How to get meal kits and subscription boxes from local restaurants

1. Menuette
The Brookline pop-up eatery (and soon to be brick-and-mortar) has opened a pay-what-you-can community kitchen. They’re offering soups a la carte and via subscription. Sign up for their weekly soup delivery and receive one or two quarts for a suggested price.
While they’re working the kinks of the new program, soup subscriptions and deliveries are limited to residents in the south Pittsburgh area. Sign up at menuettepgh.com
2. Mediterra Café
Mediterra Café is offering three kits: charcuterie, pizza, and cookies. The charcuterie kit is filled with crackers, almond, jams, salumi, and a cheese choice from their resident cheesemonger. Their pizza kit comes with fresh dough, cheese, and sauce, while the cookie kit boasts 12 Easter-themed cookies, seven icing colors, and sprinkles. Visit their website or call to place an order.
3. Fiori’s Pizzaria
Turn dinner into entertainment with Fiori’s pizza kit, a box filled with dough, sauce, cheese, and toppings. The South Hills pizzeria is also selling half-baked, frozen pies. Call to place your order.
4. DiAnoia’s Eatery
DiAnoia’s is offering family-sized boxes for “four very hungry people.” There are four different options: steak with beans and greens, meatball and rigatoni, chicken parmigiana and rigatoni, and eggplant parmigiana and rigatoni. Along with the entrees, each box comes with salad, house baked bread, and cookies. (Wine and beer are available for takeout.) The restaurant is also putting together boxes for one and has pasta subscriptions available. To order, visit their website, dianoiaseatery.com
5. Allegheny Wine Mixer
To keep paying their employees during the outbreak, The Allegheny Wine Mixer (AWM) is putting together care packages. These packages are filled with a “dealer’s choice” of AWM goods: cheese, nuts, meats, tapenades, brownies, and more, plus one bottle of wine. All proceeds from the boxes go straight to the employees. Their first round of care packages sold out, but keep an eye on their website.
6. Pear & Pickle
Pear & Pickle has launched a dinner delivery service. For their first week (which is already sold out), the dinner includes “not your mom’s” meatloaf, herbed potatoes, roasted broccoli, and chocolate chunk brownies. Keep an eye on their social media for week two’s menu and order online at pearandpickle.com
7. Hidden Harbor
“Just add rum” to these cocktail kits from Hidden Harbor. The tiki bar is bottling mocktails – their latest was a night ripper made from lime, pineapple, orange, coffee, honey, passion fruit, vanilla, and allspice – for delivery and takeout. All you need to do is add the alcohol. Order online, at the door, or by phone.
8. Sugar & Spice
Call the Whitehall ice cream shop for one of their sugar cookie kits. Each kit includes cookie mix (just add water), one tub of icing, four containers of sprinkles, and two cookie cutters on various themes. Not a cookie person? Order a kit to make your own chocolate pops. Visit the parlors’ social media pages to see themes and pickup instructions.
9. Piebird
Piebird launches their pie club every season, but this year, they’re offering a discount. Use the code DISTANCE to get $10 off a subscription. Pies will be delivered every first Friday of the month, and flavors change with the seasons. For details and more, visit piebirdpgh.com
10. Salty Pork Bits
Morcilla might be closed, but Chef Justin Severino is still offering weekly delivery from his specialty charcuterie store, Salty Pork Bits. Visit the shop’s website to order a monthly subscription box or choose from a variety of one-time boxes.