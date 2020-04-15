How to get a medical marijuana card in Pennsylvania

Adult patients (18+) must first fill out a form with accurate and up-to-date personal information, including name, address, and date of birth, at the Pennsylvania Department of Health website (padohmmp.custhelp.com).
Tip: Make sure addresses are inputted exactly how they appear on a patient’s driver’s license or state-issued ID. Do not include punctuation marks; abbreviate words like “street” or “road”; and when directions are included in an address, patients are advised to input only the first initial. For example, “100 E MAIN ST” is the correct way to type 100 East Main Street.
A similar form must be filled out by caregivers for medical-marijuana patients who are minors, have a disability, or require in-home support.
2. Get a doctor to sign off
Patients with one of the approved medical conditions, as defined by state law, can qualify for a medical-marijuana card, but first must have a physician certify that they have at least one of those conditions. (A full list of approved conditions can be found at pa.gov.)
According to the state health department, there are now over 125 practices in Allegheny County that can certify medical marijuana card applications. An up-to-date list of physicians is available on the Pennsylvania government website (health.pa.gov).
Note: If your primary doctor has treated you for one of the approved conditions but is not certified, you can download your medical records and take them to an approved practice. The price of certification varies by provider. Both Compassionate Certification Centers (compassionatecertificationcenters.com) and Get Your ID Card (getyouridcard.com) are two practices that will take medical records and charge about $200 for a new patient certification. During the pandemic, doctors cal also authorize a card over the phone or online.
3. Turn in application and pay fee
Once certified by an authorized physician, patients must return to the state’s health department website (from step No. 1). Patients then fill out the rest of the necessary information, including the approved physician details and certification information (from step No. 2). A $50 application fee must be submitted to complete the process. Some patients who receive government assistance are eligible for discounts. A card will arrive by mail within two weeks.
4. Visit a dispensary
Once you receive your medical marijuana card, you will need to take it to one of the following dispensaries to make a purchase. First-time patients will need a consultation before placing an order, but once registered, dispensaries offer online ordering for easier pickup.
CY+
cydispensary.com
2116 Penn Ave., Strip District
201 Pillow St., Butler
4 Kensington Square, New Kensington
The Healing Center
thehealingcenterusa.com
270 Executive Drive, Cranberry
130 Mall Circle Drive, Monroeville
799 West Chestnut St., Washington
Maitri Medicinals
maitrimedicinals.com
5845 Centre Ave., Shadyside
27 West Main St., Uniontown
Solevo Wellness
solevowellness.com
5600 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill
22095 Perry Hwy, Zelienople
200 Adios Drive, Washington