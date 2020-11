How to donate to Pittsburgh-area food banks this holiday season (or any time of year)

North Hills Food Bank

Light of Life Rescue Mission

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

412 Food Rescue

North Side Food Pantry

JFCS Squirrel Hill Food Pantry

No one should go hungry any time of year, but it's especially important around the holidays. Food is abundant at this time of the year, and it's important to make sure everyone has enough.Whether you want to go out and buy some canned goods to donate, or have a business with excess supplies, there are several food banks and pantries around the city that could use donations.845 Perry Highway, West View. northhillsfoodbank.org : Dry noodles, juice (orange, cranberry, apple), crackers, canned gravy, broth, tomato sauce, and water. Full list available here : Monetary donations accepted through their websiteBlack and gold plastic bins at the North Hills Food Bank and the Ross Township Municipal Center (1000 Ross Municipal Drive, Ross).913 Western Ave., North Side. lightoflife.org : Granola bars, snack-sized chips and cookies, Slim Jims, tuna and sardines, canned goods with pull-tab lids, gummy vitamins. Full list available here : New socks and underwear, winter coats, wash cloths, razors, deodorant, masks, soap, bleach. Also accepts monetary donations through their website.635 Ridge Ave., North Side. They request calling before dropping off donations if possible, at 412-803-4146.1 N. Linden St., Duquesne. pittsburghfoodbank.org Produce from farmers markets, produce from home gardeners, items collected through food drives. More info here Monetary donations are the primary means of donating to the Food Bank, as they can purchase items in bulk for cheaper.6140 Station St., East Liberty. 412foodrescue.org If you own a store or restaurant, or are hosting a catered event, sign up to donate extra food and supplies to 412 Food Rescue. More info here. Monetary donations are also accepted.1601 Brighton Ave., North Side. northsidefoodpantry.org Currently only accepting monetary donations due to the pandemic.5743 Bartlett St., Squirrel Hill. jfcspgh.org Currently only accepting monetary donations