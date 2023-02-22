 Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books | Pittsburgh City Paper

Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

By

click to enlarge Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

Indie Bookseller Spotlight is a regular column listing new releases at Pittsburgh book shops. Support local businesses and find your next favorite read.

click to enlarge Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books
Photo: Courtesy of Grand Central Publishing
Sink by Joseph Earl Thomas

Sink by Joseph Earl Thomas (Grand Central Publishing)
Through a series of vignettes, this coming-of-age memoir details the author's struggle to survive his abusive upbringing. He escapes into pop culture, rising through the ranks as a Pokémon master.

click to enlarge Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books
Photo: Courtesy of Graywolf Press
Voyager: Constellations of Memory by Nona Fernandez

Voyager: Constellations of Memory by Nona Fernandez (Graywolf Press)
Graywolf Press describes this work from a prominent Chilean author as weaving “astronomy and astrology, neuroscience and memory, family history and national history” into a “brief but intensely imagined autobiographical essay.”

click to enlarge Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books
Photo: Courtesy of Penguin Random House
I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai

I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai (Penguin Random House)
The latest work from a Pulitzer Prize finalist follows a woman who must confront her traumatic past when she’s invited to teach at her old boarding school.


Releasing Tue., Feb. 28:

Black Earth Wisdom by Leah Penniman (HarperCollins)
From the author of Farming While Black comes a collection of insights on environmentalism from author Alice Walker, musician Toshi Reagon, and many others.

Femina: A New History of the Middle Ages Through the Women Written Out of It by Janina Ramirez (HarperCollins)
Take a feminist journey through the Middle Ages with a look at the era’s many incredible women who have been essentially erased from history books.

click to enlarge Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books
Photo: Courtesy of Macmillan
The Crane Husband by Kelly Barnhill

The Crane Husband by Kelly Barnhill (Macmillan)
This modern take on a Japanese folk tale finds its teen protagonist watching as her mother comes under the influence of a seemingly magical, six-foot-tall crane.

City Books. 908 Galveston Ave., North Side. citybookspgh.com
Want to feature your bookstore? Send new releases or new in stock to Amanda Waltz.

