How Ted Cruz helped Rich Fitzgerald become Yinzer Jeff Daniels

In a tweet posted by KDKA-TV’s Chris Hoffman, Fitzgerald, a Democrat who lives in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill, is seen in video calling Ted Cruz “outrageous” and says Cruz “doesn’t know what he is talking about,” in reference to Cruz claiming that the U.S. re-entering the Paris Climate Agreement will hurt Pittsburgh.
“He is a climate denier, he was a COVID denier,” said Fitzgerald of Cruz. “We believe in science around here. And why Senator Cruz thinks he can tell Pittsburgh ... we are doing just fine. This is a guy that was really part of the insurrection, part of denial of elections, so I don’t think this guy has any credibility. We will run what we need to do here, Senator, and keep your nose out of our business.”
Hoffman’s tweet was posted on Jan. 21, and it has since gone viral with other large accounts across Twitter sharing the video. Not only did the video likely introduce many across the U.S. to a really great example of the yinzer accent, but many Twitter users also noted Fitzgerald’s resemblance to the actor Jeff Daniels.
Allegheny County Executive gave us this answer when we asked for his reaction to Senator Cruz’s statement about the Paris Climate Accord not helping our area. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/QcINnuy3yS— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 21, 2021
So many people made this comparison that “Jeff Daniels” started trending on Twitter. Fitzgerald has now been dubbed the yinzer Jeff Daniels. And with his floppy mop of red hair and dad-like demeanor, who can fault anyone from making the comparison?
Allegheny Co. Executive Rich Fitzgerald destroys @TedCruz in his response to the Paris Climate Agreement and Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh wants no part of Cruz, LOL. I’m here for it. Also... he does look exactly like Jeff Daniels. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/sN1pWox2GX— CJ Johnson (@cjjohnsonjr) January 22, 2021
Jeff Daniels will never have that much yinzer cred.