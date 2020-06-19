 Hundreds march to Pittsburgh's City-County Building in support Black trans lives | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Hundreds march to Pittsburgh's City-County Building in support Black trans lives

By

click to enlarge Protesters marching for Black Trans Lives Matter in Pittsburgh on Thu., Jan. 18, 2020 - CP PHOTO: LISA CUNNINGHAM
CP photo: Lisa Cunningham
Protesters marching for Black Trans Lives Matter in Pittsburgh on Thu., Jan. 18, 2020
Activists and allies at the Pittsburgh Action for Black Trans Lives march demonstrated on Thursday afternoon and into the evening in support of the Black transgender and nonbinary community.

The group, comprising of several hundred people, marched from Freedom Corner in the Hill District to Downtown Pittsburgh along Centre Avenue and Grant Street before stopping at the steps of the City-County building. The event was organized by Pittsburgh trans advocacy and education group Trans YOUniting along with 1Hood Media.

In the wake of the Trump administration’s rollback of health-care protections for transgender individuals, organizers specifically called for equal access to health care, asking allies to contact providers like UPMC and Highmark as well as state government officials and ask them to ensure that trans health care is covered, and to set up state protections.


Activists from both Pittsburgh and out of town spoke at the march. Before the event, Trans YOUniting created a travel stipend fund to assist marchers in getting to the event. Throughout the demonstration, the organization collected donations through CashApp, and encouraged attendees to donate to support Black trans people.
The march focused particularly on honoring Aaliyah Johnson, a Black trans woman who was found dead on the 500 block of Sinclair Street outside of the Midtown Towers apartments in McKeesport last month, but brought up other names of Black trans women with suspicious deaths, including TeTe Gulley in Portland, Oregon, and Dominique "Rem'mie" Fells in Philadelphia.

Thomas Hudson from Tulsa, Okla. led the crowd in a moment of silence to honor Black lives and Black trans lives lost. They pointed out the importance of focusing on specific vulnerable subsets of the Black population — poor, incarcerated, trans, nonbinary, HIV positive — in their calls to action.

“We cannot continue to pick and choose which Black lives matter,” they said.

Hudson emphasized, along with multiple other organizers, that donating and posting on social media is not enough. Speakers encouraged allies to stand up for Black lives and Black trans lives in uncomfortable spaces, even when no people of color are present.
“Every single time you let transphobic violence go unchecked, you are saying violence is okay. Every time you go home to Thanksgiving and you break bread with people who vote against the people here, you are saying violence is okay,” said Miracle Jones of 1Hood Media.

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh’s newly redesigned intersection is decidedly anti-Pittsburgh Left

By Ryan Deto

New traffic signals at 40th Street and Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

At Black Lives Matter rally, attendees call on North Allegheny school board to implement anti-racist policies

By Ryan Deto

Rally-goers gathering in Blueberry Hill Park in Franklin Park, Pa.

Update: Scott Township commissioner resigns after transphobic comments concerning Dr. Rachel Levine

By Ryan Deto

Update: Scott Township commissioner resigns after transphobic comments concerning Dr. Rachel Levine
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pittsburgh’s newly redesigned intersection is decidedly anti-Pittsburgh Left

By Ryan Deto

New traffic signals at 40th Street and Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh

At Black Lives Matter rally, attendees call on North Allegheny school board to implement anti-racist policies

By Ryan Deto

Rally-goers gathering in Blueberry Hill Park in Franklin Park, Pa.

Update: Scott Township commissioner resigns after transphobic comments concerning Dr. Rachel Levine

By Ryan Deto

Update: Scott Township commissioner resigns after transphobic comments concerning Dr. Rachel Levine

Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Michael Santiago on why he is leaving the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

By Ryan Deto

Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Michael Santiago on why he is leaving the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
More »

Readers also liked…

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

By Ryan Deto

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is going on 67-county listening tour about legal marijuana

By Ryan Deto

John Fetterman

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 17-23, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

An extensive list of 2020 Juneteenth events in the Pittsburgh area

An extensive list of 2020 Juneteenth events in the Pittsburgh area

By Julia Maruca

Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Michael Santiago on why he is leaving the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Michael Santiago on why he is leaving the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

By Ryan Deto

New traffic signals at 40th Street and Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh’s newly redesigned intersection is decidedly anti-Pittsburgh Left

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation