How to get help during the coronavirus pandemic in Pittsburgh

By

click to enlarge PHOTO: RYAN LOEW/PUBLICSOURCE
Photo: Ryan Loew/PublicSource

It’s hard to overstate the impacts of the novel coronavirus on American life. Lots of people are hurting. Lots of people need help. But it’s often hard to know just where to find that help — or even what’s available.

So, after listing ways you can help others during the pandemic, we decided to compile this guide to finding help for yourself.

This article will be updated.

Food assistance

  • Apply to The Emergency Food Assistance Program if you’re out of work or have lost hours or income due to the pandemic.

  • Pick up free prepared meals every day from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Fishes and Loaves Cooperative Ministries (131 E. Elizabeth Street).

  • Get grab-and-go meals for school kids at multiple city recreation centers and Salvation Army sites around Pittsburgh.

  • The Warren Bar and Burrow and Penn Cove Eatery Downtown are offering meals to service industry workers who’ve lost work due to coronavirus.

  • Need formula and food for your family? The Urban League of Pittsburgh can help. Call 886-395-3663.

  • Pregnant women, dependent children and caregivers can get help through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

  • Seniors registered with the Allegheny County Area Agency on Aging program can get free take-out meals at one of six City Healthy Active Living (Senior) Centers between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

  • A map of free food distribution sites across Allegheny County is now available. Many of the sites have eligibility requirements, so call ahead to confirm you’re eligible.

  • Call the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania at 2-1-1 for help finding food, housing or financial assistance.


Housing help



Financial assistance for workers and creatives



Financial assistance for small business owners


  • Low-interest loans are available to small businesses experiencing a temporary loss of revenue. The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills.

  • Relief loans of up to $50,000 are available through local crowdfunding investor platform Honeycomb Credit.

  • The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh is halting all loan payments for URA small business borrowers for the month of April. The URA is also offering Emergency Extended Credit to existing borrowers.

  • Attention everyone else: The URA is also streamlining its Micro-Enterprise Loan Program to offer 0% loans for up to 30 small businesses that are not currently URA borrowers.

  • Financing is available to small Pennsylvania businesses that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak via the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority.


Health



Pets


  • Hello Bully, a nonprofit Pit Bull rescue, has a month’s supply of food (enough for 20 dogs and 20 cats) and is offering no-contact delivery to pet owners in need of help.


Stay connected


Something not covered here? Check out this list of COVID-19 resources for Pittsburghers or this Pittsburgh Mutual Aid Resources Library. Email cdeppen@theincline.com with suggested additions to this list.

The Incline, NEXTpittsburgh, Pittsburgh City Paper, Kidsburgh, and PublicSource collaborated to build this resource.


