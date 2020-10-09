 House GOP leadership calls for Western Pa. Rep. Bernstine to resign over Snapchats of son | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

House GOP leadership calls for Western Pa. Rep. Bernstine to resign over Snapchats of son

By

click to enlarge State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-New Beaver)
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-New Beaver)
A Republican lawmaker from western Pennsylvania who recorded himself encouraging his five-year-old son to smoke a cigar and use vulgar language about women is now defying calls for his resignation and instead asking voters to make up their own minds with less than a month until the election.

On Wednesday, The Beaver County Times reported that Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-New Beaver) posted videos to his since-deleted Snapchat account.

In a statement to the Times, Bernstine said the videos were shot while on a family vacation with friends this summer, and that he regretted the videos.


“Like many parents, I have made errors in judgement and taken jokes too far with my son and his friends. None of those were made with malice or ill intent,” Bernstine said.

But the videos were enough for House Republican leadership, who asked for Bernstine to step down Thursday in a joint statement issued less than 24 hours after the story was published.

“As parents and fellow legislators, we are disgusted by Rep. Bernstine’s conduct. In order to take the time necessary to focus on his family and repair his relationships, we call on Rep. Bernstine to immediately resign,” the statement reads.

Jason Gottesman, spokesperson for House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre) added that the incident “is a good reminder that the conduct of every member reflects on the body of the whole, whether that’s official action or personal.”


By 2 p.m. on Thursday, Bernstine’s official state Facebook page was deactivated. However, Bernstine has not yet been stripped of committee assignments, according to Gottesman.

In a response video posted to his personal Twitter a half hour later, Bernstine declined to leave office.

“You have the opportunity to go to the polls in 26 days and decide who you want your representative to be,” Bernstine said.
Bernstine was first elected in 2016, beating a Democratic incumbent, and soon after began to spark controversy.

In fall 2017 he suggested, in response to a video of Black Lives Matter protesters blocking highways, that “If anyone EVER tries to stop my car on a highway with negative intentions … I will not stop under any conditions.”

The tweet drew widespread criticism, including from a Republican colleague.


In his response video, Bernstine added that “party bosses” from both sides were going to “try to take advantage of this situation” to “score political points.”

“Over the next 26 days, there’s going to be a lot of other things people try to put out, some of them true, some of them manipulated, and some of them downright false,” Bernstine added.

Bernstine’s 10th House District seat stretches across Beaver, Lawrence, and Butler counties in southwestern Pennsylvania, including Beaver Falls, Slippery Rock and Ellwood City.

President Donald Trump won almost 60 percent of the vote there, but Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, took 49 percent in his 2018 reelection.

He faces two opponents on Nov. 3 — Democrat Kolbe Cole, as well as independent Jonathan Peffer. Both opponents have also called for Bernstine’s resignation in light of the videos.
With less than a month until the election and ballots already printed, it is too late for Bernstine’s name to be taken off the ballot barring a court order, according to Department of State spokesperson Wanda Murren.
Stephen Caruso is a reporter with the Pennsylvania Capital-Star where this story first appeared.

Trending

What happens when marching season ends?
Yes, it’s still legal for businesses to discriminate against gay people in most of Pa.
D.C. man possibly carrying infectious disease to travel to Pittsburgh during pandemic
Author Terry Tempest Williams stresses importance of upcoming election, engaged youth to environmental movement ahead of Pittsburgh appearance
UPDATE: Duquesne University professor fired after using n-word multiple times in video class with student
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Gov. Wolf threatens consequences for counties that don't abide coronavirus restrictions

By Hannah Lynn

Gov. Wolf threatens consequences for counties that don't abide coronavirus restrictions

Beaver County officials discuss the county's need for more Personal Protective Gear

By Ryan Deto

Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County

POISE Foundation to provide up to $25,000 in grants to small Black-led organizations in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

POISE Foundation to provide up to $25,000 in grants to small Black-led organizations in Pittsburgh

Trump’s visit to Beaver County cracker plant sparks protests

By Ryan Deto

Protesters in Beaver borough
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Yes, it’s still legal for businesses to discriminate against gay people in most of Pa.

By Ryan Deto

Yes, it’s still legal for businesses to discriminate against gay people in most of Pa.

D.C. man possibly carrying infectious disease to travel to Pittsburgh during pandemic

By Hannah Lynn

D.C.-area man, aka Donald Trump

Sen. Casey: Affordable Care Act in "grave danger" if Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court

By Marie Albiges

Bob Casey in Pittsburgh in 2017

Peduto and Fitzgerald urge Trump to avoid campaigning in Pittsburgh next week

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald
More »

Readers also liked…

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 7-13, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

D.C.-area man, aka Donald Trump

D.C. man possibly carrying infectious disease to travel to Pittsburgh during pandemic

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald

Peduto and Fitzgerald urge Trump to avoid campaigning in Pittsburgh next week

By Ryan Deto

Yes, it’s still legal for businesses to discriminate against gay people in most of Pa.

Yes, it’s still legal for businesses to discriminate against gay people in most of Pa.

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation