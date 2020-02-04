 Howlers lease in Bloomfield won't be renewed; venue to relocate to East Liberty | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Howlers lease in Bloomfield won't be renewed; venue to relocate to East Liberty

By

click to enlarge Howlers on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield on Thu., Feb. 4, 2020 - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Howlers on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield on Thu., Feb. 4, 2020
The Pittsburgh music scene was in shock this morning when a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette article announced that Bloomfield staple, Howlers, would be closing its doors in August. But as it turns out, the venue is relocating to a new spot in East Liberty.

"For them to say Howlers is closing, that could adversely affect my business," says Susan Coe, owner of the venue, who says she was not contacted before the Post-Gazette article was published. "I just want to get the correct information out there."
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Howlers on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield on Thu., Feb. 4, 2020
Coe found out about a year ago that Howlers would have to move locations when there was a change in landlords. The new landlord declined to renew Coe's longterm lease Howlers has been there for 19 years  and would only offer Coe a one-year contract.

"But I can't run a business on a one-year lease," she says.


After the threat of eviction, Coe and the new landlord negotiated to stay until August.

"I knew that would give me enough time to find a new location and get it up and running," says Coe. 
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Howlers on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield on Thu., Feb. 4, 2020

Employees were notified about the change on Friday, and long-time Howlers booker, Mary Jo Coll, plans to retire in August before the move.

"We're going to be new and improved and continue to support the live music scene in Pittsburgh," says Coe.

Coe plans to open the new location by September 1.


We will continue to update this story throughout the day.

Submissions for Don't Let the Zine Go Down on Me! are now open

By Jordan Snowden

DLTSGDOM! team, Brett Shumaker (left), Anastasia Blü Hons-Astle (middle), Indigo Baloch (right)

Drusky Entertainment partners with new venue

By Jordan Snowden

Justin Moore

New Music Friday: Baseball Dad, Glam Hand, and more

By Jordan Snowden

January EP Cover

Justin Bieber, Dave Matthews Band, Bon Iver, and more Pittsburgh concert announcements

By Jordan Snowden

Justin Bieber
