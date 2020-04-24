Howlers announces the immediate closure of its Bloomfield location

"You just cannot mention Howlers without mentioning Mary Jo Coll," said

Hugh Twyman of Pittsburgh music blog,

.



Howlers' post ends on an optimistic note, with the promise that a venue move will still happen as planned: "We will miss you and hope to see your faces at our new location. Stay tuned for updates regarding the move!!!!"



But, this closure now means that Coll has booked her last show at the venue.





And with this ... Ready or not, I am retired .. it's been a wild ride and I love you all."





