How Pa. politicians reacted to death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Scranton):

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Lehigh):

Our nation mourns the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Renowned for her legal intellect and sharp opinions, Justice Ginsburg served on our nation’s highest court for nearly three decades with distinction and honor. — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) September 19, 2020

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf:

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s contributions to our country cannot be overstated.



A tireless defender of the Constitution, her historic opinions from the bench broke down barriers for women and protected the vulnerable.



Frances and I join the country in mourning her loss. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) September 19, 2020

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro:

Justice Ginsburg was a brave, brilliant lawyer. She was a pioneer who fought with all her might, every day.



Tonight, it’s time for all of us to pause and thank her for her service to our country.



May her memory be a blessing. — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) September 19, 2020

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman:

Pennsylvania House Minority Leader Frank Dermody (D-Oakmont):

I’ve worked around lawyers and judges for years. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a shining example for all. A gifted legal mind. A champion for justice and fair play. A truly great American who shaped history in a good way. #RIPRBG — Leader Frank Dermody (@RepFrankDermody) September 19, 2020

Pennsylvania Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa (D-Forest Hills):

Justice Ginsburg was a brilliant legal mind & a tireless advocate for women. Her death is an inconceivable loss on the highest bench of this nation. https://t.co/g9tAvYjoqI — Senator Jay Costa (@Senatorcosta) September 19, 2020

U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Peters):

My thoughts and prayers are with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family tonight. May God bless them in their time of mourning. — Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (@GReschenthaler) September 19, 2020

U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Forest Hills):

Ruth Bader Ginsburg... what a profound loss to our country. She was a legal titan and a champion for the rights of all. She spent her life fighting for us, and now we need to fight to preserve her legacy. #NotoriousRBG pic.twitter.com/vgQokFA8RU — Mike Doyle (@USRepMikeDoyle) September 19, 2020