How and when local bookstores are reopening

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Inside The City of Asylum Bookstore

Sun: 12-4 p.m., Mon-Thu: 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

681-9111)

(nfo@calibanbooks.com).





an additional day every couple of weeks until the store is fully open again around Labor Day. They are in the process of

reconfiguring the layout of the store so there is more room in the aisles to accommodate healthy distance browsing. City Books is still selling

online via their Instagram account and books can be shipped or picked up curbside. Those services will continue after they reopen to accommodate customers who are at higher risk when coming into the store.



now offers mail-order care packages via Etsy, customized gift certificates (for use in-store upon opening), and a Customer Loyalty Program. Find out more here





Reopens: Currently appointment only Hours: Tue.-Sat. 12-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat. 12-5 p.m.

contactless curbside pick up as an option. They ask for patience as there is only one employee working to fill those orders.



Classic Lines Bookstore. 5825 Forbes Ave. Squirrel Hill.

Classic Lines on Facebook Reopened: Fri., May 29

Hours: Tue., Wed., Fri., Sat. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Thu. 12-7 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

About 5 customers are allowed in Classic Lines at once. Online ordering is still an option. Email classiclinesbooks@gmail.com to order.



Mystery Lovers Bookshop. 514 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont.

Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thu. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

more than five patrons will be allowed inside at one time unless they are family. Additionally, their shelves are not as full as they usually are and ask for patience as they restock. Titles not available in store can be ordered for you and their online store is still open.



Penguin Bookshop. 417 Beaver St., Sewickley.

penguinbookshop.com

Reopened: Sat., May 16

Hours: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Credit cards are preferred right now at Penguin Bookshop, and no more than 10 people (including staff) will be allowed in the store at once. Their online store is still open and they plan to continue with non-contact home drop off for local orders or outside bench pick-up. They also have contactless inside store pick-up for prepaid orders.



Riverstone Books. 8850 Covenant Ave., North Hills.

riverstonebookstore.com

Reopened: Mon., May 18

Hours: Mon.-Sat.10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 12-4 p.m.

obin (260 573-9614) and she will arrange a time between 9 and 10 a.m. Mon-Fri. 20 customers are allowed inside the store at once. Curbside pick up is available and home delivery is an option for those living in North Hills, North Shore, Penn Hills, Forest Hills, Swissvale, Churchill, Shadyside, Friendship, and Mt. Lebanon. Call 412-366-1001. Online orders are still an option as well.



Spark Books. 14 Brilliant Ave., Aspinwall.

sparkbookspgh.com

Reopened: Fri., June 5

Hours: Tue. by appointment, Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Only one person or household is allowed in Spark Books at one time, so there may be a little wait. For those who prefer not to wait, appointments are available on Tuesdays. Email ( info@sparkbookspgh.com) to schedule a time. C



The Tiny Bookstore. 1130 Perry Highway, North Hills.

tinybookspgh.com

Reopens: TBD

Hours: Tue.-Sat. 12-5 p.m., via urbside pickup is available and free delivery for those within 5 miles of the store with a $25 purchase.TBDTue.-Sat. 12-5 p.m., via video shopping appointments

White Whale Bookstore. 4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield.

whitewhalebooks.com

Reopened: Tue., June 16

Hours: Tue.-Sun. 12-5 p.m.

White Whale has set a limit of 5 people in the store at once and set up a one-way browsing route and contactless payment system. Curbside pick is available. Call (412-224-2847) or email (orders@whitewhalebookstore.com).

Allegheny County is officially in the green phase . For book lovers, that means you can once again browse the aisles of your favorite local bookstore. Find out what indie stores are open and when, below.