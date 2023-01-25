How to prepare for outdoor fun in a Pittsburgh winter | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Wren Wann Wren Wann

Being able to recommend outdoor equipment means actually spending time outdoors. In an effort to help readers prepare for their next cold-weather adventure, Pittsburgh City Paper reached out to 3 Rivers Outdoor Company, a local, independently-owned purveyor of equipment and apparel for hiking, climbing, backpacking, camping, and more. More than just a retailer, 3ROC also organizes events for area outdoor enthusiasts.

Wren Wann, a store manager at 3ROC, has a love for hiking, running, and cross-country skiing, and attended mountaineering school with the Explorers Club of Pittsburgh.

Wann provided a list of items she recommends to stay warm, safe, hydrated, and fed while hiking or trail running in the many parks and trail systems in Southwestern Pennsylvania.





Trail Run

Start with a base layer of a moisture-wicking shirt and full-length running tights. Add fleece for a middle-layer and finish with a protective hooded outer layer. In terms of footwear, Wann recommends cushioned running socks and specially designed trail-running shoes.

Wann says runners can add helpful accessories to their outfit, including traction spikes, gloves, and a beanie.

Base layer: Syncrino top from the Rab company and Peak Mission Tights from Patagonia

Middle layer: Otero quarter-zip fleece from Cotopaxi

Outer layer: Ferrosi Hoodie by Outdoor Research

Footwear: Cushioned socks by Darn Tough, the Speedgoat 5 sneaker by Hoka

Accessories: Traction spikes by Black Diamond, Backstop Sensor Gloves by Outdoor Research, lightweight, Merino wool beanie by Buff





click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Wren Wann Wren Wann

Winter Hike

Like winter trail running, winter hiking is best enjoyed with three layers of clothing. For footwear, Wann slips on cushioned hiking socks and waterproof boots.

In terms of accessories, Wann recommends traction spikes, lightweight trekking poles, and gloves.

Base layer: Long-sleeved tops and tights from Rab’s Forge collection, or from Patagonia’s Capilene Air collection

Middle layer: R1 Air quarter-zip fleece from Patagonia

Outer layer: Rab Kinetic 2.0 waterproof jacket, Cotopaxi Fuego down jacket, Rab Khroma Ascendor pants

Footwear: Cushioned hiking socks by Darn Tough, Groove Mid G-Dry boot by Garmont.

Accessories: Traction spikes by Yaktrax, lightweight trekking poles by Leki Makalu, Quest Infinium gloves by Rab, 150 Sensor Liners and Flurry Mitts by Outdoor Research





Food/Drink

Wann tells City Paper , “Hydration is very important in the winter. The body’s natural ‘thirst’ response doesn’t occur as frequently as it does in the warmer months.” She adds that if adventurers are worried about their water supply freezing, they should find a hydration backpack with an insulated hose or travel with water bottles inside a backpack.

, “Hydration is very important in the winter. The body’s natural ‘thirst’ response doesn’t occur as frequently as it does in the warmer months.” She adds that if adventurers are worried about their water supply freezing, they should find a hydration backpack with an insulated hose or travel with water bottles inside a backpack. Wann says “favorite snacks” are a requirement for any hike. She says that 3ROC staff preferences include Clif bars or the Pittsburgh-made Best Ever Granola.

Osprey Hikelite hydration backpack

Osprey Duro/Dyna hydration vest





Safety

For journeys lasting three or more miles, especially those in “wilderness areas,” Wann says hikers or runners should bring an emergency bivy sack (a kind-of sleeping bag/tent hybrid), a first-aid kit, and fire-starting supplies. For an extra boost on a long hike, Wann recommends energy-giving snacks, as well as hydration supplements that add electrolytes to water.



Wann says a headlamp is “always good to have” as winter brings earlier sunsets. Speaking of the sun, Wann notes sunglasses are “especially important” to protect your eyes from being damaged by “snow blindness” from UV rays reflecting off snow and ice.

Wann recommends:

Snacks: Bloks energy chews, peanut M&M’s, Trail Butter, Kate’s Real Food bars

Hydration supplement: Nuun

Sunglasses: goodr

Pets

For those bringing dogs along for a run or hike, Wann says Musher’s Secret products protect paws from “painful salt burns and snow buildup.” She also suggests the Kurgo Loft Jacket made for four-legged friends.