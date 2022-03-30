 Honor Transgender Day of Visibility with these Pittsburgh events | LGBTQ | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Honor Transgender Day of Visibility with these Pittsburgh events

By

click to enlarge Transgender R&B performer Jackie Shane - PHOTO: COURTESY OF MATTHEW BUCHHOLZ
Photo: Courtesy of Matthew Buchholz
Transgender R&B performer Jackie Shane
In 2021, President Joe Biden officially proclaimed March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility. A White House statement says the day "recognizes the generations of struggle, activism, and courage that have brought our country closer to full equality for transgender and gender non-binary people in the United States and around the world," and calls upon all Americans to "join in the fight for full equality for all transgender people."

Transgender Day of Visibility continues this year in Pittsburgh, and all over the world, on Thu., March 31, welcoming anyone to learn about the experience and history of living as a transgender person. Pittsburgh City Paper has compiled a few events for people to celebrate this day.
Trans Day of Visibility
City-County Building
5-7:30 p.m.
Show up for a demonstration led by Trans YOUniting, and presented in partnership with Proud Haven, the Sex Workers Outreach Project, TransPride Pittsburgh, True T PGH, and the Love Diamond Project. Includes music and light refreshments. 414 Grant St., Downtown. facebook.com/TransYOUniting

Sticks and Stones: A Night of Music Celebrating Jackie Shane & other Trans Trailblazers
Golden Age Beer
6 p.m.
Golden Age Beer will host a DJ event showcasing the music of trans musicians, primarily Jackie Shane. Sticks and Stones will spotlight Shane, a Black, trans R&B performer who rose to fame in 1960s Toronto, Canada, as well as jazz pianist Billy Tipton, gospel singer Willmer M. "Little Axe" Broadnax, French entertainer/singer Coccinelle, and more. Throughout the night, DJ Matthew Buchholz will accept donations to SisTers PGH and the Trans Justice Funding Project, and will match all donations up to $250. 337 E. Eighth Ave., Homestead. Free. goldenagebeer.com


Transgender Day of Visibility with the Washington County Gay Straight Alliance, Inc.
The CENTER on Strawberry
7-8:30 p.m.
Check out this event hosted by the Washington County Gay Straight Alliance, a nonprofit that serves the LGBTQA youth population in the Washington County region. The Facebook event page says the night, which includes an open mic, snacks, and more, will celebrate "the trans people amongst us, raise awareness about the struggles that they face, and advocate for more protected rights for them in a bid to reform society and empower the community." 59 E. Strawberry Ave., Washington. facebook.com/WashCoGSA

Visibili-T Varie-T Show
Blue Moon
11 p.m.
See a bevy of talent, and help support emergency housing for trans and nonbinary youth and young adults, during a special event at Blue Moon Bar. Presented by Lazlo Productions, the Visibili-T Varie-T Show includes performances by an impressive lineup of trans, queer, and nonbinary acts, including drag performers Remy Black and Kande Rae Deville, artist and singer Bettie Wylde, and more. Proceeds from the event go towards the efforts of Pittsburgh nonprofit Trans YOUniting. 5115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. bluemoononbutler.com

Trending

Speaking of...

Dyspheric shakes up Pittsburgh's party scene

By Dani Janae

A Dyspheric party scene

The top events in Pittsburgh for March 17-23

By CP Staff

Spring Flower Show: Sunshine and Rainbows at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Repair the World seeks donations in celebration of Purim

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Repair the World seeks donations in celebration of Purim

Monthly all-king drag show at Blue Moon aims to make scene more visible, inclusive

By Dade Lemanski

Monthly all-king drag show at Blue Moon aims to make scene more visible, inclusive
More »

Tags

Latest in LGBTQ

Dyspheric shakes up Pittsburgh's party scene

By Dani Janae

A Dyspheric party scene

Immersive performance at Chatham University explores "queer care" in a COVID-19 world

By Dani Janae

Immersive performance at Chatham University explores "queer care" in a COVID-19 world

Monthly all-king drag show at Blue Moon aims to make scene more visible, inclusive

By Dade Lemanski

Monthly all-king drag show at Blue Moon aims to make scene more visible, inclusive

Pride on the Shore brings LGBTQ stars to Pittsburgh's North Side

By Dani Janae

Pride on the Shore brings LGBTQ stars to Pittsburgh's North Side (2)
More »
More LGBTQ »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 30- 5, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Everything you need to know about Pittsburgh's April 5 special election

Everything you need to know about Pittsburgh's April 5 special election

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Applications for Allegheny County Police Review Board now open

Applications for Allegheny County Police Review Board now open

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Now Hiring: Animal rescue receptionist, photojournalist, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Now Hiring: Animal rescue receptionist, photojournalist, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Traveling Glass Recycling Bin program returns to county parks

Traveling Glass Recycling Bin program returns to county parks

By Jordana Rosenfeld

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation