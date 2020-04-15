How to get a medical marijuana card in Pennsylvania

Adult patients (18+) must first fill out a form with accurate and up-to-date personal information, including name, address, and date of birth, at the Pennsylvania Department of Health website (padohmmp.custhelp.com).Tip: Make sure addresses are inputted exactly how they appear on a patient’s driver’s license or state-issued ID. Do not include punctuation marks; abbreviate words like “street” or “road”; and when directions are included in an address, patients are advised to input only the first initial. For example, “100 E MAIN ST” is the correct way to type 100 East Main Street.A similar form must be filled out by caregivers for medical-marijuana patients who are minors, have a disability, or require in-home support.Patients with one of the approved medical conditions, as defined by state law, can qualify for a medical-marijuana card, but first must have a physician certify that they have at least one of those conditions. (A full list of approved conditions can be found at pa.gov.)According to the state health department, there are now over 125 practices in Allegheny County that can certify medical marijuana card applications. An up-to-date list of physicians is available on the Pennsylvania government website (health.pa.gov).Note: If your primary doctor has treated you for one of the approved conditions but is not certified, you can download your medical records and take them to an approved practice. The price of certification varies by provider. Both Compassionate Certification Centers (compassionatecertificationcenters.com) and Get Your ID Card (getyouridcard.com) are two practices that will take medical records and charge about $200 for a new patient certification. During the pandemic, doctors cal also authorize a card over the phone or online.Once certified by an authorized physician, patients must return to the state’s health department website (from step No. 1). Patients then fill out the rest of the necessary information, including the approved physician details and certification information (from step No. 2). A $50 application fee must be submitted to complete the process. Some patients who receive government assistance are eligible for discounts. A card will arrive by mail within two weeks.Once you receive your medical marijuana card, you will need to take it to one of the following dispensaries to make a purchase. First-time patients will need a consultation before placing an order, but once registered, dispensaries offer online ordering for easier pickup.cydispensary.com2116 Penn Ave., Strip District201 Pillow St., Butler4 Kensington Square, New Kensingtonthehealingcenterusa.com270 Executive Drive, Cranberry130 Mall Circle Drive, Monroeville799 West Chestnut St., Washingtonmaitrimedicinals.com5845 Centre Ave., Shadyside27 West Main St., Uniontownsolevowellness.com5600 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill22095 Perry Hwy, Zelienople200 Adios Drive, Washington