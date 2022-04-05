Inspired ice cream, Trinidadian treats, and more Pittsburgh food news

147 Julius St., Larimer. eastendbrewing.com
East End Brewing added a new year-round beer to its lineup. The Everyday Pilsner is a bright, crisp “beer-flavored” beer that is now available in draft and 12 oz cans. Additionally, on Thu., April 7, they are releasing the Shadyside Imperial Brown Ale with Coffee in keeping with their You Are Here project.
2257 Babcock Blvd., North Hills. necromancer.beer
On Tue., April 5, Necromancer launches its Industry Diversity Happy Hour in collaboration with Trace Brewing. The monthly series will highlight people of different backgrounds working in the beer industry, or those looking to break in, by giving them a platform to chat, drink, and network. This month’s meeting will take place from 5-8 p.m. at Necromancer.
1137 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square. square-cafe.com
The owners of Square Cafe have announced that they are returning to their former Regent Square location with Square One, an extension of the East Liberty cafe space. Populating the place where My Goodness currently is, the concept for Square One is a carry-out and quick-dine style. The location opened on April 1.
Terminal in the Strip
2101 Smallman St., Strip District. mccaffery.inc/portfolio/terminal
McCaffery has announced that they will be bringing a food hall of Asian cuisine to the Strip District Terminal. With everything from Thai to Cantonese, the food hall will be an 8,000-square-foot hub for Asian restaurants and dishes.
Abeille Voyante Tea Co.
211 Grant Ave., Millvale. tupelohoneyteas.com
Abeille Voyante Tea Co. has announced its April menu. Featuring a Tempeh bacon sandwich, curried chickpea salad wraps, broccoli and cheddar soup, peanut butter and strawberry jelly chia overnight oats, and a penne pasta salad with arugula, this menu is veggie-packed and perfect for spring. Enjoy a meal in the outdoor dining space with a Mint Mate Matcha.
Sugar Spell Scoops
1014 N. Canal St., Sharpsburg. sugarspellscoops.com
In celebration of Pittsburgh's most fruitful season, aka Road Construction Season, Sugar Spell Scoops has released a new flavor: Fresh Oil and Chips. Chocolate cookie sandwiches are blended to create a gray “road” ice cream base with dark chocolate sauce “oil” and cookie dirt “chips.” The flavor is inspired by the short-term process of patching up roads as opposed to repaving them altogether. As with all of Sugar Spell's offerings, it's also vegan, and gluten-free.
White Whale Bookstore
4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. whitewhalebookstore.com
Great news for White Whale lovers: their cafe is now open! Well, technically it's a soft open with the Grand Opening occurring on Sat., April 9. With treats from Driftwood Oven, Pittsburgh Juice Company, Leona’s, and Millie’s, you can stop by from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and get yourself a hot coffee and a cool treat.
Bae Bae’s Kitchen
951 Liberty Ave., Downtown. baebaes.kitchen
This popular lunch spot is purchasing a liquor license and will be creating a relaxing bar and lounge area for friends and supporters of the business. They are currently looking for investors, so visit their Instagram page and find out how to sign up.
Saint Ravioli
3832 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. instagram.com/saint.ravioli
On Sun., April 24 starting at 6 p.m., this handmade ravioli pop-up will be serving a six-course meal with wine pairings. Tickets for the event are $70 per person and the meal will take place at Piazza Talarico in Lawrenceville.
Fry Bar
410 Ninth St., McKeesport. instagram.com/frybarllc
On Fri., April 15, this new spot for sandwiches and fries will debut in McKeesport. Try their gourmet fries, mac bowls, and sandwiches during their grand opening.
Spring Free Store
370 Lawn St., Oakland. chscorp.org
Steel City Food Not Bombs will be hosting their first annual Spring Free Store at the CHS Food Pantry. Taking place from 1-7 p.m. on Sat., April 30, the event will distribute free food, as well as clothes, toiletries, hygiene products, toys, shoes, kids’ goods, homewares, and more to those in need.
2002 Smallman St., Strip District. defer.coffee
In collaboration with Creatives Drink and the blog Hungry Jess Big City, De Fer will launch the new Happy Hour Club with music and coffee. On Fri., April 8 from 6-9 p.m., DJ Samuel Andres will be providing the music with De Fer supplying the coffee (or tea) for guests.
ShadoBeni
1534 Brighton Road, North Side. shadobeni412.com
This vegan Trinidadian pop-up now has a brick-and-mortar storefront and will celebrate with a soft opening on Sat., April 9, and Sun., April 10 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. They will also do their take on the Lenten fish fry with an oyster mushroom sandwich on Fri., April 8.
