How Pittsburgh couple turned their 3D printer into Infinite Labs for the battle against coronavirus

click to enlarge Joe Dornetta Kaitlin Dornetta printing masks and face shields.

By now, it's no secret that the country is undersupplied for the current pandemic, perhaps best evidenced by the lack of medical-grade masks available for the people who need them the most. Every day, new photos circulate on social media of doctors wearing handkerchiefs to cover their faces and trash bags to cover their bodies because they have nothing else. To help provide some layer of protection, many people are jumping in to create DIY masks in whatever way they can.

