Howlers lease in Bloomfield won't be renewed; venue to relocate to East Liberty

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Howlers on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield on Thu., Feb. 4, 2020

Post-Gazette article was published. "I just want to get the correct information out there."



click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Howlers on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield on Thu., Feb. 4, 2020

Coe found out about a year ago that Howlers would have to move locations when there was a change in landlords. The new landlord declined to renew Coe's longterm lease

—

Howlers has been there for 19 years

—





"But I can't run a business on a one-year lease," she says.



After the threat of eviction, Coe and the new landlord negotiated to stay until August.



and would only offer Coe a one-year contract."But I can't run a business on a one-year lease," she says.After the threat of eviction, Coe and the new landlord negotiated to stay until August.

"I knew that would give me enough time to find a new location and get it up and running," says Coe.

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Howlers on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield on Thu., Feb. 4, 2020



Employees were notified about the change on Friday, and long-time Howlers booker, Mary Jo Coll, plans to retire in August before the move.





The Pittsburgh music scene was in shock this morning when a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette article announced that Bloomfield staple, Howlers, would be closing its doors in August. But as it turns out, the venue is relocating to a new spot in East Liberty."For them to say Howlers is closing, that could adversely affect my business," says Susan Coe, owner of the venue, who says she was not contacted before the"We're going to be new and improved and continue to support the live music scene in Pittsburgh," says Coe.Coe plans to open the new location by September 1.We will continue to update this story throughout the day.