Introducing Park ‘til Dark with free, family-friendly activities and celebrate the return of Pour at the Park

Park ‘til Dark is the perfect opportunity to experience it all. It’s a full day of free, family-friendly recreational activities in South Park, topped off by the annual Pour at the Park beer tasting. Pour at the Park is a fundraising event hosted by the Allegheny County Parks Foundation. Park ‘til Dark and Pour at the Park all take place in South Park on May 14, making it ‘one full day, two great events!’
The Park ‘til Dark fun begins with a free, outdoor Sunrise Yoga class at The Fairgrounds at 7:30am in partnership with Queer Pittsburgh. Or bring the whole family to a Ranger-led walk along the historical sites including the Cascades and the Vale of Cashmere from 10am to noon. Take another trip back in history at Meet the Millers, with casual presentations at the Oliver Miller Homestead from 1 to 4pm.
Additional free activities include a Ranger-led Bird Walk in partnership with Outdoor Afro from 9 to 11am. If biking is your sport, register for Bike the Park with Pro Bike + Run from 3:30 to 5pm in partnership with Black Girls Do Bike. Stop by UPMC Health Plan at The Fairgrounds for free health screenings from Noon to 4pm, which also features fun activities for kids.
All activities are free but require registration at parktildark.com, where you’ll find full descriptions of each activity.
Following this full day of recreation, stay for Pour at the Park, the annual outdoor beer and food tasting fundraiser benefiting projects in the parks. This ticketed event features local craft beers, brick oven pizza, grilled meats and healthy vegan specialties. Enjoy live bluegrass music by local band, The Turpentiners, and fun activities for youth aged six-15 at Coach Dave’s Kids Camp. Tickets for this event, which runs from 5:30 to 8:30pm range from $10 to $55. A take-home stainless steel tasting cup is included with the full-priced ticket. For more details and to purchase tickets, go to at pouratthepark.com.
Park ‘til Dark is presented by the Allegheny County Parks Foundation to encourage all to discover their parks! Park ‘til Dark is sponsored by UPMC Health Plan, Mascaro Construction, Xfinity, Horhut Tree Experts, Flora Park Garden Center and Brentwood Bank, with the help of our community partners Allegheny County, Black Girls Do Bike, Queer Pittsburgh, Outdoor Afro, Venture Outdoors and Vibrant Pittsburgh.
South Park is a popular destination all year long with more than 2,000 acres of open spaces, beautiful views and lots of recreational opportunities for the whole family including golfing, swimming, ball fields, deck hockey rink, scenic trails and more.