 Hosanna House and Children's Museum launch programs to further diversity in aviation | Visual Art | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Hosanna House and Children's Museum launch programs to further diversity in aviation

By

click to enlarge Hosanna House Inc. - PHOTO: COURTESY OF HOSANNA HOUSE
Photo: Courtesy of Hosanna House
Hosanna House Inc.
A new collaboration between the Wilkinsburg-based Hosanna House and the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh not only honors the history of aviation in the United States but the underrepresented groups who contributed and will continue to contribute to its progress.

The two nonprofits unveiled The Center for Aviation Technology and Training, or CATT, and Tuskegee Airmen Museum, and will feature a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Black Wings: American Dreams of Flight.

The debut of CATT and the Black Wings coincides with the opening of Hosanna's newly renovated Sherwood Event Center, a Forest Hills-based space where the nonprofit plans to host weddings and other community gatherings. 


In a press release, Hosanna House founding CEO Leon E. Haynes, III says the Center for Aviation Technology and Training "provides a pathway for education and training" of Black and Brown children and teens that "increases their capacity to stimulate career opportunities that help build a foundation of financial security in the future.”

Black Wings: American Dreams in Flight will showcase the Tuskegee Airmen Museum’s growing collection of World War 2 and aviation artifacts, including a pilot’s flight suit and gear, autographed items owned by Tuskegee airmen, and other objects. Organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, the show is described as chronicling "the story of African Americans, who, despite facing racial barriers, attained great achievements in the world of aviation."

“The Tuskegee Airmen Museum showcases the history, influence, tenacity, strength, and accomplishment of generations of African Americans who served our country in the field of aeronautics," adds Haynes.

The CATT program will set out to introduce preschool to adolescent-aged children to STEM education, and specialized training for high school students to prepare them for a two-year degree program in trade schools or other colleges.


In the summer, the program will also work with Hampton University, a historically Black private research college in Virginia, and Black Girls Drone, a nonprofit that uses drone technology education to empower women and girls from underserved communities.

The Children's Museum also created interactive exhibits to expand aviation-related learning experiences, including a cockpit flight trainer, a Land the Plane maze, Wearable Wings, Airport Play table, and an Outdoor Play Space.

“We are thrilled to help create experiences that are both innovative and inclusive,” says Children’s Museum executive director Jane Werner. “Our work with Hosanna House Inc. allows children and families to explore hands-on learning in informal settings, and build skills that help them make an impact in the Pittsburgh region and beyond.”

Haynes expands on this, saying that Hosanna House's long-standing partnership with Children’s Museum allows the organization "to leverage the capacity of an established museum whose mission is in sync with ours: education for under-exposed children and youth."

The CATT and Tuskegee Airmen Museum launches this February at the Sherwood Event Center. The building will be available for rentals and events starting in April.
Hosanna House - Sherwood Event Center. 400 Sherwood Road, Forest Hills. hosannahouse.org

Trending

Speaking of...

Jobs for beer lovers, organic farmers, and more openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Jobs for beer lovers, organic farmers, and more openings this week in Pittsburgh

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh re-opens with world premiere of new Pixar exhibit

By Amanda Waltz

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh re-opens with world premiere of new Pixar exhibit

The annual Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Sweater Drive is back

By Hannah Lynn

The annual Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Sweater Drive is back
More »

Tags

Latest in Visual Art

Stephen Towns exhibit at The Westmoreland spotlights Black workers throughout history

By Amanda Waltz

Stephen Towns exhibit at The Westmoreland spotlights Black workers throughout history

Pittsburgh Glass Center group exhibit showcases “visionary makers of color”

By Amanda Waltz

Full Spectrum at the Pittsburgh Glass Center

City-County Building showcases Charles "Teenie" Harris with The Man Behind the Lens

By Dani Janae

City-County Building showcases Charles "Teenie" Harris with The Man Behind the Lens (2)

Pittsburgh Opportunity Fund steers mission to "advance racial justice"

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh Opportunity Fund steers mission to "advance racial justice"
More »
More Visual Art »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 23- 1, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh-themed Monopoly game needs local landmark suggestions

Pittsburgh-themed Monopoly game needs local landmark suggestions

By Lisa Cunningham

fig drops “poetic, dreamy” first full-length album Soft Animal

fig drops “poetic, dreamy” first full-length album Soft Animal

By Dani Janae

Stephen Towns exhibit at The Westmoreland spotlights Black workers throughout history

Stephen Towns exhibit at The Westmoreland spotlights Black workers throughout history

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Cobra, Kingfly Spirits, and more (Feb. 24-27)

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Cobra, Kingfly Spirits, and more (Feb. 24-27)

By Dani Janae

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation