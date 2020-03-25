 Humane Animal Rescue is asking for donations to help feed pets in families impacted by coronavirus | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Humane Animal Rescue is asking for donations to help feed pets in families impacted by coronavirus

By

click to enlarge dog-food-pandemic.jpg.jpg
For some people, the strange effects of the coronavirus have made it a perfect time to adopt a pet or become a foster home for pets not yet ready to be adopted. Those who are suddenly working at home every day and feeling lonely because of social distance might have the urge to fill the void with a puppy. But for others, the sudden loss of income might mean choosing between buying food for their families, and food for their pets.

The Humane Animal Rescue originally encouraged foster home applicants, especially to prepare for the possibility of an employee getting sick and needing to  transfer animals out. But now, Humane Animal Rescue has received so many foster applications — 240 applications since March 17 — that the rescue center is now shifting its focus to its pet food pantry.

Ellie's Pet Pantry, a Humane Animal Rescue program, assists local owners in feeding their pets, who without assistance, might otherwise have to surrender their animals.


"As families struggle with the loss of jobs and other sources of income, individuals can make an enormous difference by sparing children, parents, and family pets the heartache of separation," states a press release from Humane Animal Rescue.

Melissa Smith, Director of Communications at the Humane Animal Rescue, says they have seen an increase in calls about the food pantry, which she expects will continue in the coming weeks and months as coronavirus shutdowns continue. Requested donations include bagged and canned food for cats and dogs, as well as purchases off of their Amazon wishlist or financial donations to the rescue. Donations can be dropped off at the East End location (926 Hamilton Avenue, Homewood) or the North Side location (1101 Western Avenue).

Pet owners who need help feeding their pets can fill out an online request form, and for a limited time, during this period of social distancing, a Humane Animal Rescue staff member can drop the pet food at your home.

Tags

Latest in News

Sen. Pat Toomey supports coronavirus stimulus bill, but worries it 'creates incentives not to work'

By Ryan Deto

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Lehigh) makes a statement on Mon., March 23.

With frozen pizza for catering and neighbors as their guests, a Pittsburgh couple weds on the porch during COVID-19

By Amanda Waltz

Allison Ruppert (right) and Rob Conroy (left) during their porch wedding on Monday night.

Yes, you can still use public parks, but social distancing still applies

By Hannah Lynn

Stella Carne runs through the Bridle Trail at Schenley Park in 2019.

Bike Pittsburgh proposes street closures to give people space while enjoying the outdoors

By Ollie Gratzinger

A skateboarder on a mostly empty Grant Street in Downtown Pittsburgh on Sun., March 15
More »

Readers also liked…

Everything in the world displeases me: The College Nihilism Issue

By Hannah Lynn

Everything in the world displeases me: The College Nihilism Issue

Pittsburgh rents are rising for the poor, dropping for the rich

By Ryan Deto

Arsenal 201 high-end apartment complex in Lawrenceville

Buy Some Happiness: Laptop stickers and pins for Pittsburgh college students

By Lisa Cunningham

Buy Some Happiness: Laptop stickers and pins for Pittsburgh college students

Fall Road Trips Just Hours from Pittsburgh

By Lisa Cunningham

On board the Potomac Eagle
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 25-31, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending News

Allison Ruppert (right) and Rob Conroy (left) during their porch wedding on Monday night.

With frozen pizza for catering and neighbors as their guests, a Pittsburgh couple weds on the porch during COVID-19

By Amanda Waltz

A skateboarder on a mostly empty Grant Street in Downtown Pittsburgh on Sun., March 15

Bike Pittsburgh proposes street closures to give people space while enjoying the outdoors

By Ollie Gratzinger

Julius Boatwright, founder of Steel Smiling

Steel Smiling launches free virtual mental health program during COVID-19 outbreak

By Jordan Snowden

Allegheny County's second reported death due to COVID-19 wasn't aware they had disease

Allegheny County's second reported death due to COVID-19 wasn't aware they had disease

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation