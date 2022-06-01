How to celebrate Pride in Pittsburgh all month long

Pride has returned to Pittsburgh, and various local neighborhoods, businesses, and organizations are pulling out all the stops to celebrate. Whether you're looking for LGBTQ marches, music, comedy, or markets, Pittsburgh City Paper has everything you need, and more, to make the most of this month.
THU., JUNE 2
Pride Party. 4-9 p.m. Allegheny City Brewing. 507 Foreland St., North Side. Free. alleghenycitybrewing.com
Too Hot for July 2022: Pride with Saucy Santana. 5-11 p.m. Klvn Coffee Lab. 6600 Hamilton Ave., Larimer. Free. klvncoffee.com/pages/events
10 Days of Pride Kickoff Party with Ongina of RuPaul's Drag Race. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 12. 5801 Video Lounge & Cafe. 5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. $10. 21 and over. 5801pgh.com
Pride at Brewer’s Bar. 10 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 5. 3315 Liberty Ave., Lawrenceville. Free. facebook.com/brewersbarpgh
FRI., JUNE 3
Pride at Steel City Craft Emporium. 5-8 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 5. Steel City Craft Emporium. 3121 Penn Ave., Downtown. steelcitycraftemporium.com
Pride on the Shore. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $64-99. prideontheshorepgh.com
Pride at the Pub. Continues through Sun., June 5. 1227 Monterey St., North Side. Free. montereypub.com
SAT., JUNE 4
Pittsburgh Pride Revolution North Side Festival. 1-7 p.m. Allegheny County Park West, North Side. Free. lgbtqpittsburgh.com
SUN., JUNE 5
People's Pride PGH Presents Swissvale Pride 2022. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun., June 5. 1763 S. Braddock Ave. and 7301 Schoyer Ave., Swissvale. Free. sisterspgh.org/2022-swissvale-pride
Lola LeCroix’s Glam Rock Drag Brunch and Pride Weekend Celebration. 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Hard Rock Cafe. 230 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $14. All ages. hardrockcafe.com/location/pittsburgh/event-calendar
The History of Pride with PERSAD Center. 12:30-2 p.m. 816 Tripoli St., North Side. Free. RSVP required. Search “The History of Pride” on Facebook
Pittsburgh Pride Revolution Bloomfield Festival. 3-8 p.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. lgbtqpittsburgh.com
TUE., JUNE 7
THU., JUNE 9
FRI., JUNE 10
SAT., JUNE 11
Nemacolin’s Dive & Drag Pride. 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Nemacolin. 1001 Lafayette Drive, Farmington. $50 and up. 21 and over. nemacolin.com/happenings/pride-2022
TUE., JUNE 14
FRI., JUNE 17
Big Queer Improv Show. 8 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15-20. 16 and up. arcadecomedytheater.com
SAT., JUNE 18
Lawrenceville Pride Vendor Market and Flash Tattoo Sale. 11 a.m. Sanctuary. 3533 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. sanctuarypittsburgh.com/events
Pride Millvale. 12 p.m. Various locations, Millvale. Free. pridemillvale.org
Lez Be Honest: Storytelling Improv Show. 8 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15-20. 16 and up. arcadecomedytheater.com
SAT., JUNE 25
Official Pride Bar Crawl. 2-9 p.m. Carson St., South Side. $9. barcrawllive.com/crawls/pride-bar-crawl-pittsburgh
Brazen and Black: Pride Comedy Show. 8 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15-20. 16 and up. arcadecomedytheater.com
THU., JUNE 30
Pittsburgh Underwear Pride Ride Afterparty. 9-11 p.m. Klvn Coffee Lab. 6600 Hamilton Ave., Larimer. Free. klvncoffee.com/pages/events