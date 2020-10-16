How to Get a Medical Marijuana Card in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania weed doctors perform medical evaluations on patients to determine whether they're eligible to receive medical marijuana. NuggMD helps patients connect directly to state-licensed medical marijuana doctors. If you live in Pennsylvania and are unsure where to find a good medical marijuana doctor, fortunately, you have a ton of options at your disposal.
How Do I Get My Medical Marijuana Card in Pennsylvania?
Pennsylvania is a little different from other states when it comes to getting your medical marijuana card.
First, you'll need to head over to Pennsylvania's Medical Marijuana Registry and pre-certify for your medical marijuana evaluation.
Then, you'll need to see a Pennsylvania weed doctor that is approved by the state to provide medical marijuana evaluations. All NuggMD practitioners are fully licensed in the state for which they provide evaluations, and have completed all training and certification requirements. A NuggMD evaluation costs just $139 in Pennsylvania.
When your doctor approves you for medical marijuana, they will enter your approval into the state's medical marijuana registry.
Finally, you'll receive a notification to finish your registration process with Pennsylvania's Medical Marijuana Registry. To get your ID card, you will have to pay a $50 application fee. This fee is in addition to the cost of your evaluation. It can be reduced if you are on Medicaid, PACE, CHIP, SNAP or WIC.
Do I Need an MMJ Card to Use Marijuana in Pennsylvania?
Suppose you want to avoid dealing in the black market and want access to legal cannabis in Pennsylvania, then you need to get a medical marijuana card. It’s the only way that you can legally use cannabis in the state.
If you choose to explore alternative methods of acquiring cannabis, you could be facing a misdemeanor possession charge. Depending on the amount of cannabis you're caught with, you could be looking at anything between a $500 fine and 30 days in jail, to upwards of a $5,000 fine and one year in jail. Yikes!
The good news is that this doesn't have to be your reality. There's a safe and legal way to get your medicine.
How Do I Get My Pennsylvania MMJ Evaluation with NuggMD?
To get your Pennsylvania medical marijuana evaluation, go to NuggMD.com on any video-enabled tablet, computer or phone, and do the following:
- Choose the state in which you are applying for your MMJ card.*
- Set up a NuggMD account.
- Enter your personal information, such as your name, age, and residential address.
- Include a detailed summary of your medical history.
- Lastly, provide the information for your payment.
Once connected, your doctor will use NuggMD’s telemedicine platform to start the medical evaluation. Make sure you disclose any medications and relevant medical histories to the doctor and ask any questions you might have about treating your ailment with medical cannabis. This is a great time to find out more about what you should expect as a new medical cannabis patient. The physicians of NuggMD embrace every opportunity to educate cannabis newcomers and experienced patients alike.
What Paperwork Do I Need for My Pennsylvania MMJ Application?
In order to complete the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program’s application, all patients and caregivers will need to have a form of state-issued ID handy, such as your driver's license or your Pennsylvania state ID card.
To prevent delays in your application processing, you need to ensure that you type in your address, first name, and last name exactly how it is listed on your ID. Also, remember that the home address you enter needs to be recognized by USPS as a valid mailing address. In addition to all of the accurate information listed on your state-issued ID, the Pennsylvania Department of Health requires that you provide a working email address.
If you're applying to become a caregiver, you'll also need to provide the patient's name, birthdate and their patient ID number.
How Much MMJ Can I Buy or Possess in Pennsylvania?
Once you have your Pennsylvania state-issued ID card, you're permitted to go into any dispensary in the state and buy dried cannabis, tinctures, topical ointments, vape cartridges, concentrates, and other various cannabis-derived products.
It’s important to note that smoking marijuana is prohibited in Pennsylvania, even for medical marijuana patients. But you're allowed to buy flower and vaporize it using a dry-herb vaporizer.
It’s also worth mentioning that dispensaries in Pennsylvania are forbidden from selling edibles; however, cannabis patients can mix cannabis-derived products into food or drink for ingestion purposes.
Patients can buy up to 30 day's worth of medical marijuana, kind of like a monthly cannabis subscription that's planned by your doctor. This amount of cannabis you can purchase depends on how much the doctor has recommended, much like a typical prescription. You're allowed to "refill your recommendation" up to 7 days of this 30 day period.
Patients can transport up to a 30 day supply of their cannabis with them, as long as they're staying within the state. It is illegal to carry medical marijuana across state lines.