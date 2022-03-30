Honor Transgender Day of Visibility with these Pittsburgh events

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Matthew Buchholz Transgender R&B performer Jackie Shane

In 2021, President Joe Biden officially proclaimed March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility. A White House statement says the day "recognizes the generations of struggle, activism, and courage that have brought our country closer to full equality for transgender and gender non-binary people in the United States and around the world," and calls upon all Americans to "join in the fight for full equality for all transgender people."Transgender Day of Visibility continues this year in Pittsburgh, and all over the world, on Thu., March 31, welcoming anyone to learn about the experience and history of living as a transgender person.has compiled a few events for people to celebrate this day.Show up for a demonstration led by Trans YOUniting, and presented in partnership with Proud Haven, the Sex Workers Outreach Project, TransPride Pittsburgh, True T PGH, and the Love Diamond Project. Includes music and light refreshments.Golden Age Beer will host a DJ event showcasing the music of trans musicians, primarily Jackie Shane. Sticks and Stones will spotlight Shane, a Black, trans R&B performer who rose to fame in 1960s Toronto, Canada, as well as jazz pianist Billy Tipton, gospel singer Willmer M. "Little Axe" Broadnax, French entertainer/singer Coccinelle, and more. Throughout the night, DJ Matthew Buchholz will accept donations to SisTers PGH and the Trans Justice Funding Project, and will match all donations up to $250.Check out this event hosted by the Washington County Gay Straight Alliance, a nonprofit that serves the LGBTQA youth population in the Washington County region. The Facebook event page says the night, which includes an open mic, snacks, and more, will celebrate "the trans people amongst us, raise awareness about the struggles that they face, and advocate for more protected rights for them in a bid to reform society and empower the community."See a bevy of talent, and help support emergency housing for trans and nonbinary youth and young adults, during a special event at Blue Moon Bar. Presented by Lazlo Productions, the Visibili-T Varie-T Show includes performances by an impressive lineup of trans, queer, and nonbinary acts, including drag performers Remy Black and Kande Rae Deville, artist and singer Bettie Wylde, and more. Proceeds from the event go towards the efforts of Pittsburgh nonprofit Trans YOUniting.