How to Grow Marijuana: Beginner’s Guide to Growing Weed At Home | Pittsburgh City Paper

Growing marijuana can be a rewarding hobby that provides you with high-quality buds and saves you money. However, it can also be challenging and requires some knowledge and skills to do it successfully.

In this article, we will guide you through the basics of how to grow marijuana, from choosing the right seeds and equipment, to setting up your grow space and environment, to harvesting and curing your buds.

We will also give you some tips and tricks to avoid common problems and optimize your yield and potency. By following this article, you will be able to grow your own marijuana plants with confidence and enjoy the fruits of your labor.

What Gear Will You Need?

So, how to grow marijuana? To grow marijuana, you'll need several essential pieces of equipment:

Containers (Pots): Choose appropriate containers for your plants. Many growers use pots or fabric grow bags.

Medium : Select a suitable growing medium like soil, coco coir, or hydroponic systems, depending on your preference and experience level.

Nutrients : You'll need fertilizers and nutrients tailored for the different stages of your plant's growth.

Light : High-quality grow lights, such as LED, HPS, or CFL, are crucial for providing the right spectrum and intensity of light for your plants.

Fan : A fan helps with air circulation, which is important for preventing mold and ensuring that your plants receive fresh air.

Filter: An air filtration system (carbon filter) is essential for removing odors from the growing area to maintain discretion.

What Are the Factors to Consider Before Growing Marijuana?

Before you learn how to grow marijuana, it's crucial to consider several important factors:

Legal Regulations and Local Laws

Understand the laws and regulations related to marijuana cultivation in your area before you learn

how to grow marijuana. This includes not only federal and state laws but also local ordinances, which can vary widely. Comply with all legal requirements to avoid legal issues.

Cultivation Space

Determine where you will grow your marijuana plants. This could be an indoor grow room, a greenhouse, or an outdoor garden. Consider the available space, access to resources like water and electricity, and the level of control you have over the environment.

Indoor vs. Outdoor Growing

Decide whether you'll grow indoors or outdoors. Indoor cultivation provides more control over environmental factors but can be costlier. Outdoor growing relies on natural sunlight and is often more budget-friendly but may be subject to weather and pests.

Strain Selection

Before you learn how to grow marijuana, choose the right marijuana strains based on your preferences and growing conditions. Consider factors like the strain's genetics, growth characteristics, flowering time, and desired effects.

Additionally, factors like lighting, ventilation, humidity, temperature, and the choice of growing medium should be considered in detail.

How to Grow Marijuana: Step by Step Guide

How to grow marijuana step-by-step? Here's a simplified step-by-step guide for growing marijuana:

Seed Germination

How to grow marijuana from seed? Start by germinating your marijuana seeds. You can do this by placing them between moist paper towels or directly into a seedling tray with a growing medium.

Keep the seeds warm and moist, and within a few days to a week, they should sprout.

Plant and Transplant

Once your seedlings have developed a few sets of true leaves, transplant them into larger pots with your chosen growing medium.

Ensure the plants receive proper light, temperature, and humidity to promote healthy growth. As your plants grow, you may need to transfer them to larger containers to accommodate their size.

Flip and Flower

After the vegetative growth stage, change the light cycle to 12 hours of light and 12 hours of darkness. This simulates the natural conditions that induce flowering.

Provide the appropriate nutrients for the flowering stage. Monitor your plants for signs of gender (male or female) and remove any male plants to prevent pollination.

Harvest, Dry, and Trim

Harvest your marijuana plants when the buds have matured and the trichomes are cloudy or amber. Cut the plants down and hang them to dry in a dark, well-ventilated space.

Once dry, trim the buds to remove excess leaves and branches, leaving only the potent flowers. Cure the buds in airtight containers for several weeks to enhance their flavor and potency.

Growing Marijuana Indoors vs Outdoors

When learning how to grow marijuana, you’ll likely wonder whether to grow it indoors or outdoors. Growing marijuana indoors and outdoors each has its own set of advantages. Here's a comparison of the two methods:

Benefits of Growing Marijuana Indoors

Here are some benefits of growing marijuana indoors:

Control Over Environment: Indoor growing provides precise control over environmental conditions, including light, temperature, humidity, and ventilation. This control can lead to higher-quality and consistent harvests.

Privacy and Security: Growing indoors allows for greater privacy and security, reducing the risk of theft and unwanted attention.

Year-Round Cultivation: You can grow marijuana year-round indoors, unaffected by seasonal changes or weather conditions.

Pest and Disease Control: Indoors, you have more control over pests and diseases, reducing the risk of infestations.

Higher Yields: With the right equipment and techniques, indoor cultivation can result in higher yields per plant compared to outdoor growing.

Benefits of Growing Marijuana Outdoors

Here are some benefits of growing marijuana outdoors:

Natural Sunlight: Outdoor cultivation relies on free, natural sunlight, reducing energy costs and providing a full spectrum of light for optimal plant growth.

Lower Cost: Growing outdoors is often less expensive compared to setting up an indoor grow room with lighting and ventilation systems.

Larger Plants: Outdoor plants have the potential to grow much larger, resulting in bigger yields per plant, given sufficient space and optimal conditions.

Sustainability: Outdoor growing is more environmentally sustainable since it utilizes natural resources and reduces the carbon footprint associated with indoor setups.

Natural Terroir: Outdoor-grown cannabis can develop unique flavors and characteristics based on the local terroir, similar to wine grapes.

The choice between indoor and outdoor cultivation depends on your specific goals, resources, and local regulations.

Many growers opt for a combination of both methods to benefit from the advantages of each, known as "light deprivation" or "greenhouse" growing, which offers some level of environmental control while still utilizing natural light.

Popular Marijuana Strains to Grow

Some of the most popular strains to grow are:

Zoap

A cross of Sunset Sherbert and OZ Kush, this strain has a sweet and fruity flavor with a potent hybrid effect. It is suitable for indoor and outdoor cultivation, and can produce high yields of colorful and resinous buds.

Lemon Cherry Gelato

A Runtz variety that combines Lemon Tree, Cherry Pie, and Gelato, this strain has a sour and gassy aroma with a creamy and smooth smoke.

It is a balanced hybrid that can deliver a euphoric and relaxing high. It is best grown indoors with proper ventilation and pruning.

Blue Dream

A classic strain that originated in California, this strain is a cross of Blueberry and Haze, resulting in a sativa-dominant hybrid that has a berry and citrus flavor with a cerebral and uplifting effect.

It is easy to grow indoors and outdoors, and can adapt to different climates and environments.

OG Kush

A legendary strain that has influenced many other strains, this strain is a mix of Chemdawg, Lemon Thai, and Pakistani Kush, creating an indica-dominant hybrid that has a piney and earthy flavor with a strong and sedating effect.

It is a challenging strain to grow, requiring careful attention to humidity, temperature, and nutrients.

White Widow

A famous strain that originated in the Netherlands, this strain is a cross of Brazilian Sativa and South Indian Indica, resulting in a balanced hybrid that has a spicy and woody flavor with a euphoric and energetic effect.

It is a resilient strain that can grow well indoors and outdoors, and can produce large amounts of resinous buds.

Where to Buy Marijuana Seeds − Top Seed Banks

Here are the best seed banks where you can buy high-quality marijuana seeds at affordable prices:

1. Seed Supreme - Best Overall

This seed bank has over 4000 strains from top breeders, with competitive prices and quality assurance.

They offer free seeds with every order, stealth shipping, and outstanding customer support. They also have some exclusive coupons and discounts available through their newsletter.

2. ILGM - Best Germination Guarantee

This seed bank is founded by the master breeder Robert Bergman, who has over 25 years of experience in growing cannabis. They offer a 100% germination guarantee, free shipping, and a free Grow Bible with every purchase.

They have a variety of strains for beginners and experts alike, as well as plug-and-play grow kits that are ideal for novices.

3. Homegrown Cannabis Co. - Best Loyalty Program

This seed bank is dedicated to providing high-quality seeds that are organically grown, genetically stable, and feminized. They have a large selection of strains, including autoflowering, CBD-rich, and fast-flowering varieties.

They also have a blog, a podcast, and a forum where you can learn more about cannabis cultivation and connect with other growers.

4. MSNL Seeds - Best for Fast Shipping

This seed bank is based in the Netherlands and has been in the business since 1999. They have a reputation for producing some of the best quality seeds in the world, with high germination rates and potent effects.

They have a wide range of strains, including regular, autoflowering, medical, and feminized seed varieties. They also offer stealth shipping, loyalty points, and free seeds with every order.

5. WeedSeedsExpress - Best Variety

This seed bank is a newcomer to the industry, but they have already impressed many customers with their service and products. They have a team of experts who select and test the best seeds from around the world, ensuring freshness and viability.

They have a diverse catalog of strains, including rare and exclusive ones. They also offer fast and discreet shipping, free seeds, and a 90% germination guarantee.

Marijuana Growing Tips and Tricks

So, how to grow marijuana with high yields? Here are some tips and tricks to help you succeed in growing marijuana:

Choose the Right Strain: Different strains have varying growth requirements and effects. Research and select a strain that suits your climate and preferences.

Monitor Daily Conditions: Ensure your plants get the right amount of light and maintain a consistent temperature. Outdoor or indoor growing will have different requirements.

Provide Adequate Water: Overwatering or underwatering can harm your plants. Find the right balance and ensure good drainage for your growing medium.

Understand the Life Cycle of the Cannabis Plant: Cannabis plants go through different growth stages, including seedling, vegetative, and flowering phases. Learn about each stage and adjust care accordingly.

Harvest at the Optimal Time: Harvest too early, and you'll lose potency; harvest too late, and the effects may change. Observe the trichomes on your plants for the best time to harvest.

Common Mistakes to Avoid When Growing Marijuana

Before you learn how to grow marijuana, it's important to avoid common mistakes that might hinder successful marijuana cultivation. Here are some common errors to steer clear of:

Overwatering or Underwatering: Finding the right balance is key. Overwatering can lead to root rot, while underwatering can stress the plants.

Poor Soil or Growing Medium: Use quality soil or growing mediums. Poor choices can lead to nutrient deficiencies or poor drainage.

Inadequate Light: Ensure your plants receive the right amount and type of light. Too much or too little light can hinder growth.

Ignoring pH Levels: Monitor and adjust the pH of your growing medium. Incorrect pH can affect nutrient uptake.

Overfeeding or Underfeeding: Follow a nutrient regimen and avoid overloading your plants with fertilizers, which can lead to nutrient burn.

Not Ventilating Properly: Good airflow is essential to prevent mold and mildew. Use fans and ensure proper ventilation.

Ignoring Pests and Diseases: Regularly inspect your plants for pests and diseases. Early detection and treatment are crucial.

Lack of Training and Pruning: Training and pruning your plants can optimize yields and prevent overcrowding.

Inconsistent Environment: Maintain stable temperature and humidity levels. Fluctuations can stress the plants.

Not Researching Local Laws: Be aware of local laws and regulations regarding marijuana cultivation. Non-compliance can lead to legal issues.

How to Grow Marijuana - FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about how to grow marijuana.

How Hard Is It to Grow Marijuana?

Growing marijuana is not very difficult, but it does require some knowledge, skills, and equipment. You will need to choose the right seeds or clones, provide the optimal environment for your plants, monitor their health and growth, and harvest them at the right time.

You will also need to follow the legal regulations in your area, which may vary depending on whether you are growing for medical or recreational purposes.

How Long Does It Take to Grow Marijuana?

The time it takes for marijuana to grow depends on several factors, such as the strain, the growing method, and the environmental conditions.

Generally, marijuana plants go through two main stages: vegetative and flowering. The vegetative stage can last from 3 to 16 weeks, depending on how long you want your plants to grow before switching to the flowering stage.

The flowering stage can last from 6 to 12 weeks, depending on the strain and the light cycle. Some strains, such as autoflowering varieties, can go from seed to harvest in as little as 8 weeks.

What Is the Best Method of Growing Marijuana?

The best method depends on your resources and preferences. Some of the most common methods of how to grow marijuana are:

Soil : This is the traditional and natural way of growing marijuana, using a pot of soil as the growing medium. Soil provides a buffer for nutrients and pH, and can enhance the flavor and aroma of your buds.

Hydroponics : This is a method of growing marijuana without soil, using a system of pipes, pumps, and reservoirs to deliver water and nutrients directly to the roots. Hydroponics can increase the growth rate and yield of your plants, and reduce the risk of pests and diseases.

Aeroponics : This is a method of growing marijuana without soil or water, using a system of misters or foggers to spray the roots with a nutrient solution. Aeroponics can provide the highest growth rate and yield of your plants, and eliminate the need for water and growing medium.

Aquaponics: This is a method of growing marijuana using a symbiotic system of fish and plants. The fish produce waste that is converted into nutrients by bacteria, which are then absorbed by the plants. The plants filter the water for the fish, creating a closed-loop cycle. Aquaponics can provide organic and sustainable marijuana production, and reduce the need for fertilizers and water changes.

How Long Does It Take for Weed to Grow Indoors?

Indoor growth typically takes around 3-5 months.

When learning how to grow marijuana indoors, it’s important to know that the time it takes to grow can vary based on factors like strain and growing conditions.

Should I Grow Marijuana Indoors or Outdoors?

The choice between indoor and outdoor growing depends on your preference and needs.Some of the factors that you should consider when deciding whether to grow indoors or outdoors are:

Climate : If you live in an area with a warm and sunny climate, you may have an advantage in growing outdoors, as you can take advantage of the natural light and air. However, if you live in an area with a cold or rainy climate, you may have a better chance of growing indoors, as you can create an artificial environment that suits your plants.

Space : If you have a lot of space available for growing marijuana outdoors (such as a backyard or a balcony), you may be able to grow bigger plants with higher yields than indoors. However, if you have limited space for growing marijuana indoors (such as a closet or a tent), you may be able to grow smaller plants with faster cycles than outdoors.

Security : If you are concerned about the legal risks or privacy issues of growing marijuana outdoors (such as theft or detection by authorities or neighbors), you may prefer growing indoors where you can hide your plants more easily. However, if you are confident about the legal status or discretion of growing marijuana outdoors (such as in a secluded or legal area), you may enjoy growing outdoors where you can avoid the hassle of setting up and maintaining an indoor grow room.

Cost: If you are on a tight budget, you may find growing outdoors more affordable, as you can save on the costs of electricity, equipment, and supplies. However, if you have some money to invest, you may find growing indoors more profitable, as you can increase the quality and quantity of your buds.

How Do I Dry and Cure Marijuana Buds After Harvest?

The basic steps for drying and curing marijuana buds after harvest are:

Trim : After harvesting your plants, you should trim off the excess leaves and stems from your buds. You can either do a wet trim (trimming right after harvest) or a dry trim (trimming after drying).

Dry : After trimming your buds, you should hang them upside down in a dark, cool, and well-ventilated area. You should aim for a relative humidity of 45–55% and a temperature of 18–21°C.

Cure: After drying your buds, you should place them in an airtight container, such as a glass jar or a plastic bag. Fill the container about ¾ full and leave some space for air. Store the container in a dark, cool, and dry place.

What Is the Best Soil or Growing Medium for Marijuana Plants?

Many growers use high-quality potting soil, but there are various soilless and hydroponic mediums to choose from.

Is It Legal to Grow Marijuana Where I Live?

Marijuana cultivation is subject to various laws and regulations that differ by location. Research your local laws before starting.

What Are the Basics to Growing Marijuana?

The basics include selecting the right strain, providing light, nutrients, water, and maintaining an ideal environment.

What Kind of Lighting Is Best for Growing Marijuana Indoors?

High-intensity discharge (HID) lights, LED lights, and fluorescent lights are commonly used for indoor marijuana cultivation. The choice depends on your budget and growing space.

How Do I Control Weed Odor?

To control odors, use carbon filters, air purification systems, and good ventilation in your grow space. This helps keep the smell to a minimum.

How to Grow Marijuana: Our Verdict

Growing marijuana can be a rewarding hobby, but it also requires some knowledge and skills. By following these steps, you can enjoy your own homegrown cannabis and experience its benefits.

However, before you start growing marijuana, you should also be aware of the legal and social implications of your activity. Marijuana is still illegal in many areas, and you could face serious consequences if you are caught.

We hope this article has given you some useful information on how to grow marijuana. And remember, growing marijuana is not only a science, but also an art. Have fun and be creative with your plants!

