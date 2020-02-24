 Howlers confirms it canceled hip-hop shows; claims lack of interest | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Howlers confirms it canceled hip-hop shows; claims lack of interest

By

click to enlarge Howlers in Bloomfield - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Howlers in Bloomfield
Amber Epps, aka HollyHood, has canceled her upcoming event, PMS vol 6 - Pittsburgh Womxn's Music Showcase. Her reasoning behind the cancelation? She says Bloomfield-based music venue, Howlers, is not allowing any more hip-hop performances until further notice.

"Although my event is all-genre, I canceled it myself because as a hip-hop artist, I am not supporting a venue that does not want me there," says Epps. "It would also be irresponsible of me to bring hip-hop artists, particularly women of color, into a space where they are not welcome. It's not safe."

This all comes after a note posted on social media and sent to CP (see below) was given to booker Mary Jo Coll, following the Feb. 13 event, Slap Frost Revue, asking to "Please cancel all hip hop nights til further notice." Coll confirmed to CP she received this note.


"That's the note I was given," Coll wrote over email. "No further explanation has been given other than now it's that the nights did not generate enough business."
click to enlarge hip_hop_shows_at_howlers.jpg
Susan Coe, owner of Howlers, says that the note was misconstrued it was referring to one specific night  and the venue is still interested in hip-hop events.

"Everything was taken out of context, we had one evening, that was a standing evening, that was not generating any business, so I wanted to cancel it," says Coe.

Social media posts alleged that the action was taken in response to marijuana use at the show, but Coe stated that she had no knowledge of anything like that.

Others in the community, including Epps, feel this is another example of racism in Pittsburgh.

"I'm not sure what attendance at one show has to do with an entire genre," says Epps.


"This is where the city needs to step in and be supportive of people of color who are involved in the hip-hop scene to create their own spaces. And I mean NICE spaces, not some backyard garage underground crap," Epp says. "We are tired of asking for a seat. We want our own damn hip-hop table. Unfortunately, the way systemic racism is set up, most of us don't have the financial means to obtain, create, and maintain these spaces."

But Coe still claims it wasn't based on the type of music. "It had nothing to do with the genre," she says. "It could have been anything."

Tags

Latest in Music

Making it in the music industry is hard. The Inside The Industry Music Seminar is here to help

By Jordan Snowden

Making it in the music industry is hard. The Inside The Industry Music Seminar is here to help

Nameless in August's Jeremy Colbert unveils project at new Homestead venue this weekend

By Jordan Snowden

Nameless in August's Jeremy Colbert unveils project at new Homestead venue this weekend

Annual Women who Rock benefit concert announces lineup

By Jordan Snowden

Annual Women who Rock benefit concert announces lineup

The 412 with Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers

By Jordan Snowden

The Lumineers
More »

Readers also liked…

The Prince Project strives to take fans back to the 1980s

By Alex McCann

Photo courtesy of Michael Lesko

Folk musician Dom Flemons tackles the legacy of the black cowboy

By Hannah Lynn

Dom Flemons

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 19-25, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

Nameless in August's Jeremy Colbert unveils project at new Homestead venue this weekend

Nameless in August's Jeremy Colbert unveils project at new Homestead venue this weekend

By Jordan Snowden

Annual Women who Rock benefit concert announces lineup

Annual Women who Rock benefit concert announces lineup

By Jordan Snowden

Making it in the music industry is hard. The Inside The Industry Music Seminar is here to help

Making it in the music industry is hard. The Inside The Industry Music Seminar is here to help

By Jordan Snowden

The Lumineers

The 412 with Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation