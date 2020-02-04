"Inspiration is always there": A conversation with Liquid Stranger

prolific 2019 marked by a new album (INFINITY) and tour

, a summer spent on the festival circuit, and the

launching of the first-ever

dubbed after the record label of the same name

Liquid Stranger is gearing up for another jammed packed year. On Wed., Feb. 5, the Swedish electronic musician kicks off his ASCENSION Tour in Pittsburgh at the Roxian Theatre

"I believe that what you put in is what you get out," says Liquid Stranger, born

o I work as hard as I possibly can to curate the best sets and opportunities for my friends and artists on WAKAAN." WAKAAN is the record label

" slaying fans with out-of-this-world sonic compositions that effortlessly blends downtempo dubstep, drum and bass, and jazz-like ambiance. The label includes other hard to classify spacey electronic acts such as LSDREAM, LUZCID, PEEKABOO, Space Jesus, Lucii, and Mersiv, to name a few.

The WAKAAN schedule is packed with the freshest tunes in music and is about to start rolling out releases on [record label]

Stääf announced his plans to start a second record label, SSKWAN, which will focus exclusively on downtempo releases, during last year's Wakaan Festival.



