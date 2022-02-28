Hundreds rally in Downtown Pittsburgh to support Ukraine

CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig

In 2009, Laura Galis became a godparent to a girl in Ukraine at an orphanage for people with physical and mental disabilities after watching her get baptized. “The hardest thing for me right now is, being that she is nonverbal, physically disabled, in an orphanage, she obviously doesn’t have parents. So that means that means whenever they hear the shelling and the bombing, there is no one to say, ‘It’s OK, everything will be fine.’” Laura tears up and explains how the ability to see her goddaughter has depended on the Ukrainian Orthodox church in the U.S.'s ability to go on mission trips to the Ukraine. “So, I may never see her again,” Laura says.