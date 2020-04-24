Howlers announces the immediate closure of its Bloomfield location

Howlers announced that all shows scheduled through 2020 are now canceled.
"We have extreme gratitude for 20 yrs of music, merriment and memories that will be held close to our hearts forever," continued Coe in the post.
Local music fans shared their disappointment with CP in February when they heard Howlers would be leaving Bloomfield, with many mourning the loss of longtime booker Mary Jo Coll, who had plans to stay working at the club only through August. "You just cannot mention Howlers without mentioning Mary Jo Coll," said Hugh Twyman of Pittsburgh music blog, HughShows.
Howlers' post ends on an optimistic note, with the promise that a venue move will still happen as planned: "We will miss you and hope to see your faces at our new location. Stay tuned for updates regarding the move!!!!"
But, this closure now means that Coll has booked her last show at the venue.
And with this... Ready or not, I am retired .. its been a wild ride and I love you all.Posted by Mary Jo Coll on Friday, April 24, 2020