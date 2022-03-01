Ice cream galore, coffee collabs, and other Pittsburgh food news

GoodTaste! Pittsburgh
7101 Penn Ave., Point Breeze. goodtastepittsburgh.com
GoodTaste! Pittsburgh is hosting a Cookies & Cocktails night to “chase the winter away.” The event consists of the best boutique bakeries, their cookies being paired with unique signature cocktails. Some lucky winners will take home a cookie board. This event will take place on Thu., March 3 from 6-9 p.m. at Engine House 16.
Ghost Coffee Lab x Trace Brewing
4312 Main St., Bloomfield. tracebloomfield.com
Trace is collaborating with Ghost Coffee Lab for another installment of Thursday Throwdown on Thu., March 10 from 7-9 p.m. Baristas can sign up for the latte art throwdown with a $5 buy-in. The event is open to all coffee industry workers and anyone else who would like to participate. The Blowfish BBQ food truck will also be in attendance.
Farmer x Baker
1101 Powers Run Road, Fox Chapel. farmerxbaker.com
Farmer x Baker is hosting an open call for four local chefs to do a pop-up in their kitchen this summer. Each chef will receive three weeks of dinner service to impress and gain some exposure through Farmer x Baker clientele. If you’re an interested chef, you can email them at farmerxbaker@gmail.com or DM them on Instagram.
Hitchhiker Brewing
190 Castle Shannon Blvd., Mount Lebanon. hitchhiker.beer
On February 25, Hitchhiker Brewing dropped a new brew, Frequency Pattern. This Dark Smoothie Sour features notes of chocolate and cherry and has a delightful tartness to it. Get yours in cans or on draft today.
Deadsled Coffee
274 Chestnut St., Newark. deadsledcoffee.com
Pittsburgh horror film legend Tom Savini has announced a collaboration with New Jersey-based Dead Sled Coffee on a From Dusk till Dark Roast blend coffee. The blend is available for purchase today.
Wigle Whiskey
2401 Smallman St., Strip District. wiglewhiskey.com
To celebrate their 10th birthday, the folks at Wigle Whiskey are putting on a 10 Days of Giveaways event featuring local businesses like the National Aviary, DiAnoia’s, Oakmont Bakery, Pigeon Bagel, and many more. Every Wednesday and Saturday throughout March, a new giveaway and a chance to win will be shared. Make sure to follow Wigle on Instagram to see more.
ECHT Coffee House
107 Penn Ave., Mt. Oliver. echt-coffee.com
This new Black-owned coffee shop in Mt. Oliver is already impressing patrons and online onlookers, including local musician INEZ, who posted about it on her Twitter account. The concept is fairly simple, a coffee house with a micro roastery that offers “bistro style dishes.” Come see what all the fuss is about during their operating hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m. everyday except Tuesday.
Latte Lane
5424 William Flynn Hwy., Gibsonia. lattelanepgh.com
If you love Girl Scout Cookies, you might also become a fan of these Girl Scout Cookie lattes from Latte Lane in Gibsonia. On top of coffee drinks inspired by S'mores, Tagalong, Thin Mints, Samoas, and more, they also have a Brownie-inspired latte and a Caramel Cookie Dough Latte. These lattes will be available throughout March.
Page’s Dairy Mart
4112 E. Carson St., Southside. pagedairymart.net
Spring may not be here yet, but it’s alive in our hearts now that popular local soft serve spot Page Dairy Mart has announced they will be open for service starting Wed., March 9. Their hours will be announced on Tue., March 8.
4613 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. tillthebitterends.com
On Fri., March 4 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Bitter Ends will have a fish fry featuring a Fish and Veggie Sandwich, as well as sides like coleslaw, haluski, and potato salad. There will also be Mocha Latte Pie, Rice Pudding, and Orange Pretzel Salad.
Graeter’s Ice Cream
437 Mt. Lebanon Blvd., Castle Shannon. graeters.com
Graeter’s announced their 2022 March Mystery Flavor. Midnight Snack is a specialty ice cream composed of peanut butter cups, chocolate-covered pretzels, and brownie pieces. It sounds like everything you could want in one bite, and it is available as of Tues., March 1, so go and get yours.
