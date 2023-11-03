How and Where to Sell Feet Pics in 2023: The Ultimate Guide! | Pittsburgh City Paper

With nearly 30% of all employees working remotely at least part-time, it’s never been easier to make money from the comfort of your home. Whether you’re ready for a change of scenery or are simply looking to make a little extra money on the side, an increasing number of people are discovering the benefits of selling feet pics online.

Even if you don’t see or understand the appeal of feet, there’s money to be made in this growing industry. You’ll also get the chance to meet new people, test out your business skills, and explore a new world of possibility and potential.

If you’re flirting with the idea of selling feet pics, you’ve come to the right place. In this ultimate guide, you’ll learn how and where to sell feet pics, plus tips for success, advice for buyers, and other things to consider as you navigate this thrilling and rewarding industry.

So, hang onto your socks (or slip them off) and get ready to take an in-depth look at the ins and outs of buying and selling foot pics.

How to Sell Feet Pics

Wouldn’t it be great if there was a straightforward and simple formula for selling feet pics online and making a steady income? Unfortunately, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to this industry, however, there are plenty of how-to guides online, tips from experienced sellers, and other pieces of advice to help guide you through the process.

As with any business venture, the more you know about the inner workings of the industry and your target audience, the more successful and lucrative your efforts will be. Below you’ll find an extensive list of tips on how to sell feet pics, regardless of your experience level.

Find the Perfect Platform

The first place to start your foot pic journey is on the right platform. Without a solid foundation, you’ll struggle to make money selling feet pics online. While there are plenty of people trying to sell foot content on social media or subscription-based websites like OnlyFans, your best bet is to use a dedicated foot pic marketplace like FunwithFeet.com. Websites like these are designed to pair interested buyers with eager sellers.

The best foot pic websites offer their sellers valuable tools for building their business while also exploring multiple money-making opportunities. Look for a platform that has low subscription fees, private chat services, and secure payment methods. The best foot pic websites also have several foot pic categories to choose from and tools for personalizing your sales page. Websites that invest in their sellers enjoy the benefits of increased traffic, positive reviews, and a good reputation.

It’s recommended you sell on 2 or 3 platforms to start. Selling on too many at once could compromise both the quality of your work and how consistently you update your inventory – both of which could tarnish your reputation as a reputable foot pic seller. Find a few platforms that best fit your needs, goals, and budget. Check out a full list of where to sell feet pics later in the article.

Decide if You Want to Sell Anonymously

Choosing the best foot pic websites to market and list your work is step one. Next, you need to decide whether or not to sell anonymously. There are pros and cons to both of these approaches. Because selling feet pics is focused on your feet and not your face, this is one industry where it’s easy to remain anonymous. Hide your identity by never showing your face, leaving identifiable features out of your photos (including tattoos, scars, and birthmarks), and using an alias or fake name. Selling feet pics anonymously also reduces your risk of getting scammed or someone stealing your identity.

You can also sell feet pics as yourself. This is a smart option if you’re popular on social media or other outlets like OnlyFans and already have a loyal following. Use your popularity to your advantage by letting your biggest fans know that you’re now selling feet pics. Studies also show that content creators who show their faces land more sales and bigger paydays than those who don’t. So if you’re looking to make the most money possible selling feet pics, you may need to uncover more than just your tootsies. Just remember, not everyone understands or approves of the foot pic industry so you may receive backlash or judgmental comments from friends, family, and coworkers who don’t understand or respect your line of work.

Choose a Niche

So, you’ve chosen a few platforms for selling your feet pics and decided on a name. Now it’s time to pick a niche (or several). Foot pics are sold in various categories to help keep things organized and user-friendly. Categorizing your foot content makes it easier for buyers to find what they want and need and gives sellers a starting point for creating relevant content that sells.

Some of the most popular foot pic niches include kinky categories like foot bondage and foot worship to more traditional and basic options like high heels, bare feet, and dirty feet pics. Websites like FeetFinder have an overwhelming number of categories to choose from – some of which make little to no sense. Your best bet is to choose a smaller foot pic platform that’s easy to manage. Select a few categories to focus your attention on. Once you’ve mastered producing high-quality content in these areas, you can expand your market and reach. The more diverse your inventory is, the more buyers you’ll attract and the more money you’ll make. Just avoid spreading yourself too thin or creating content that is sloppy and clearly rushed. Gaining a bad reputation as a content creator is a difficult stigma to recover from.

Invest in the Right Supplies

One of the biggest appeals of selling feet pics online is that there’s little to no overhead. Plus, you don’t need any photography experience or expensive equipment. The majority of foot pic sellers use the cameras on their smartphones to produce high-quality content. Most phones also come with basic editing tools that allow you to adjust the brightness and saturation, crop, and experiment with filters and other enhancements. These basic tools, plus a little practice, are all you need to produce and sell high-quality content.

But if you’re ready to elevate your foot pic business and take things to the next level, you may want to invest in additional supplies. A tripod and wireless remote are awesome additions for those looking to take hands-free foot pics. It can be tricky to balance yourself and your smartphone when capturing a beautiful and flawless foot pic. With a tripod and remote, you can prop your phone up in a convenient location and use the remote or timer to capture photos from different angles and vantage points.

Lighting is another key part of taking and producing high-quality foot pics. Although natural light is best, this isn’t always possible. Investing in a ring light can help reduce shadows and create more even and attractive lighting conditions that highlight the curves, angles, and lines of your gorgeous feet. If you have some photography experience or want to learn, trade your smartphone camera for a digital one. Digital cameras offer a host of additional features including zooming and focus, more storage, and enhanced editing capabilities.

Practice Makes Perfect

Whether you’re new to selling feet pics or have some experience in the field, there’s always something to learn. For those just starting out, it’s important to take some time to get to know your feet on a more intimate level. Practice with different poses and positions to see which features of your feet are most desirable and photogenic. For example, do you have high arches, long toes, or flat feet? There are categories and niches for all of these unique attributes. Pose in front of a mirror or snap a few pictures before going back to examine them.

Try taking pictures from different angles and vantage points as well like looking down at the tops of your feet, laying on your back with your feet in the air, or taking a pic from the side or bottom. Poses include flexing your feet, accenting your arches, and curling your toes. The best feet pic sellers practice their craft on a regular basis. Schedule photo shoots and experiment with these angles and poses, plus different backdrops, settings, and props.

Check Out the Competition

If you’re in need of some creative inspiration, why not look to your competition? Researching other content creators and browsing their profile pages will offer insight and ideas for producing your own high-quality content. Find sellers who specialize in the niche or category you’re most interested in. See what types of pictures they’re selling most and for how much. You can learn from their successes and missteps.

If you’re unsure of how to price your foot content, see what other sellers in your same niche and with your level of experience are listing their photos for. Most foot pics sell for between $5 and $15, depending on the category, type of foot pic, and the platform. Instead of viewing your competition as a threat, look to them for motivation, suggestions, and a template for producing and pricing your own work.

Pamper Yourself and Your Feet

Although there’s minimal overhead involved in the foot pic industry, there is one investment you should make – and that’s in the health and appearance of your feet. Similar to how a model invests in their body, make-up, hair, and wardrobe, the most successful foot pic sellers invest in their most prized possessions – they’re feet. This means getting regular pedicures (or performing them at home), keeping your toenails and cuticles neat and trimmed, and moisturizing. No one wants to see your dry, cracked, or damaged feet. Take the time to moisturize your feet at night before going to bed.

You can also pamper yourself with a soaking foot spa at home, an Epsom salt bath, or a foot massage. Only purchase footwear that’s comfortable, fits well and offers adequate support. You can incorporate beautiful and sexy footwear into your photoshoots too.

Incorporate Props and Accessories

Speaking of fancy footwear, there are endless ways to upgrade and enhance your foot pics. Beyond the equipment you use to take feet pics, you can also purchase different props and accessories to enhance your photos. Shoes, socks, hosiery, henna tattoos, and jewelry are all popular choices for adding beautiful accents to your pictures. The accessories you buy should add variety and depth to your pictures without taking any attention away from your feet.

You can also upgrade your next photo shoot with different props and add-ons like silk sheets, a velvet pillow, and other items including flowers, gems, or ribbons. Your feet should also be the main focus of your pictures, regardless of what props or accessories you use. Never cover your feet or block the camera’s view. When it comes to incorporating props and accessories into your feet pics, oftentimes, less is more.

Learn How to Chat Like a Pro

Succeeding in the foot pic industry goes beyond creating high-quality foot content, consistently. It’s also about enhancing the customer experience and creating a memorable brand – you! Most buyers are looking for a personalized experience when purchasing feet pics. Their desire and intrigue go beyond simply buying an attractive photo. They want to get to know you on a more intimate level. And while this doesn’t mean you have to engage in explicit conversations, you should sharpen your interpersonal skills and hone in on your craft.

When a potential buyer contacts you, be personal and professional. Respond to their inquiries promptly to avoid a missed sales opportunity. Being conversational and personable via chat is crucial for increasing your sales, securing loyal clients and repeat customers, and creating an image you can be proud of. It’s important to keep the conversation on track and related to your foot content and nothing more. If the customer becomes aggressive, pushy, or makes you feel uncomfortable, don’t hesitate to end the conversation, cancel the sale, and notify the website’s admins.

Fill Custom Orders

Potential buyers may contact you for many reasons. Some have questions about the existing content posted on your page, while others want to haggle or place a custom order. No matter how extensive and diverse your inventory is, some customers have very specific tastes and want a personalized photo or video. Accepting and filling these custom orders are in your best interest for a few reasons.

First and foremost, you can charge more for custom orders. The price often depends on how involved and extensive the request is, how much time it takes to complete it, and whether or not you need to purchase additional props or accessories. Second, if the topic of the foot pic or video is out of your normal realm of expertise, this could be a good opportunity for you to broaden your horizons, try something new, and acquire additional skills and experience.

Lastly, filling custom orders shows that you’re accommodating, versatile, and flexible within the foot pic industry. If word gets out that you’re a reputable, reliable, and talented content creator, you may earn additional sales from other buyers. And in many cases, once you successfully fulfill one custom order, chances are, that same buyer will make more purchases in the future.

Market Yourself and Your Work

It doesn’t matter where you sell feet pics, you still need to promote yourself and your work. Even the best foot pic websites only do minimal external advertising. It’s your job to get the word out about your gorgeous feet pics and drive traffic to your sales page.

One of the best ways to achieve this is through social media. With billions of users around the world – and the average person having 7 or 8 social media accounts – social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter are breeding grounds for increased exposure and visibility. For those selling anonymously, you may want to create brand new social media accounts dedicated to your foot pic business. That way, you can use your alias or fake name and keep your true identity concealed. If you’re selling as yourself and choose to use your existing social media accounts for advertising, just know, that your foot pic business and personal life will overlap and you may get backlash or questions from those closest to you.

Use social media to post teasers of your foot content, reels, stories, and host live streams to give your followers a sneak peek into your life and personality behind the scenes. The more personally connected people feel to you, the more likely they are to purchase your content. Add links to your foot pic sales pages in your social media bios, answer comments and questions on your posts in a timely fashion, and encourage your loyal fans and followers to view your foot pic inventory.

Although you can sell feet pics on social media, it’s not recommended. These platforms aren’t 100% secure and there’s little to no protection from scammers and hackers. As an independent seller, it’s your job to protect yourself against wrongdoers (more on this below). Selling feet pics on social media leaves you exposed and at risk of getting scammed out of your content and money and experienced hackers accessing your sensitive data and information.

Some foot pic sellers also pay for advertising. Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and other paid promotional opportunities can help increase visibility and attract more buyers. Some foot pic platforms also have their own internal marketing for purchase. For example, you can pay to “boost” your seller profile to the top of the results page, getting more eyes on your work and increasing the likelihood that someone views your profile and makes a purchase.

Set Fair and Reasonable Prices

Pricing plays a huge role in the success of your foot pic business. Set your prices too high and you’ll scare off potential buyers. Price your content too low and you may not make money or even break even.

There are a few things to consider when setting fair and reasonable prices for your foot content. Start by being honest about your experience and skill level. Sellers just starting out shouldn’t charge as much as experienced, established sellers who’ve made a name for themselves in the industry. The average foot pic sells for between $5 and $10. This is a good starting point for newcomers to the industry. As you gain more experience and popularity, you can slowly adjust and increase your prices. While the objective is to make money, avoid raising your prices too much, too quickly. This can have the opposite effect, scare off potential buyers or even make your loyalist buyers second guess making future purchases.

If you’re unsure of how to price your feet pics, take a minute to see what other sellers in your same niche are listing their content for. It’s important to only compare yourself to sellers of the same caliber and experience level. See which of their foot pics are selling for the most money and then use these prices as a starting point to set your own.

Adopt Safety and Security Measure

Selling feet pics online is both rewarding and risky. Although the best foot pic platforms have certain safety measures in place, it’s your job to go that extra mile and protect yourself against scammers and hackers. The best way to do this is by concealing your identity, never sharing personal information, and only using secure payment systems. Never meet a buyer in person or, if you do, make sure it’s in a public place and you bring someone with you.

One of the easiest ways to get scammed online is by oversharing information. When a potential buyer contacts you and strikes up a conversation, it can be easy to let your guard down as you start sharing intimate details about yourself. These include things like your location, real name, date of birth, and banking details. In today’s high-tech world, it doesn’t take much for someone to use the information you share against you. Your best line of defense against online risks is keeping your private information private. It’s also important to recognize the red flags of someone looking to get more out of you than just high-quality foot content. For example, asking for your personal details, insisting that you send the content before they send the payment, and talking about sensitive topics that have nothing to do with your foot content are all signs that the person on the other end of the conversation may be up to no good.

Other ways to protect yourself include using a VPN (virtual private network), choosing safe payment methods, collecting your money before releasing your content, and adding watermarks to your photos. Remember, you own all the rights to your content and it’s your job to protect it. Some scammers aren’t after your money but, instead, want to steal your feet pics and sell or use them elsewhere without your permission.

Adding watermarks to your photos acts like a trademark. These symbols can be a name or logo placed in the upper or lower corner of your photo. You can also use transparent symbols in the backdrop of your pictures. Whatever type of watermark you choose, be sure to place it inconspicuously so it doesn’t interfere with the quality or beauty of your foot pic. Once the purchase is final, you can remove these marks and release the final image to the client.

Treat it Like a Business

Selling feet pics takes more time and effort than most people realize. It’s not as simple as snapping a few pictures on your smartphone and uploading them to an app or website. You need to research foot pic trends, edit your content, interact with buyers, promote your work, and build both a brand and a positive reputation.

The amount of effort you put into your online foot pic business is directly proportional to how much money you’ll make. While you can’t completely control how much money you make or how successful you are, you can control your effort. View your foot pic sales like any other online business venture. Create a posting schedule that guarantees your sales page is consistently stocked with fresh new content. Respond to messages from interested customers promptly and professionally. Make good on your promises in terms of pricing and product delivery. Choose a secure payment system and negotiate fairly with potential buyers on pricing and payment options.

How you carry yourself online will significantly impact how much money you make selling feet pics, how many referrals you receive, and how many repeat customers you gain. Take pride in your work and in building your brand. Word of mouth and positive reviews go a long way – especially when discussing online business ventures like selling feet pics.

FAQ About How to Sell Feet Pics

The only way to truly know how to sell feet pics is by doing it. The more you sell, explore, and learn, the more efficiently your business will run. The advice above is just the tip of the iceberg when discussing how and where to sell feet pics. Below you’ll find more frequently asked questions about this growing money-making opportunity.

How much money can I make?

This is one of the first questions people ask when deciding whether or not to sell feet pics online. Can you really make money and if so, how much? Unfortunately, there’s no set amount or guarantee of how much money you’ll make selling feet pics. Instead, there are several factors that can increase the likelihood that you’ll make a decent income from your efforts.

For example, the more active and engaged you are on the platforms you choose, the more likely you are to find interested buyers and attract repeat customers. Buyers want a seller who is active, present, and responsive. The type of foot pics you post also plays a huge role in how successful you are and how much money you make. Your content should always be high-quality and high-resolution. Switch it up by adding a wide variety of foot pics in different niches to your inventory.

The more time, effort, and attention to detail you put into your work, the more money you’ll make. You should also price your feet pics reasonably but competitively. Depending on your experience level and popularity, you can charge anywhere from $5 to $25 per image. You can also charge more for videos and custom orders.

What type of foot pics should I sell?

There are dozens of categories and niches of foot pics to choose from including traditional foot pics that showcase your natural beauty to sexier foot pics that include high heels, tattoos, bondage accessories, and other props. You can create foot pics that embody your personality or help you tap into your hidden desires and fantasies.

Taking and selling foot pics is a great opportunity to explore both your naughty and creative sides. You should sell a variety of foot pics to reach a broader audience while also staying true to yourself or the persona you’ve created. Experiment with different categories and niches until you find the best fit.

Is selling feet pics dangerous?

The short answer is no. While any online business venture comes with its own set of risks and potential pitfalls, overall, selling foot pics online isn’t dangerous. As long as you take the right safety measures to protect yourself and your identity, you can safely create and post high-quality foot pics and videos in exchange for money.

Recognize the red flags of scammers and hackers, never release the final copy of your photo until you’ve been paid, and don’t share personal or intimate details about yourself or your location. These are just a few tips and tricks for staying safe when selling foot pics online. Ultimately, if you use good judgment and follow your instincts, you can build your foot pic business with confidence.

Is selling feet pics legal?

Yes, selling feet pics is legal in most countries and regions. The act of posting and selling photographs of your feet that don’t include nudity is completely legal. The only time you get into a gray area is when you start discussing the age of the buyer or seller. In most countries, you have to be 18 years of age or older to legally produce and sell feet pics. Buyers also need to meet this age requirement. This is one reason many reputable foot pic platforms have a rigorous verification process that confirms the age and identity of all its members. This way, you can proceed with confidence knowing that your sales and efforts are above board and completely legal.

How do I increase my foot pic sales?

Effort and consistency are key when successfully selling feet pics online. If your sales have come to a standstill or you’re looking to expand, there are a few things you can do. Start by posting more content, more frequently. Expand outside your current niche or niches to include more diverse content on your sales page. Get more involved on social media by joining relevant groups and forums, connecting with like-minded foot lovers and sellers, and networking within the foot fetish industry.

Some content creators even collaborate and produce content with other sellers. Check out your competitors and see what type of content they’re selling. Learn from both their missteps and successes. Remember, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery but that doesn't mean you should steal their ideas. Instead, use them as motivation and inspiration to get your creative juices flowing and breathe new life into your foot content.

Who Buys Feet Pics?

Any successful sales associate will tell you that knowing your target audience is one of the most important aspects of any business venture. Identifying your target market and what makes them tick allows you to choose the best and most lucrative sales approach. When it comes to selling feet pics, knowing what type of people, websites, and companies are interested in your content is step one. Then, you can learn to produce the type of foot pics that are in greatest demand.

So, who buys feet pics, anyway? Let’s take a look.

Foot Enthusiasts

This is probably the first pool of buyers that comes to mind when discussing the foot pic industry. With 1 in 7 people admitting they have a foot fetish or are interested and aroused by feet, there are plenty of foot lovers out there ready to scoop up your content. Foot fetishes come in all forms with some people simply enjoying the look of feet while others love the smell, feel, and even the taste! People with specific foot fetishes will pay top dollar for foot content that fits their needs and fulfills a certain fantasy. This is another reason why offering custom content and filling special requests can result in bigger payouts. The best place to find foot lovers online is in social groups, forums, and communities founded on a shared love and appreciation of feet.

Artists and Creative Minds

Photography is a beautiful art form appreciated and practiced by many. Creating breathtaking and captivating foot pics is another form of self-expression and a way for artists and creative minds to explore their talents and interests. Some artists use foot content as inspiration or a muse for other work. Tattoo artists, jewelry makers, and even footwear enthusiasts all look for foot pics and content that supports their own money-making efforts. And, in some cases, buyers are simply art lovers with an appreciation for gorgeous photographs – including feet pics!

Stock Photo Websites

Did you ever stop to think about where stock photo websites like Adobe and Shutterstock get their content from? Usually, amateur photographs and content creators looking for increased exposure and reimbursement post their content on stock photo websites for a nominal fee. When someone searches for, buys, and downloads an image, the original seller gets paid. But not all contributions come directly from foot pic creators. Sometimes, stock photo websites seek out content for their inventory and may browse online foot pic platforms to find quality content from talented models and creators. Who knows – you may even receive an offer or inquiry from a stock photo website that took an interest in your work.

Product Development Companies

Product development companies selling items like footwear and foot care products to shoes, socks, jewelry, and other accessories need a canvas to display their work. And that canvas could be your beautiful feet! Product development companies looking to promote a certain product or service may scour the Internet looking for high-quality photos they can use to showcase their items. They may also find a seller or model with a certain characteristic that fits their needs and approach them regarding custom work.

Advertising Agencies

Similar to product development companies, advertising agencies need beautiful photos for their websites, brochures, posters, commercials, and more. Don’t be surprised if a marketing company approaches you about your current content or asks if you can fill a custom order for an upcoming campaign. Keeping an open mind and broadening your horizons could lead to big opportunities and even bigger payouts.

The Best Places to Sell Feet Pics

Now that you have a solid understanding of how to sell feet pics, tips for staying safe, and what your ideal demographic is, let’s discuss the best outlets and resources for your efforts. As the foot pic industry continues to grow, so does the pool of available websites you can sell on.

Here’s a breakdown of the best and most reputable places to sell feet pics so you can get the most ROI for your efforts.

Foot Pic Websites

When it comes to selling foot pics online, there’s no better place to look than a dedicated foot pic marketplace. These websites are designed specifically to connect quality sellers and foot models with eager buyers from all walks of life (pun intended). The entire layout and design of a foot pic website supports sales, encourages ease of use for buyers to browse and sellers to market their work, and offers secure payouts and responsive customer support. While most of these websites charge a membership or subscription fee, this is a small price to pay for access to all the tools you need to succeed – plus, a steady stream of targeted traffic and eyes on your foot content.

FunwithFeet (Recommended)



At the top of our list of the best places to sell feet pics online is Funwithfeet.com. A reliable platform with a great reputation, simplistic design, and healthy following, FunwithFeet is the perfect foot pic website for both buyers and sellers of all experience levels.

Registering on FunwithFeet is fast, easy, and free. Buyers can browse, purchase, and download foot content without paying any overhead fees. Sellers pay a small membership fee to access and use the platform but keep 100% of all their sales, which is a nice change of pace from other foot pic websites that keep a commission.

FunwithFeet.com invests in the success of its sellers by highlighting new members under the “Recently Joined” section of the homepage. They also showcase the most popular categories and have dozens to choose from. All sellers are encouraged to upload their foot content into a variety of designated collections and categories for optimum exposure and sales opportunities. FunwithFeet’s convenient chat feature makes it easy to connect and negotiate with potential buyers. The customer service team is extremely knowledgeable and supportive, with most members receiving a response to their inquiries within 24 hours.

FunwithFeet Summary

A professional, beautiful, and functional website

Several money-making opportunities

Affordable membership fees

Fast, easy, and secure payouts

Advanced search features and filtering for buyers

Organized categories and collections for sellers

Inbound marketing for new sellers and popular categories

An informative blog and FAQ section

Responsive customer service

Feet Lovers Only



If you’re a self-proclaimed foot enthusiast looking for other foot lovers who share your passion for gorgeous foot pics and videos, Feet Lovers Only may be the right platform for you. This foot pic website is dedicated to all things foot-related from pics and videos to used items for sale like socks, hosiery, and shoes. The earning potential on Feet Lovers Only is unlimited. With detailed profiles and advanced search filters, this foot pic marketplace makes it easy for buyers to find exactly what they want and for sellers to paint the perfect picture of their gorgeous foot content and engaging personality. Add details about yourself including your age, gender, ethnicity, body type, foot size, profession, and other attributes that help you stand out from the competition.

Another unique feature of this website is that it uses its own coin-based system. Both buyers and sellers can invest in KinkCoins for a more secure and seamless transaction process. Buyers can purchase foot content and tangible items using KinkCoins or send gifts and tips to their favorite sellers. Sellers can then trade these KinkCoins for cash. Not all members use KinkCoins, though, so be sure to discuss your chosen payment method beforehand.

Feet Lovers Only Summary

Advanced search filters for ease of use

The ability to sell foot-related items including socks, hosiery, and shoes

A safe platform to meet and interact with other foot enthusiasts

A dedicated payment system (KinkCoins) for added flexibility and safety

Feetify



Are you afraid you won’t make any money selling feet pics? Don’t worry. Feetify offers cash rewards and payments to its most active and engaged sellers. The more you post, interact with buyers, and produce high-quality content, the more likely you are to earn recognition and win cash rewards. Only premium members are eligible for cash rewards so you’ll need to pay $49 in cryptocurrency for an annual subscription to the site. On some occasions, the website will extend your subscription for free for another 12 months. While these subscription fees are fairly low and reasonable, not everyone is comfortable dealing with virtual currency, so this is something to keep in mind before upgrading.

Cash rewards on Feetify range from as little as $4 to as much as $100. The website claims to give out between $1,000 and $10,000 per month in cash awards. One thing that sets Feetify apart from other foot pic websites is its dedication to the success and safety of its users. Not only does the platform invest in all of its premium members, but it also offers a safe and welcoming community for foot enthusiasts from around the world to meet, chat, and connect over their shared love and appreciation for high-quality foot pics.

Feetify Summary

Cash rewards for active members (even if you don’t make a sale)

Memberships paid in bitcoin or cryptocurrency may offer added protection

A safe atmosphere for foot lovers to meet, chat, and bond

Responsive customer support

Some annual subscriptions are extended for free

A safe and secure platform for buying and selling feet pics

DollarFeet



From foot pics to foot videos, DollarFeet is a quality foot content platform but works differently than most other sites on this list. For starters, DollarFeet only deals with foot videos, not pictures. Second, not everyone can sell their content on this website. Interested sellers must undergo a rigorous application process that involves uploading a full-body picture (including the person’s face), a sample video, and plenty of personal details including their full name, age, gender, ethnicity, and location.

Once the website’s admins review your video, they’ll make a final decision. If your profile is selected, congratulations! You can start selling 10-minute videos directly to the website’s admins for $10 a piece. If not, the website will send you a polite rejection letter and keep your video. And no, you won’t be paid for your application video so consider this application process an investment in future sales.

Because DollarFeet accepts your videos before sending them to their database of clients, sellers on this platform don’t have to speak directly with buyers, negotiate prices, or deal with harassment. This is a huge plus for those foot content creators who don’t want to bother with the customer service part of selling feet pics online. Simply create the requested video, send it to DollarFeet, and collect your paycheck. If a client requests your work specifically or needs help with a special project, you may have the potential to earn more than $10 per video, making this one of the highest-paying platforms on the list.

DollarFeet Summary

Focused more on selling videos than foot pics

An extensive application process that involves sharing a lot of personal details

Not all applications are accepted and you’re not paid for your work if not

Foot models sell videos directly to the platform, not to individual buyers

Most videos pay a standard rate of $10

The ability to negotiate for higher payouts from certain clients

FeetFinder

FeetFinder is one of the most well-known and largest foot pic platforms currently online. But is bigger always better? Not necessarily. A few benefits of selling feet pics on FeetFinder include access to a broad audience of buyers from around the world, plenty of categories to post in, and a well-known brand name. When people think of selling feet pics online, this is the website that likely comes to mind.

FeetFinder was created in 2019 by a college student with the desire to create a safe and secure platform for selling foot content. FeetFinder prides itself on safety and security which is why all users undergo a rigorous identity verification process that includes uploading a photo of a government-issued ID and a selfie. Your account is only partially active and accessible until the platform confirms who you say you are. This process gives buyers and sellers peace of mind that they’re dealing with legitimate and genuine people.

Unfortunately, FeetFinder takes a pretty hefty commission on all sales and also charges both sellers and buyers a monthly membership fee. You can choose between a basic membership or a premium, depending on your budget and needs. You can also pay to boost your profile to the top of the search results. This is a useful tool for sellers who are faced with stiff competition on such a large-scale platform. The website layout is slightly overwhelming and clunky, making it difficult to navigate for both buyers and sellers. Some users also describe the website design as childlike and unprofessional, so take some time to explore the platform before choosing a payment plan and committing yourself to recurring fees.

FeetFinder Summary

High subscription fees and commissions

Two membership packages to choose from – basic or premium

A popular and well-established website within the foot pic industry

A childlike website design

A confusing and overwhelming number of foot pic categories

A highly competitive market saturated with more sellers than buyers

Artistic Outlets

Although selling feet pics is ultimately about making money, it’s also a form of self-expression and beauty. Plenty of artists and creative minds dabble in the foot pic industry to explore their creativity, photography skills, and ability to create something truly beautiful. If you’re an artist selling feet pics or someone with a creative mind and free spirit, these websites might be the best option for your foot pics and videos.

Etsy

Etsy is one of the most well-known e-commerce platforms for handmade items, home decor, gifts, artwork, jewelry, and clothing. Etsy supports independent artists and creative minds working to express themselves and earn money from their creativity. And selling feet pics is no different.

While this may not be the first website that comes to mind when you think of selling feet pics, a quick search on Etsy for “foot pictures” or “feet pics” will generate a wide range of results. Not all of the search results will be images of feet. You may stumble upon foot sculptures and artwork, socks and shoes, and other foot-related items. Because Etsy is a vast marketplace for thousands of products, it’s important to use relevant keywords, hashtags, and other details in your descriptions that increase the likelihood your foot pics soar to the top of the search results page.

When selling on Etsy, it’s important to keep in mind the platform has a small listing fee for all items sold plus a 5% commission. You also need to choose the format of your foot pics – prints on demand or digital downloads. The latter works like foot pics on any other platform. The buyer makes a purchase, sends the money, and is then able to download the purchased photos directly to their device. If the buyer prefers tangible foot pics they can hold, frame, and use however they choose, they may request digital printables. You don’t have to offer printouts of your feet pics but if you do, be sure to calculate and include shipping fees in your listing price.

Etsy Summary

A great outlet for artists and creative minds

Affordable listing fees and commissions

Not a dedicated foot content platform

Two ways to sell foot pics (print-on-demand or digital photos)

Various payment methods to choose from

Target keywords and tags make it easier for people to find your content

Foap

Foap is one of the largest and most widely recognized photography apps. Here, artists from around the world can post their gorgeous photos and artwork for other members to view, comment on, and purchase. Because it’s an app, Foap works a lot like other social media apps with a heavy emphasis on posting high-quality pictures, liking and commenting on other people’s posts, and connecting over shared interests. Foap is available on both Android and Apple devices and currently has over 3 million active users.

One of the biggest downsides to Foap is the high commission fees. The platform keeps 50% of all your sales, which means if you sell a foot pic for $15, you only get to keep $7.50. Foap’s international reach and popularity are the basis for these high fees. The platform claims all of its earnings go toward maintaining the app and guaranteeing a positive customer experience for both buyers and sellers.

Even though Foap isn’t a foot pic app, per se, it offers a ton of earning potential. It also works like a social app where foot enthusiasts and other artists from around the world can meet, chat, and bond over their preferred art form. Some foot content creators even find collaboration opportunities on Foap. Signing up is free and easy. All you need is a Facebook account or an active email address. Foap automatically links and syncs with Facebook to help you reach more people in less time.

Before you start posting your foot pics, check the app’s guidelines regarding size and quality. Foap has strict policies against uploading blurred or damaged photos, heavily edited pictures, or photos that show the seller’s face. For this reason, Foap is a great outlet for selling foot pics anonymously and honing your craft.

Foap Summary

A reputable photography app with a global reach and recognition

Not a dedicated foot pic platform

High commission fees

Strict requirements and standards for uploading content

Requires a Facebook account

Social Media

Social media apps and platforms are great resources for promoting your foot pic business, gaining followers, and broadening your reach. But when it comes to selling your feet pics on social media, there are several things to consider.

For starters, some social media outlets like Instagram and Facebook frown upon adult or explicit content. And while feet pics aren’t exactly NSFW, they are a bit taboo. Posting your pics and videos for sale or in a suggestive way could result in your account being banned or restricted. Additionally, social media isn’t a trusted place to conduct business. These apps and websites don’t have secure payment systems in place or protection against scammers or hackers. If you choose to strike a deal via private messenger and something goes wrong, you have no recourse or protection.

While it’s not recommended that you sell your foot pics on social media, you can still use these platforms to promote your work, increase your influence, and drive traffic to your other foot pic sales pages. Add these links to your bio and create a social media presence that’s hard to ignore. Post reels and stories, engage with your biggest fans, respond to comments, join different groups and forums, and host live streams. Social media is a valuable tool for creating a loyal following and then converting those fans into paying customers.

Social Media Summary

Access to billions of users from around the world

Numerous tools for marketing your work and meeting potential buyers

A high risk of getting scammed

No secure payment system or protection

A heavily competitive and saturated market

Strict community guidelines with a risk of your account getting banned or restricted

Whisper

The Whisper app works similarly to other social media apps with a heavy emphasis on anonymity. The entire basis of this app is secrecy and gossip. All members use a fake name or alias to share secrets, gossip, and drama about themselves and others. Messages are posted using text and pictures – and this is where selling feet pics comes into play.

Choose your most attractive feet pics and a tagline to post on your page. Then, wait for other members to comment and like your posts. Play up your foot fetish, kinks, and preferences by sharing your own naughty secrets and hidden desires. The more honest and transparent you are, the more positively people will react to you and your content.

Once someone takes special interest in your posts (or “secrets”) you can start chatting privately and broaching the subject of selling feet pics. Avoid posting or mentioning this right away as some users might find this pushy and annoying. Remember, Whisper isn’t designed as a foot pic platform but can be utilized as a helpful tool for meeting other foot enthusiasts, networking, and building your brand.

Whisper Summary

The ability to use your foot pics as your message backgrounds

Not a dedicated foot pic app (more focused on gossip and secrets)

The ability to remain anonymous

Communication tools that let you interact with other users and drum up potential sales

OnlyFans

With nearly 190 million users, OnlyFans exploded overnight starting in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic inspired millions of people to find new and innovative ways of making money. What started as a basic subscription-based website where people sold and promoted their personal talents including cooking, fitness, health, and beauty quickly blossomed into a breeding ground for NSFW content. And while content creators aren't required to post explicit content, this is what subscribers have come to expect.

The good news is, feet pics are taboo and kinky enough to fall under the “fetish” category and for that reason, thousands of creators are selling their foot content on OnlyFans. You can price your foot content in two ways – using a monthly subscription or pay-per-click (PPC). Most accounts charge subscribers a small monthly fee (ranging from $4.99 to $49.99) for exclusive access to all of their content and posts. You can also sell individual images for a flat fee. Either way, OnlyFans charges a 20% commission on all sales. Sellers must factor these cuts into their pricing structure to ensure they come out on top.

OnlyFans Summary

Mostly known for NSFW content

A 20% commission on all sales

The flexibility to set your own rates and prices

Two ways to sell – monthly subscriptions or PPC

A well-known and established platform for increased earning potential

The potential for explicit requests and messages

The ability to build a loyal customer base

Personal Blog or Website

If you can’t find the right outlet for your feet pics, why not create your own? It’s never been easier to launch your own website, complete with a foot-related domain name, an easy-to-use interface, and a sharp, professional, and sexy design. If you crave complete control of your foot pic sales and pricing, creating your own website guarantees you’re in the driver’s seat at all times. You decide on everything from the domain name and hosting service to the layout of the website, the payment system, navigation menus, pricing, and payment policies. Just remember, as Spiderman would say, with great power comes great responsibility. Being in control of your website also means investing in website maintenance, ensuring all the pages and images are loading properly, protecting your sensitive data, and dealing with dissatisfied customers and potential scammers. When you sell feet pics on your own, there’s no safeguard against wrongdoers and hackers. You need to be diligent, focused, and proactive when running your own foot pic platform.

Personal Blog or Website Summary

Complete control over your content, pricing, and website design

Little to no experience needed

A higher initial investment for website hosting and a domain name

The ability to choose a secure payment method

Increased responsibility in the event of an issue or potential scammer

A bigger time commitment

No customer service to help resolve issues or disputes

Build Your Foot Pic Business with Pride

It’s never been easier or more advantageous to sell feet pics online. With some sellers reporting thousands of dollars in revenue each month, if you have the time and knowledge to dedicate to this side hustle, you can build a loyal following while also building your bank account and confidence.

Now that you know how and where to sell feet pics, all that’s left to do is create a business plan, choose a platform, and decide on a unique approach that’s going to set you apart from the competition and put you on the map as a reputable and reliable content creator.