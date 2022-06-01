How to celebrate Pride in Pittsburgh all month long

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig Pittsburgh's 2021 Pride Revolution March

T H U . , J U N E 2 Pride Party . 4-9 p.m. Allegheny City Brewing. 507 Foreland St., North Side. Free. alleghenycitybrewing.com



F R I . , J U N E 3

S A T . , J U N E 4

Pittsburgh Pride Revolution Parade & March . 10 a.m. City-County Building. 414 Grant St., Downtown. Free. lgbtqpittsburgh.com

S U N . , J U N E 5 G4G PGH + PGH Equality Center: Little Queer Libraries . 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Guardian Storage. 901 Brinton Road, Swissvale. Free. Volunteer event. gayforgood.org/events



T U E . , J U N E 7 White Whale presents Queer Comics Sharing: Bishakh Som, Gabriel Ebensperger, Sharon Lee De La Cruz, & Shelby Criswell . 7-8:30 p.m. Online. Registration required. whitewhalebookstore.com/events



T H U . , J U N E 9 Necromancer Pride Fest . 6 p.m. Continues through Sat., June 11. 2257 Babcock Blvd., North Hills. Free. necromancer.beer/pride-2022



F R I . , J U N E 1 0 Arcade Comedy Pride Celebration with Jess Salomon . 8 p.m. Continues through Sat., June 11. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15-20. arcadecomedytheater.com



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Arcade Comedy Theater Arcade Comedy Pride Celebration with Jess Salomon

S A T . , J U N E 1 1 Pride Out Loud Market . 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Ice House Studios. 100 43rd St., Lawrenceville. Free. artsoutloudinc.org/event-calendar



T U E . , J U N E 1 4 Queer Craft Market . 6-9 p.m. Spring Hill Brewing. 1958 Varley St., Spring Hill. Free. linktr.ee/QueerCraftMarket



F R I . , J U N E 1 7 Adil Mansoor: Amm(i)gone with Operation Sappho DJs . 7 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $10-15. warhol.org/events



S A T . , J U N E 1 8 Lebo Pride . 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Clearview Common. Alfred St., Mt. Lebanon. lebopride.org



Lawrenceville Pride Vendor Market and Flash Tattoo Sale . 11 a.m. Sanctuary. 3533 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. sanctuarypittsburgh.com/events



S A T . , J U N E 2 5 Dormont Spark/Pride: Pride, Arts, and Music Festival . 2-8 p.m. Potomac Ave., Dormont. Search “Dormont Spark/Pride” on Facebook



T H U . , J U N E 3 0 Passion of Pride Variety Show . 8-10 p.m. Glittersty. 201 Grant Ave., Millvale. $10. glittersty.com



Pride has returned to Pittsburgh, and various local neighborhoods, businesses, and organizations are pulling out all the stops to celebrate. Whether you're looking for LGBTQ marches, music, comedy, or markets,has everything you need, and more, to make the most of this month.