Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books | Pittsburgh City Paper

Indie Bookseller Spotlight is a regular column listing new releases at Pittsburgh book shops. Support local businesses and find your next favorite read.
Wildblood by Lauren Blackwood (Macmillan)
Macmillan describes this story of a young woman, whose magical powers are exploited to protect travelers in a fictional, monster-filled version of Jamaica, as a “fierce, lush fantasy.”
Code Name Sapphire by Pam Jenoff (HarperCollins)
Set in World War II Europe, this novel finds its protagonist, Hannah Martel, escaping Nazi Germany and joining a resistance movement in Brussels, Belgium.
The House of Eve by Sadeqa Johnson (Simon & Schuster)
The respective dreams of a teen girl in Chicago and an ambitious woman in Washington, D.C. are affected by love, class and racial divides, and familial expectations in this 1950s-set story.
Someone Else's Shoes by Jojo Moyes (Penguin Random House)
Moyes delivers a feel-good narrative about two women — one struggling to support her family, another cut off from her glamorous life by a sudden divorce — brought together by a lost gym bag.
Victory City by Salman Rushdie (Penguin Random House)
The latest release from one of the most influential authors of his time follows a girl who becomes a vessel for the divine, tracing her epic story over 250 years from its origins in 14th-century India.
City Books. 908 Galveston Ave., North Side. citybookspgh.com
