bedroom ranch home, and upper and lower parking lots, this property is a golden opportunity.Viewable from the Parkway East and close to the Nine Mile Run trails and Firelane Trail in Frick Park, the Irish Centre has a history stretching back to 1966, when it was founded by Rev. Dr. Patrick McCarthy, a resident at St. Paul's Cathedral and a professor at Duquesne University.The center hosted cultural, educational, social, and recreational activities for the Irish community , including sessions for musicians playing traditional Irish music, traditional Irish dance competitions starting in 1972, and weekly Irish language lessons. More information can be found at Berkshire Hathaway's website