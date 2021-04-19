 How Heinz is navigating a national shortage of ketchup packets | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

How Heinz is navigating a national shortage of ketchup packets

By

click to enlarge shortage-heiz-ketchup-packets.jpg
No, the condiment giant Heinz doesn’t make it’s popular ketchup in Pittsburgh anymore. But the company that got its start in Sharpsburg still has a fiercely loyal following in the Steel City.

However, a pandemic-related, ketchup phenomenon might be making Pittsburghers, and the rest of America, nervous. According to the Wall Street Journal, supplies are running low on Heinz’s beloved ketchup packets. WSJ published a story earlier this month about how Kraft Heinz and other large ketchup providers are facing a shortage of ketchup packets, and how many in the restaurant industry are adjusting.

WSJ reporter Heather Haddon told NPR that prices for packets have risen by 13%, likely driven by a sharp increase in takeout orders caused by the pandemic. So while there is still plenty of supply of large ketchup bottles, and sales for bottles are up too, packets are becoming scarce.


This has caused many restaurant owners to divvy up ketchup into a single-serving containers themselves, according to Haddon.

Kraft Heinz has responded to this packet shortage. Steve Cornell of Kraft Heinz told USA TODAY that the Pittsburgh-based company has "made strategic manufacturing investments at the start of the pandemic to keep up with the surge in demand for ketchup packets driven by the accelerated delivery and take-out trends." The company has also promised to increase packet production by 25% in an effort to meet demand.

Seems like a smart move considering that America is following in Pittsburgh’s lead, with many customers across the country being unwilling to accept any non-Heinz ketchup packets.

"Heinz really is the favorite, so they have nearly 70% of the U.S. retail market share for ketchup," said Haddon in her NPR interview. "People do really love it and are pretty loyal to it."


Pittsburghers should hope the Heinz ketchup packet shortage doesn’t hit Kennywood, which is set to open next month. Because the last time the amusement park offered a different ketchup other than Heinz, Pittsburghers were not pleased, and Kennywood had to bring Heinz ketchup back following public outcry.

Let’s hope Heinz can catch up.

Trending

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf receives first dose of the coronavirus vaccine
Pittsburgh venues frustrated with held-up federal funds from Save Our Stages Act
Future Tenant to shut down after 18 years, leaving behind extensive archive
Meet this week's Pittsburgh City Paper cover artist: Morg Cunningham
2021 Mayoral candidates on Pittsburgh policies: Michael Thompson
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh venues frustrated with held-up federal funds from Save Our Stages Act

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh venues frustrated with held-up federal funds from Save Our Stages Act

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

2021 Mayoral candidates on Pittsburgh policies: Michael Thompson

By Ryan Deto

2021 Mayoral candidates on Pittsburgh policies: Michael Thompson

Save Our Stages Concert Series is back with themed virtual shows by Pittsburgh artists

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh musician Benji. performing at Spirit in Lawrenceville in October 2019
More »

Tags

Latest in Food

A Hibachi food truck, authentic Haitian cuisine, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

A Hibachi food truck, authentic Haitian cuisine, and more Pittsburgh food news

Take your time: tips for cooking with tofu from a Pittsburgh sous chef

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Tofu dandan noodles

Five places to find vegan pizza (and more) in Pittsburgh

By Dani Janae

Pickle pizza at Spak Brothers

A new Southern fried chicken joint, a popular spot relaunches its brunch menu, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Gus Kalaris, owner of Gus & Yiayia’s food cart, serves up old-fashioned shaved ice balls with employee Matt Szymanowski in the North Side in May 2020.
More »

Readers also liked…

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

By Abbie Adams

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

Restaurants are using creativity and reinvention to survive COVID-19's impact

By Maggie Weaver

Brunch kit from Lola’s Eatery
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 14-20, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

A Hibachi food truck, authentic Haitian cuisine, and more Pittsburgh food news

A Hibachi food truck, authentic Haitian cuisine, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Tofu dandan noodles

Take your time: tips for cooking with tofu from a Pittsburgh sous chef

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Claussen Cafehaus pretzel shop brings an affordable and unique lunch option to Bloomfield

Claussen Cafehaus pretzel shop brings an affordable and unique lunch option to Bloomfield

By Ryan Deto

Gus Kalaris, owner of Gus & Yiayia’s food cart, serves up old-fashioned shaved ice balls with employee Matt Szymanowski in the North Side in May 2020.

A new Southern fried chicken joint, a popular spot relaunches its brunch menu, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation