Inflammation … LabNaturals CBD to the rescue!

I just came across a Substituting Cannabidiol for Opioids and Pain Medications Among Individuals With Fibromyalgia: A Large Online Survey - The Journal of Pain (jpain.org) (that found that 70 percent of people with fibromyalgia have used cannabidiol (CBD) to effectively manage the pain associated with their condition. In the majority of these patients, CBD enabled them to either completely stop or reduce opioids and other addictive and harmful pain-relieving medications.
This is hugely important in a time when opioid addiction is still raging in the U.S. and around the world. CBD is safe, effective, not addictive, and readily available in all 50 U.S. states. And, unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD is not psychoactive and doesn’t produce the “high” that is typically associated with cannabis products.
We use LabNaturalsCBD extensively in our Pharmacy practice at Murray Avenue Apothecary (4227 Murray Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15217). I take it myself, and so do many of my family members including our furry family too! It helps with anxiety and pain and inflammation as well as with the itchiness and skin allergies.
Extraction Methods: CO2 Extraction is safer than Ammonia or Ethanol which can leave chemical residues. LabNaturals CBD uses CO2 Extraction.
3 Things to Check Before Buying CBD
Source of the CBD: CBD derived from Marijuana may contain THC. Hemp is the better choice. Our CBD is derived from Hemp organically farmed in the USA. Imported Hemp has potential contaminates like pesticides, heavy metals, and solvents. LabNaturals CBD products have NO detectable THC, pesticides, heavy metals, or solvents.
Independent Lab Testing: Without independent lab testing to ensure quality, potency, purity, and consistency there is no way to be sure that a product is correctly labeled and does not contain toxic chemicals and residues.
We have multiple levels of testing to ensure quality, potency, purity and consistency. Our supplier, Folium Biosciences, tests their base oil product both internally and through third party testing. We create a liquid from the base oil which is tested by Confidence Analytics for potency. Our finished products are also sent to Confidence Analytics where they are tested to ensure no detectable THC and accurate concentration labeling. All of our certificates of analysis are available here.
If you have any chronic pain or inflammation, and you haven’t tried CBD yet, it’s definitely worth a try at LabNaturalsCBD.com.
LabNaturals CBD Client Testimonial!
P.S. There are many CBD products on the market making claims. There are a lot of bogus and ineffective CBD products on the market because it has become such a big industry. Make sure the product you choose has third party independent testing to verify potency, efficacy and trust.
My favorite CBD is LabNaturals CBD for People and Pets. It’s available in water-soluble capsules, highly bioavailable hemp oil, gum, and all products are third party tested.