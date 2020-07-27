 In lieu of The Rolling Stones concert, experience Mick Jagger and crew on WDVE | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

In lieu of The Rolling Stones concert, experience Mick Jagger and crew on WDVE

By

click to enlarge The Rolling Stones - PHOTO: MARK SELIGER
Photo: Mark Seliger
The Rolling Stones
Before concert cancellations due to coronavirus concerns, The Rolling Stones' No Filter Tour was scheduled to land at Heinz Field on Tue., June 23. However, Pittsburghers will still be able to experience The Rolling Stones, this Fri., July 31, thanks to The Alliance for Lifetime Income and iHeartRadio.

As the sole sponsor of the 2020 No Filter tour, the Alliance has created an alternative way for Stones fans across the U.S. to enjoy their music. Pittsburgh is the last of a six-city radio tour that will showcase an hour-long special of the Stones' hits, interviews with the band, live recordings from past concerts, and an exclusive interview with Rolling Stones tour production director, Dale “Opie” Skjerseth.
The event will be broadcast on Friday from 9-10 p.m., on WDVE 102.5, as well as livestreamed iheart.com and the free iHeartRadio app.

“The Stones have been such an essential part of their fans’ lives and happiness for decades, and though nothing can replace the band live in concert, we think this radio tour can provide a touch of Stones happiness that we all need right now,” says Jean Statler, CEO of the Alliance. “You’ll hear their best music, listen to exclusive interviews with Mick, Keith, Ronnie and Charlie, and hear from Opie, their production director, whose unique but relatable experiences will resonate with many Americans during this difficult time.”

