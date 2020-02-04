Howlers lease in Bloomfield won't be renewed; venue to relocate to East Liberty

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Howlers on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield on Thu., Feb. 4, 2020

Post-Gazette article was published. "I just want to get the correct information out there."



click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Howlers on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield on Thu., Feb. 4, 2020

Coe found out about a year ago that Howlers would have to move locations when there was a change in landlords. The new landlord declined to renew Coe's longterm lease

—

Howlers has been there for 19 years

—





"But I can't run a business on a one-year lease," she says.



After the threat of eviction, Coe and the new landlord negotiated to stay until August.



and would only offer Coe a one-year contract."But I can't run a business on a one-year lease," she says.After the threat of eviction, Coe and the new landlord negotiated to stay until August.

"I knew that would give me enough time to find a new location and get it up and running," says Coe.

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Howlers on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield on Thu., Feb. 4, 2020



Employees were notified about the change on Friday, and long-time Howlers booker, Mary Jo Coll, plans to retire in August before the move.



