How Pa. politicians reacted to death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

In a statement released late Friday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he plans to move ahead to fill the seat, setting up the potential for a brutal political battle ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.
Below are reactions from Pennsylvania politicians to her death.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Scranton):“Tonight our nation mourns the passing of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg was a pioneer for gender equality, a champion for human rights and a fierce defender of workers on an increasingly corporate Supreme Court. Justice Ginsburg served our Nation honorably and with distinction for four decades. Her heroic battles with cancer inspired countless Americans. I extend condolences to her family and may her memory be a blessing to millions of Americans.
“Consistent with the precedent set by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2016, Justice Ginsburg’s seat should not be filled until the presidential election concludes and the candidate chosen by voters is sworn into office.”
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Lehigh):
Our nation mourns the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Renowned for her legal intellect and sharp opinions, Justice Ginsburg served on our nation’s highest court for nearly three decades with distinction and honor.— Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) September 19, 2020
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf:
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s contributions to our country cannot be overstated.— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) September 19, 2020
A tireless defender of the Constitution, her historic opinions from the bench broke down barriers for women and protected the vulnerable.
Frances and I join the country in mourning her loss.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro:
Justice Ginsburg was a brave, brilliant lawyer. She was a pioneer who fought with all her might, every day.— Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) September 19, 2020
Tonight, it’s time for all of us to pause and thank her for her service to our country.
May her memory be a blessing.
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman:
September 18, 2020
Pennsylvania House Minority Leader Frank Dermody (D-Oakmont):
I’ve worked around lawyers and judges for years. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a shining example for all. A gifted legal mind. A champion for justice and fair play. A truly great American who shaped history in a good way. #RIPRBG— Leader Frank Dermody (@RepFrankDermody) September 19, 2020
I’ve worked around lawyers and judges for years. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a shining example for all. A gifted legal mind. A champion for justice and fair play. A truly great American who shaped history in a good way. #RIPRBG— Leader Frank Dermody (@RepFrankDermody) September 19, 2020
Pennsylvania Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa (D-Forest Hills):
Justice Ginsburg was a brilliant legal mind & a tireless advocate for women. Her death is an inconceivable loss on the highest bench of this nation. https://t.co/g9tAvYjoqI— Senator Jay Costa (@Senatorcosta) September 19, 2020
U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Peters):
My thoughts and prayers are with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family tonight. May God bless them in their time of mourning.— Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (@GReschenthaler) September 19, 2020
U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Forest Hills):
Ruth Bader Ginsburg... what a profound loss to our country. She was a legal titan and a champion for the rights of all. She spent her life fighting for us, and now we need to fight to preserve her legacy. #NotoriousRBG pic.twitter.com/vgQokFA8RU— Mike Doyle (@USRepMikeDoyle) September 19, 2020
John Micek is the editor of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.