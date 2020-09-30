 How Neighborways help provide safe passage away from busy streets | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

How Neighborways help provide safe passage away from busy streets

By

click to enlarge A traffic-circle in Highland Park meant to slow drivers down and make the street safer for bikers and pedestrians - CP PHOTO: ABBIE ADAMS
CP photo: Abbie Adams
A traffic-circle in Highland Park meant to slow drivers down and make the street safer for bikers and pedestrians
Pittsburgh, with its infinite hills and valleys, has a lot of narrow streets clogged with parked cars, traffic, local businesses, and homes. On some streets, this doesn’t leave a lot of room for bike lanes to accommodate the city’s growing number of cyclists.

But bike lanes on main streets are not the only way to provide cyclists safer passage, and Pittsburgh is designing an alternative way to help bike commuters: Neighborways.

Today at at 6 p.m., the Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure is hosting a virtual summit to discuss plans to convert Reynolds Street in Point Breeze into a Neighborway, as well as broader plans for other Neighborway projects.


According to a press release from Bike Pittsburgh, who is co-running the meeting, Neighborways are low-traffic streets outfitted with new signage and basic infrastructure designed to give bikers a safe and easy alternative to commuting with cars on the major roads nearby. Basically, it’s about directing bike riders to less-used side streets, and providing infrastructure improvements to make their ride easier, as well as making the road friendly for pedestrians.

“The Neighborway model can significantly reduce congestion across entire neighborhoods with minimal impact on parking,” reads the press release.
Like many dense cities, Pittsburgh has its struggles with balancing demand for parking with the demand for bike infrastructure. Ellsworth Avenue in Shadyside is a prime example.

One completed Neighborway in the city has already had success. With East Carson Street in the South Side being so busy with traffic, buses and parking, the two-lane street was not an ideal fit for bike infrastructure, even though there was demand for a bike-friendly connection through the South Side to connect to the trail along the Monongahela River.

So, instead the funneling cyclists onto Carson Street, the city designated Muriel, Whatron and Sidney streets as a Neighborway, and connected all to the trail with a new ramp underneath the Birmingham Bridge.


There are other Neighborways being proposed throughout the city as well, like one along Comrie Way and Coral Street in Bloomfield and Friendship. They are all part of Pittsburgh’s new Bike+ Master Plan that has set out ambitious goals for improving biking, walking, and other alternative transit improvements for the city.

“The Bike(+) Plan is safety, plus access, plus sustainability, plus joyful travel,” said Mayor Bill Peduto in a press release. “It is another building block in strengthening an inclusive, vibrant, resilient city providing travel options that accommodate and respect the great diversity and needs of our people.”

Residents can register at moveforwardpgh.org and the virtual event will be held over Zoom today (Sept. 30) at 6 p.m.

Trending

A changing story by police on a rural Pa. shooting helped fuel white vigilantes and misinformation
Greensburg native Sujata Day has already made it in Hollywood, but now she wants to bring her Pittsburgh experiences to the big screen
A COVID Love Story
Upcoming memoir is a love letter to Pittsburgh’s iconic Squirrel Cage
Rick Santorum continues to be an idiot, implies NYT report on Trump's taxes made up
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Barstool Sports guy doesn't care about Pittsburgh pizza, he just wants to sell his betting app

By Ryan Deto

Barstool Sports guy doesn't care about Pittsburgh pizza, he just wants to sell his betting app

How to vote by mail in Pennsylvania and why it matters

By Hannah Lynn

How to vote by mail in Pennsylvania and why it matters

Protesters march in Downtown, Hill District to voice anger about Breonna Taylor outcome

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburghers march in honor of Breonna Taylor on Wed., Sept. 23, 2020.
More »

Tags

Latest in News

A changing story by police on a rural Pa. shooting helped fuel white vigilantes and misinformation

By Ryan Deto and Joseph Darius Jaafari

A changing story by police on a rural Pa. shooting helped fuel white vigilantes and misinformation

How to vote by mail in Pennsylvania and why it matters

By Hannah Lynn

How to vote by mail in Pennsylvania and why it matters

Pittsburgh politicians launch campaign to keep voters abreast of "naked" ballot issue

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh politicians launch campaign to keep voters abreast of "naked" ballot issue (2)

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette union president Mike Fuoco resigns following investigation into alleged misconduct

By Ryan Deto

The Post-Gazette offices on Pittsburgh's North Side
More »

Readers also liked…

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 30- 6, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

A changing story by police on a rural Pa. shooting helped fuel white vigilantes and misinformation

A changing story by police on a rural Pa. shooting helped fuel white vigilantes and misinformation

By Ryan Deto and Joseph Darius Jaafari

The Post-Gazette offices on Pittsburgh's North Side

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette union president Mike Fuoco resigns following investigation into alleged misconduct

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh politicians launch campaign to keep voters abreast of "naked" ballot issue (2)

Pittsburgh politicians launch campaign to keep voters abreast of "naked" ballot issue

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation