Iced tea tees, celebratory soul food, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

5884 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. conalmapgh.com
Con Alma Shadyside announced this week, after about a year of having a full vegetarian menu, that they would be transitioning to a fully plant-based menu. This means the restaurant will serve only vegan food and beverages. The new menu is available now.
Salty Pork Bits
5308 Butler St., Lawrenceville. saltyporkbits.com
It was announced that this Lawrenceville shop, launched by chef Justin Severino in 2018, will close for good. While the brick-and-mortar location may disappear, customers can still purchase charcuterie essentials through the company's online shop.
Mindful Brewing x Schneider's Dairy
3759 Library Road, Castle Shannon. mindfulbrewing.com
Mindful Brewing and Pittsburgh-area staple Schneider's Dairy have teamed up to create a Lemon Iced Tea Sour. The original release sold out quickly so get yours while you can.
Khalil's Restaurant
4757 Baum Blvd., Oakland. khalilsrestaurant.com
On Fri., June 17, and Sat., June 18, Khalil's will be celebrating their 50th anniversary weekend and outdoor Maharajan Festival. The festivities will include live music, belly dancers, and Syrian-style street food, as well as a champagne toast, henna painting, and more.
shopsteelcity.com/collections/turners
Pittsburgh residents have been sipping Turner's iced tea from those classic cartons for decades. Steel City recently released a series of T-shirts, sweatshirts, and other items paying tribute to the sweetened cold beverage produced by Turner's Dairy. Check out the variety of designs at the Steel City website, including one declaring Turner's as the "champagne of Pittsburgh."
Carmi Soul Food
1825 East Carson St., South Side. carmirestaurant.com
Carmi Soul Food will be celebrating Juneteenth with a Soul Food Brunch and music by DJ Smoke. The menu includes brunch classics like shrimp and grits, mac n' cheese, scrambled eggs, and potatoes, with soul food favorites like candied yams, and greens. Tickets cost $30 and are available now.
East End Brewing
147 Julius St., Larimer. eastendbrewing.com
In continuation of its You Are Here series, East End Brewing honored Swisshelm Park with a Hazy IPA. Described as having flavors of white grape and melon, this beer is perfect for summer and is available now.
Burgers and Bourbon by the Water – A Fundraiser for Tree Pittsburgh
32 62nd St., Lawrenceville. treepittsburgh.org
On Thu., June 16 starting at 6 p.m., head to the Tree Pittsburgh headquarters for a night of burgers and bourbon, all to benefit the efforts of the local nonprofit. Sprezzatura will be on-site to provide freshly grilled beef or vegan (made of sweet potatoes, black beans, and corn) burgers, along with toppings, sides, and salads. Sip on bourbon cocktails featuring Coopers' Craft, and select Dancing Gnome beers, along with nonalcoholic beverages. Tickets are $100 and proceeds go to supporting Tree Pittsburgh's mission of restoring and protecting the city's urban forest.