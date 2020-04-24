 Howlers announces the immediate closure of its Bloomfield location | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Howlers announces the immediate closure of its Bloomfield location

By

click to enlarge Howlers on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Howlers on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield
Months after Bloomfield music venue Howlers told Pittsburgh City Paper it was staying open until August, when it planned to close before moving to a new spot later this year in East Liberty, owner Susan Coe announced that COVID-19 has caused the Bloomfield music venue's immediate closure.

"With the current challenges we are facing as a result of Covid19 closures, the difficult decision has been made to close Howlers permanently," Coe wrote on Howlers Facebook page. "Plans for a final summer of fun here in Bloomfield just cannot happen ..."

Howlers announced that all shows scheduled through 2020 are now canceled.

"We have extreme gratitude for 20 yrs of music, merriment and memories that will be held close to our hearts forever," continued Coe in the post.


Local music fans shared their disappointment with CP in February when they heard Howlers would be leaving Bloomfield, with many mourning the loss of longtime booker Mary Jo Coll, who had plans to stay working at the club only through August. "You just cannot mention Howlers without mentioning Mary Jo Coll," said Hugh Twyman of Pittsburgh music blog, HughShows.

Howlers' post ends on an optimistic note, with the promise that a venue move will still happen as planned: "We will miss you and hope to see your faces at our new location. Stay tuned for updates regarding the move!!!!"

But, this closure now means that Coll has booked her last show at the venue.

Coll shared Howlers' post to her own Facebook page: "And with this ... Ready or not, I am retired .. it's been a wild ride and I love you all."

