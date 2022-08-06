House Dems schedule Pittsburgh hearings to discuss firefighting, energy, abortion | Pittsburgh City Paper

The Pennsylvania House Democratic Policy Committee has scheduled four hearings in Pittsburgh over the next week to discuss issues ranging from tax breaks for first responders to the future of healthcare following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe V. Wade



All four hearings will be open to the public and will be held in different locations throughout the city, according to a press release announcing the schedule.



Monday: The committee will focus on a proposed bill seeking to extend a tax exemption for fire fighting equipment. Local firefighters and other stakeholders will be invited to join the hearing and issue feedback to the committee during the event at CCAC Boyce Campus Auditorium beginning at 1 p.m.



In a memorandum summarizing HB 2597, bill sponsor Rep. Brandon Markosek (D-25) writes, “My legislation would help recognize the irreplaceable service that our firefighters provide. Firefighting equipment can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars, and firefighters often pay for this life-saving equipment out of their own pockets.”





In a memorandum summarizing HB 2597, bill sponsor Rep. Brandon Markosek (D-25) writes, “My legislation would help recognize the irreplaceable service that our firefighters provide. Firefighting equipment can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars, and firefighters often pay for this life-saving equipment out of their own pockets.” Tuesday: The committee will convene Downtown at the K&L Gates Center to discuss the future of fusion energy in the commonwealth and “why it should invest more in the industry.”





The committee will convene Downtown at the K&L Gates Center to discuss the future of fusion energy in the commonwealth and “why it should invest more in the industry.” Wednesday: The legislators will explore the state of the steel industry and the efforts being made to create a hydrogen hub in Western PA, something Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has been pushing for as a way to reduce carbon emissions. The hearing will be held at the Operating Engineers 66 O’Hara office, beginning at 10 a.m.





The legislators will explore the state of the steel industry and the efforts being made to create a hydrogen hub in Western PA, something Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has been pushing for as a way to reduce carbon emissions. The hearing will be held at the Operating Engineers 66 O’Hara office, beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday: The committee will hear from reproductive health experts and advocates as part of an ongoing discussion on what overturning of Roe v. Wade means for those who seek healthcare in the future. It will be held at Chatham University in the Mellon Board Room at 10 a.m. and includes the option for registering virtually.