How America’s new trade deal could undermine Pittsburgh’s plastics future

So.... natural gas liquids big on that chart. Where are those produced? Or where will they be produced. ? https://t.co/vJ15e9A4Du

Trump's heralded trade deal with China rests on a $200 bn assumption:



China will increase purchases of US exports by $200 bn over 2020-21.



But a look at



The agreement's LEGAL text

+ DATA

+ ECONOMICS

___

= this is highly UNLIKELY.



My latesthttps://t.co/3e3pZmh62g