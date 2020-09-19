 How Pa. politicians reacted to death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

How Pa. politicians reacted to death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By

click to enlarge DACA supporters rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, 11/12/19 - CAPITAL-STAR PHOTO BY ROBIN BRAVENDE
Capital-Star photo by Robin Bravende
DACA supporters rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, 11/12/19
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to be appointed to the nation’s highest court, died Friday, at the age of 87. The cause was complications from metastatic pancreas cancer, the New York Times reported, citing a statement by the Supreme Court.

In a statement released late Friday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he plans to move ahead to fill the seat, setting up the potential for a brutal political battle ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

Below are reactions from Pennsylvania politicians to her death.


U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Scranton):

“Tonight our nation mourns the passing of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg was a pioneer for gender equality, a champion for human rights and a fierce defender of workers on an increasingly corporate Supreme Court. Justice Ginsburg served our Nation honorably and with distinction for four decades. Her heroic battles with cancer inspired countless Americans. I extend condolences to her family and may her memory be a blessing to millions of Americans.

“Consistent with the precedent set by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2016, Justice Ginsburg’s seat should not be filled until the presidential election concludes and the candidate chosen by voters is sworn into office.”

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Lehigh):

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf:

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro:

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman:

Pennsylvania House Minority Leader Frank Dermody (D-Oakmont):

Pennsylvania Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa (D-Forest Hills):

U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Peters):

U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Forest Hills):

John Micek is the editor of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.

Trending

Antwon Rose’s Wikipedia page edited to imply he was a “criminal” after two Steelers players broke away from Rose’s tribute
LightPlay brings Carrie Furnaces back to life after dark
In new ad featuring a New Castle family, Biden makes pitch to Pa.’s Trump Country voters
Takeout review: The Lorelei sausage kart
Preserving Pittsburgh: How Pittsburgh's 3-year-old archive department is working to make the city's history more accessible
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Pa. plan to limit carbon from power plants approved; Wolf admin sets 2022 target date

By Stephen Caruso

Pa. plan to limit carbon from power plants approved; Wolf admin sets 2022 target date

Federal judge in Pittsburgh declares Wolf’s key COVID-19 restrictions unconstitutional, Wolf plans to appeal

By John Micek

Gov. Wolf at a press conference in January

What you need to know to work the polls on Election Day in Pennsylvania

By Cassie Miller

What you need to know to work the polls on Election Day in Pennsylvania

Bill blocking Pa. from joining emission-reducing agreement clears Senate

By Ryan Deto

Bill blocking Pa. from joining emission-reducing agreement clears Senate
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Antwon Rose’s Wikipedia page edited to imply he was a “criminal” after two Steelers players broke away from Rose’s tribute

By Ryan Deto

Billboard honoring Antwon Rose Jr.

ELECTION 2020 VIDEO TRAINING: Voting at Home and Recruiting Poll Workers

By Lisa Cunningham

ELECTION 2020 VIDEO TRAINING: Voting at Home and Recruiting Poll Workers

In new ad featuring a New Castle family, Biden makes pitch to Pa.’s Trump Country voters

By John Micek

In new ad featuring a New Castle family, Biden makes pitch to Pa.’s Trump Country voters

Officer under investigation for misconduct is one of Pittsburgh’s highest paid employees

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Police Officer Paul Abel Jr.
More »

Readers also liked…

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 16-22, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Billboard honoring Antwon Rose Jr.

Antwon Rose’s Wikipedia page edited to imply he was a “criminal” after two Steelers players broke away from Rose’s tribute

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Police Officer Paul Abel Jr.

Officer under investigation for misconduct is one of Pittsburgh’s highest paid employees

By Ryan Deto

Artwork by Todd Keebs at LightPlay on Thu., Sept. 17, 2020

LightPlay brings Carrie Furnaces back to life after dark

By Jared Wickerham

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation