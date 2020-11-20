 How to donate to Pittsburgh-area food banks this holiday season (or any time of year) | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

How to donate to Pittsburgh-area food banks this holiday season (or any time of year)

By

No one should go hungry any time of year, but it's especially important around the holidays. Food is abundant at this time of the year, and it's important to make sure everyone has enough.

Whether you want to go out and buy some canned goods to donate, or have a business with excess supplies, there are several food banks and pantries around the city that could use donations.

North Hills Food Bank

845 Perry Highway, West View. northhillsfoodbank.org
Food accepted: Dry noodles, juice (orange, cranberry, apple), crackers, canned gravy, broth, tomato sauce, and water. Full list available here.
Other donations: Monetary donations accepted through their website
Where to donate: Black and gold plastic bins at the North Hills Food Bank and the Ross Township Municipal Center (1000 Ross Municipal Drive, Ross).


Light of Life Rescue Mission

913 Western Ave., North Side. lightoflife.org
Food accepted: Granola bars, snack-sized chips and cookies, Slim Jims, tuna and sardines, canned goods with pull-tab lids, gummy vitamins. Full list available here.
Other donations: New socks and underwear, winter coats, wash cloths, razors, deodorant, masks, soap, bleach. Also accepts monetary donations through their website.
Where to donate: 635 Ridge Ave., North Side. They request calling before dropping off donations if possible, at 412-803-4146.

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

1 N. Linden St., Duquesne. pittsburghfoodbank.org
Food accepted: Produce from farmers markets, produce from home gardeners, items collected through food drives. More info here.
Other donations: Monetary donations are the primary means of donating to the Food Bank, as they can purchase items in bulk for cheaper.

412 Food Rescue

6140 Station St., East Liberty. 412foodrescue.org
Food accepted: If you own a store or restaurant, or are hosting a catered event, sign up to donate extra food and supplies to 412 Food Rescue. More info here.
Other donations: Monetary donations are also accepted.

North Side Food Pantry

1601 Brighton Ave., North Side. northsidefoodpantry.org
Donations: Currently only accepting monetary donations due to the pandemic.


JFCS Squirrel Hill Food Pantry

5743 Bartlett St., Squirrel Hill. jfcspgh.org
Donate: Currently only accepting monetary donations

