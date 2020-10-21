How to vote in person if you have already requested a mail-in ballot

If you were thinking ahead about voting this cycle, you might have already applied for and received a mail-in ballot for the Pennsylvania General Election. However, just because you received a mail-in ballot, that doesn’t mean you are locked into voting that way.If you would rather vote in-person on Election Day, but you have already received a mail-in ballot, just bring your full mail-in voting packet to your Pennsylvania polling place. There, poll workers can officially void that mail-in ballot, and then get you ready to vote at the voting machines. It’s that easy.Just remember to bring the ballotthe pre-addressed outer return envelope to your polling place. You need both of those things to void your mail-in ballot.If you don’t have your mail-in ballot and pre-addressed outer return envelope, and still want to vote at the polls, then you will have to vote via a provisional ballot, which are among the last votes to be counted.