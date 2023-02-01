Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books | Pittsburgh City Paper

Indie Bookseller Spotlight is a regular column listing new releases at Pittsburgh book shops. Support local businesses and find your next favorite read.



Wildblood by Lauren Blackwood (Macmillan)

Macmillan describes this story of a young woman, whose magical powers are exploited to protect travelers in a fictional, monster-filled version of Jamaica, as a “fierce, lush fantasy.”

Code Name Sapphire by Pam Jenoff (HarperCollins)

Set in World War II Europe, this novel finds its protagonist, Hannah Martel, escaping Nazi Germany and joining a resistance movement in Brussels, Belgium.

The House of Eve by Sadeqa Johnson (Simon & Schuster)

The respective dreams of a teen girl in Chicago and an ambitious woman in Washington, D.C. are affected by love, class and racial divides, and familial expectations in this 1950s-set story.

Someone Else's Shoes by Jojo Moyes (Penguin Random House)

Moyes delivers a feel-good narrative about two women — one struggling to support her family, another cut off from her glamorous life by a sudden divorce — brought together by a lost gym bag.

Victory City by Salman Rushdie (Penguin Random House)

The latest release from one of the most influential authors of his time follows a girl who becomes a vessel for the divine, tracing her epic story over 250 years from its origins in 14th-century India.