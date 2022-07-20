 Ian Brill produces new audiovisual scapes with Supply and Demand | Pittsburgh City Paper

Ian Brill produces new audiovisual scapes with Supply and Demand

By

click to enlarge Supply and Demand at Wood Street Galleries - PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE PITTSBURGH CULTURAL TRUST
Photo: Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
Supply and Demand at Wood Street Galleries

Stepping into Supply and Demand, the new exhibition by Pittsburgh installation artist Ian Brill, days before it’s set to open provides a compelling behind-the-scenes look at what’s to come. Spread across two floors of Wood Street Galleries, the two main pieces are still a mess of corrugated plastic sheeting, zip ties, and salvaged high-impact polystyrene, all handled by a small crew diligently working to complete the show.

“I still have several rolls from the same three to four tons of plastic that I picked up in a U-Haul from a salvage facility in 2014,” Brill says as he gazes at one of the surrounding pieces, a towering, white structure that, upon its debut on Fri., July 22, will burst into colorful light-and-sound displays much like those he designed for Spirit and other local venues. 

While similar to those commissioned works, Brill sees the new show — which will feature the maze-like “Fast” and the arching splendor of “Impression” — as an evolution for him as a new media artist. He describes the show, as well as much of his other works, as trying to create a situation where “there is an infinitely expanding opportunity for people to make dissociative leaps.”

Brill, a New York City native, moved to Pittsburgh in 2001 just a few days before Sept. 11, as he recalls it. Over the past two decades, he made his mark producing works for shows and events across the United States, including in New York, Texas, and California. This is all in addition to the slew of pieces he has made for numerous Pittsburgh arts and cultural organizations and events. In 2021, he even collaborated with musician Clara Kent to create a multimedia show at Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 

As preparations are underway for Supply and Demand, Brill points to plans taped to a wall, explaining how one piece will be a corridor meant to simulate a “broken thing of staples.” He also reveals how the challenges of the last few years, ranging from a serious bout with COVID-19 to battling a liver disorder, gave him a new perspective on life. 

“[W]hen I survived COVID, I just decided to take my fucking life by the fucking horns and it’s been fucking non-stop,” says Brill, who, in the months leading up to Supply and Demand, has shown in Arkon, Ohio, San Diego, Calif., and in Pittsburgh with a display at the Lawrenceville-based bar Belvdere’s Ultra-Dive. 

Supply and Demand came about, Brill says, after Pittsburgh Cultural Trust curatorial assistant Dave Zak reached out to him to do a show at Wood Street Galleries. Previously, Brill says he worked for over 10 years “off and on” as a new media specialist for Wood Street and other Trust galleries. He stepped away from the role in 2020, only returning in 2021 to finish co-curating the show This Sacred Thing for another Trust gallery, SPACE, the opening of which had been delayed by the pandemic.

Even as he looks to the future, though, Brill enthusiastically discusses his artform’s forebears. He expounds on how new media art has changed from the days of Korean-American artist Nam June Paik, who, dating back to the 1960s, integrated televisions and other electronic elements into his work, to it now focusing more on areas like experience design and video games. He talks about touring the world for three years as an assistant installing audiovisual work and doing technological support for his mentor, the renowned Austrian artist Kurt Hentschläger

Supply and Demand marks but one project Brill has in the works. He points out his assistant Ryan Ellis, a University of Pittsburgh graduate who Brill calls “absolutely fucking brilliant.” The two met in 2019 during a previous show at Wood Street Galleries.

“I was applying for a grant at the time to see if I could put up an installation somewhere on Pitt’s campus,” says Ellis, who earned a natural sciences degree at Pitt in 2019. “So I was, like, ‘Oh, Ian, how do I do art?’ And he was, like, ‘Oh, I hate you.’”

The two men laugh before Brill explains that he didn’t want to see another artist experience the same hardships he had gone through in his career.

“This guy just reminded me of my younger, skinnier self, that was, like, switching out of physics at Pitt and that had ruined several relationships trying to be an artist when maybe I could’ve done something more practical,” says Brill, adding bluntly, “But also, I didn’t want the competition.” 

Brill admits that he feels like he has grown since that initial meeting, and, in addition to other duties, hired Ellis to do “really, really advanced programming stuff” for him. He also hints at Primer Industries, a project through which the two will work together as business partners, and Brill promises it will be “absolutely unbelievable.”

“Expect your minds to be blown,” says Brill.

Supply and Demand. Fri., July 22-Sun., Nov. 20. Wood Street Galleries. 601 Wood St., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

Trending

Speaking of Ian Brill , Wood Street Galleries

Pittsburgh's top events: June 2-8

By CP Staff

Cory Henry

Clara Kent lights up her music with Aura: Reimagined at Kelly Strayhorn Theater

By Amanda Waltz

Clara Kent and Ian Brill

A guide to free public art at the 2021 Three Rivers Arts Festival

By Lauryn Nania

A guide to free public art at the 2021 Three Rivers Arts Festival

Celebrate Friendsgiving under the lights of Ian Brill's VAULT at Spirit

By Jordan Snowden

Diners in Ian Brill's VAULT
More »

Tags

Latest in Visual Art

Persad Center announces Art for Change pilot program and fundraising gala

By Amanda Waltz

Persad Center announces Art for Change pilot program and fundraising gala

Brew House Association announces new leadership and other roles

By Amanda Waltz

Brew House Association announces new leadership and other roles

Sixty years ago this week, Warhol began his “souper” success

By Rossilynne Skena Culgan

2004 Campbell Soup label that was re-released in 2006

Adda Coffee and Tea House owner supports artists with new Sharpsburg space

By Dani Janae

Adda Coffee and Tea House owner supports artists with new Sharpsburg space
More »

Readers also liked…

Gordon Parks in Pittsburgh provides much-needed look at Black workers behind WW2-era industries

By Jacob Blumenstein

Installation views of Gordon Parks in Pittsburgh, 1944/1946 at Carnegie Museum of Art, 2022

Downtown art gallery evicted in contentious landlord-tenant dispute

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Downtown art gallery evicted in contentious landlord-tenant dispute
More Visual Art »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 20-26, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Mayday Parade

Pittsburgh's top concerts: July 18-25

By Jordan Snowden

Tull Family Theater dares viewers to take the Nope Challenge

Tull Family Theater dares viewers to take the Nope Challenge

By Amanda Waltz

5 Questions with Michael Cruz Kayne

5 Questions with Michael Cruz Kayne

By Amanda Waltz

Millvale tea shop creates special blend for Pittsburgh vampire novel

Millvale tea shop creates special blend for Pittsburgh vampire novel

By Amanda Waltz

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation