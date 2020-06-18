How and when local bookstores are reopening

Allegheny County is officially in the green phase. For book lovers, that means you can once again browse the aisles of your favorite local bookstore. Find out what indie stores are open and when, below.
Hours: Squirrel Hill: Sun-Thu. 12-9 p.m., Fri. 12-7 p.m.
Downtown: Sun: 12-4 p.m., Mon-Thu: 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Along with opening their doors, Amazing Books & Records now offers book packages (think Book of the Month, but local and personalized) which are available for one time purchase, subscriptions, or gifts. Find out more here.
Hours: Mon-Fri. 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sun. 12-5:30 p.m.
Browse Caliban Books by booking a private browsing appointment for yourself or small party. The shop is preparing for limited capacity general entry but is not ready to do so yet. In the meantime, the staff is on-site five days a week and besides private browsing appointments can assist with book commendations and curbside pickup. Call (412-681-9111) or email (nfo@calibanbooks.com).
City Books. 908 Galveston Ave., North Side.
citybookspgh.com
Reopens: Wed., July 8
Hours: Wed. and Sat. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. by appointment only
City Books will begin by taking appointments for browsing two days a week and slowly add an additional day every couple of weeks until the store is fully open again around Labor Day. They are in the process of reconfiguring the layout of the store so there is more room in the aisles to accommodate healthy distance browsing. City Books is still selling online via their Instagram account and books can be shipped or picked up curbside. Those services will continue after they reopen to accommodate customers who are at higher risk when coming into the store. Along with books online, City Books now offers mail-order care packages via Etsy, customized gift certificates (for use in-store upon opening), and a Customer Loyalty Program. Find out more here.
cityofasylumbooks.org
Classic Lines on Facebook
Hours: Tue., Wed., Fri., Sat. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Thu. 12-7 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
About 5 customers are allowed in Classic Lines at once. Online ordering is still an option. Email classiclinesbooks@gmail.com to order.
mysterylovers.com
Hours: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thu. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
penguinbookshop.com
Reopened: Sat., May 16
Hours: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Credit cards are preferred right now at Penguin Bookshop, and no more than 10 people (including staff) will be allowed in the store at once. Their online store is still open and they plan to continue with non-contact home drop off for local orders or outside bench pick-up. They also have contactless inside store pick-up for prepaid orders.
Riverstone Books. 8850 Covenant Ave., North Hills.
riverstonebookstore.com
Reopened: Mon., May 18
Hours: Mon.-Sat.10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 12-4 p.m.
Spark Books. 14 Brilliant Ave., Aspinwall.
sparkbookspgh.com
Reopened: Fri., June 5
Hours: Tue. by appointment, Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Only one person or household is allowed in Spark Books at one time, so there may be a little wait. For those who prefer not to wait, appointments are available on Tuesdays. Email (info@sparkbookspgh.com) to schedule a time. Curbside pickup is available and free delivery for those within 5 miles of the store with a $25 purchase.
The Tiny Bookstore. 1130 Perry Highway, North Hills.
tinybookspgh.com
Reopens: TBD
Hours: Tue.-Sat. 12-5 p.m., via video shopping appointments
The TIny Bookstore doesn't anticipate being open for walk-in shopping until social distancing measures have eased, so, for now, they will continue to offer curbside pickup and video shopping appointments. Call or text to set up a time (412-585-2651).
whitewhalebooks.com
Reopened: Tue., June 16
Hours: Tue.-Sun. 12-5 p.m.
White Whale has set a limit of 5 people in the store at once and set up a one-way browsing route and contactless payment system. Curbside pick is available. Call (412-224-2847) or email (orders@whitewhalebookstore.com).