 I hope they serve lasagna in heaven: Kennywood ends Garfield's Nightmare | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

I hope they serve lasagna in heaven: Kennywood ends Garfield's Nightmare

By

click to enlarge Garfield's Nightmare - PHOTO COURTESY OF KENNYWOOD
Photo courtesy of Kennywood
Garfield's Nightmare
It's never easy saying goodbye, but all good things must come to an end. On Monday, Kennywood announced it would be renovating its Garfield's Nightmare ride, removing all evidence of the cranky cat.

The ride, which first opened as the Old Mill in 1901, will reclaim its original name and a Western theme similar to the one it had in the '70s.

Many Kennywood fans rejoiced at the news. In a video posted to Kennywood's Facebook page announcing the change, spokesperson Nick Paradise said: "We're going to be bringing back the old mill as so many of you have requested." Indeed, there have been passionate Reddit threads and Facebook comments for years begging for a makeover of the ride. It had two stars on Yelp.


The Garfield theme came to be in 2004, bearing the same name as Garfield's Nightmare, a Nintendo DS game where the titular cat eats so much pizza, lasagna, and donuts that he has terrifying nightmares. The ride itself was bright, garish, and an assault on the senses. It was beautiful. 
click to enlarge Garfield's Nightmare - PHOTO COURTESY OF KENNYWOOD
Photo courtesy of Kennywood
Garfield's Nightmare
The structure of the ride is a tunneled canal that riders enter via boat. It's a gentle ride, perfect for amusement park goers who are scared of heights and speed. The Garfield theme required wearing 3D glasses to enhance the nightmarish aspects (3D glasses from 2004, which are a whole other breed from what you'd wear to watch an Avengers movie in 3D). Its color palette was filled with harsh neon and fluorescent colors: bright green boxes of lasagna dancing in top hats, Garfield sleeping in a bright blue pizza box, purple mice eating a boiling green cauldron of "cat stew."

The ride was an anomaly, as most Kennywood rides aren't branded with licensed characters, or named after a recent blockbuster or video game. At one point, Garfield's Nightmare was a new, modern ride, but that time has long since passed, and it morphed into a kitschy pop culture relic. Garfield himself, though, is only increasing in relevancy. Now, more than ever, we had Mondays and crave pasta.

If you're looking to say one last goodbye, it's already too late. The video showed the Garfield's Nightmare decor being removed via crane. Per a licensing agreement, Paradise says that all the Garfield imagery "has been or will be destroyed."

Speaking of...

Kennywood's Phantom Fright Nights tops USA TODAY 10Best Theme Park Halloween Events poll - and you can still vote

By Amanda Waltz

Tunnel monster at Kennywood's Phantom Fright Nights

Steel Curtain roller coaster to open Saturday at Kennywood

By Ryan Deto

The Steel Curtain roller coaster

Pittsburgh has a lot to offer horror fans beyond the Living Dead

By Amanda Waltz

Phantom Fright Nights at Kennywood

Kennywood reveals the Log Jammer’s replacement: a Steelers-themed roller coaster

By Alex McCann

Concept art for Kennywood's upcoming Steelers Country section and Steel Curtain roller coaster
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Takeaways from a town hall in Millvale discussing the petrochemical industry in Southwestern Pa.

By Ryan Deto

Panelists during the Millvale town hall on the petrochemical industry

Update: Gov. Tom Wolf confirms two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania

By Hannah Lynn

Update: Gov. Tom Wolf confirms two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania

The deadline for getting a Real ID is coming, but what the heck is it?

By Hannah Lynn

The deadline for getting a Real ID is coming, but what the heck is it?

Immigrant-rights advocates call on Colcom to drop anti-immigrant funding, and for local groups to stop taking its money

By Ryan Deto

Benjamin Gutschow speaking at the rally in Downtown Pittsburgh
More »

Readers also liked…

Summer in the City

By CP Staff

Summer fun at Kennywood: The cover photo of this week's Pittsburgh City Paper

Electric scooter share now available in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

Scoobi scooters in Bloomfield

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust pushing forward with Downtown cinema project

By Tyler Dague

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust pushing forward with Downtown cinema project

Pittsburgh rents are rising for the poor, dropping for the rich

By Ryan Deto

Arsenal 201 high-end apartment complex in Lawrenceville
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 4-10, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending News

Update: Gov. Tom Wolf confirms two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania

Update: Gov. Tom Wolf confirms two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh artist Julie Mallis' street mural on Strawberry Way

4 Downtown Pittsburgh alleys worth cutting through

By Ryan Deto

Panelists during the Millvale town hall on the petrochemical industry

Takeaways from a town hall in Millvale discussing the petrochemical industry in Southwestern Pa.

By Ryan Deto

The deadline for getting a Real ID is coming, but what the heck is it?

The deadline for getting a Real ID is coming, but what the heck is it?

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation