How one vulnerable Pittsburgh worker is struggling to navigate Whole Foods' COVID-19 paid-time off policy

click to enlarge CP photo: Ryan Deto Whole Foods on Centre Avenue in Pittsburgh

“One employee is taking all of his PTO,” said English. “He is burning all his PTO to help his dad who is vulnerable. People there are taxed, stressed, and horrified.”

According to the email obtained by CP, Whole Foods is offering unlimited unpaid time-off through the end of March, as a response to coronavirus.

And @WholeFoods, owned by the richest man in the world, also employs many workers who do not get paid sick leave. @WholeFoods sales are through the roof. But they are not making sure that workers have the tools to protect themselves and their customers https://t.co/KQEpWXm8Tn — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 20, 2020

