How to celebrate Pride in Pittsburgh all month long

By

click to enlarge Pittsburgh's 2021 Pride Revolution March - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Pittsburgh's 2021 Pride Revolution March

Pride has returned to Pittsburgh, and various local neighborhoods, businesses, and organizations are pulling out all the stops to celebrate. Whether you're looking for LGBTQ marches, music, comedy, or markets, Pittsburgh City Paper has everything you need, and more, to make the most of this month.

THU., JUNE 2

Pride Party. 4-9 p.m. Allegheny City Brewing. 507 Foreland St., North Side. Free.  alleghenycitybrewing.com

Too Hot for July 2022: Pride with Saucy Santana. 5-11 p.m. Klvn Coffee Lab. 6600 Hamilton Ave., Larimer. Free. klvncoffee.com/pages/events

10 Days of Pride Kickoff Party with Ongina of RuPaul's Drag Race. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 12. 5801 Video Lounge & Cafe. 5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. $10. 21 and over. 5801pgh.com

Pride at Brewer’s Bar. 10 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 5. 3315 Liberty Ave., Lawrenceville. Free. facebook.com/brewersbarpgh


FRI., JUNE 3

Ball on the Bridge. 12-4 p.m. Andy Warhol Bridge, Downtown. Free. lgbtqpittsburgh.com

Pride at Steel City Craft Emporium. 5-8 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 5. Steel City Craft Emporium. 3121 Penn Ave., Downtown. steelcitycraftemporium.com

Pride on the Shore. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $64-99. prideontheshorepgh.com

Pride at the Pub. Continues through Sun., June 5. 1227 Monterey St., North Side. Free. montereypub.com

SAT., JUNE 4

Pittsburgh Pride Revolution Parade & March. 10 a.m. City-County Building. 414 Grant St., Downtown. Free. lgbtqpittsburgh.com

Pittsburgh Pride Revolution North Side Festival. 1-7 p.m. Allegheny County Park West, North Side. Free. lgbtqpittsburgh.com


SUN., JUNE 5

G4G PGH + PGH Equality Center: Little Queer Libraries. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Guardian Storage. 901 Brinton Road, Swissvale. Free. Volunteer event. gayforgood.org/events

People's Pride PGH Presents Swissvale Pride 2022. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun., June 5. 1763 S. Braddock Ave. and 7301 Schoyer Ave., Swissvale. Free. sisterspgh.org/2022-swissvale-pride

Lola LeCroix’s Glam Rock Drag Brunch and Pride Weekend Celebration. 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Hard Rock Cafe. 230 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $14. All ages. hardrockcafe.com/location/pittsburgh/event-calendar

The History of Pride with PERSAD Center. 12:30-2 p.m. 816 Tripoli St., North Side. Free. RSVP required. Search “The History of Pride” on Facebook

Pittsburgh Pride Revolution Bloomfield Festival. 3-8 p.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. lgbtqpittsburgh.com

TUE., JUNE 7

White Whale presents Queer Comics Sharing: Bishakh Som, Gabriel Ebensperger, Sharon Lee De La Cruz, & Shelby Criswell. 7-8:30 p.m. Online. Registration required. whitewhalebookstore.com/events

THU., JUNE 9

Necromancer Pride Fest. 6 p.m. Continues through Sat., June 11. 2257 Babcock Blvd., North Hills. Free. necromancer.beer/pride-2022

FRI., JUNE 10

Arcade Comedy Pride Celebration with Jess Salomon. 8 p.m. Continues through Sat., June 11. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15-20. arcadecomedytheater.com
click to enlarge Arcade Comedy Pride Celebration with Jess Salomon - PHOTO: COURTESY OF ARCADE COMEDY THEATER
Photo: Courtesy of Arcade Comedy Theater
Arcade Comedy Pride Celebration with Jess Salomon

SAT., JUNE 11

Pride Out Loud Market. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Ice House Studios. 100 43rd St., Lawrenceville. Free. artsoutloudinc.org/event-calendar

Nemacolin’s Dive & Drag Pride. 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Nemacolin. 1001 Lafayette Drive, Farmington. $50 and up. 21 and over. nemacolin.com/happenings/pride-2022

TUE., JUNE 14

Queer Craft Market. 6-9 p.m. Spring Hill Brewing. 1958 Varley St., Spring Hill. Free. linktr.ee/QueerCraftMarket

FRI., JUNE 17

Adil Mansoor: Amm(i)gone with Operation Sappho DJs. 7 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $10-15. warhol.org/events

Big Queer Improv Show. 8 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15-20. 16 and up. arcadecomedytheater.com


SAT., JUNE 18

Lebo Pride. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Clearview Common. Alfred St., Mt. Lebanon. lebopride.org

Lawrenceville Pride Vendor Market and Flash Tattoo Sale. 11 a.m. Sanctuary. 3533 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. sanctuarypittsburgh.com/events

Pride Millvale. 12 p.m. Various locations, Millvale. Free. pridemillvale.org

Lez Be Honest: Storytelling Improv Show. 8 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15-20. 16 and up. arcadecomedytheater.com

SAT., JUNE 25

Dormont Spark/Pride: Pride, Arts, and Music Festival. 2-8 p.m. Potomac Ave., Dormont. Search “Dormont Spark/Pride” on Facebook

Official Pride Bar Crawl. 2-9 p.m. Carson St., South Side. $9. barcrawllive.com/crawls/pride-bar-crawl-pittsburgh

Brazen and Black: Pride Comedy Show. 8 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15-20. 16 and up. arcadecomedytheater.com

THU., JUNE 30

Passion of Pride Variety Show. 8-10 p.m. Glittersty. 201 Grant Ave., Millvale. $10. glittersty.com

Pittsburgh Underwear Pride Ride Afterparty. 9-11 p.m. Klvn Coffee Lab. 6600 Hamilton Ave., Larimer. Free. klvncoffee.com/pages/events

