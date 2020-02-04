Howlers lease in Bloomfield won't be renewed; venue to relocate to East Liberty

"For them to say Howlers is closing, that could adversely affect my business," says Susan Coe, owner of the venue, who says she was not contacted before the Post-Gazette article was published. "I just want to get the correct information out there."
Coe found out about a year ago that Howlers would have to move locations when there was a change in landlords. The new landlord declined to renew Coe's longterm lease — Howlers has been there for 19 years — and would only offer Coe a one-year contract.
"But I can't run a business on a one-year lease," she says.
After the threat of eviction, Coe and the new landlord negotiated to stay until August.
Employees were notified about the change on Friday, and long-time Howlers booker, Mary Jo Coll, plans to retire in August before the move.
"We're going to be new and improved and continue to support the live music scene in Pittsburgh," says Coe.
Coe plans to open the new location by September 1.
