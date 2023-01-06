Hold the booze: Places to practice Dry January in Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Two Frays Brewery
Everyone makes ambitious promises around the New Year — that they will be more organized, more active, more hydrated. While these promises may not hold for the entire year, a month-long commitment like Dry January at least seems realistic.
For a hard-drinking town like Pittsburgh, the prospect of finding mocktails in a social setting may seem impossible. Luckily, a number of bars and restaurants have drink menus featuring booze-free drinks on a permanent basis or for a limited time. See where you can enjoy spiritless cocktails and non-alcoholic beers throughout the city.
Bottlerocket Social Hall
1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. bottlerocketpgh.com
Bottlerocket announced in an Instagram post
a "new and improved selection" of non-alcoholic beer and drinks. The Groovy Guava comes with guava juice, lime juice, orange bitters, simple syrup, and seltzer. The Tropical Storm blows in with pineapple juice, ginger beer, mint, honey, and lemon. Horchata lovers should try the Coldest Brew, which also has cold brew, ginger syrup, cinnamon, and mint.
This Market Square spot has options for both cocktail and beer fans. This month, diners can find two alcohol-free beers from Athletic Brewing. Upside Dawn is described in a release as a "classic craft Golden Ale style that offers a subtle aroma with floral and earthy notes, while the Run Wild IPA is brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops for an "approachable bitterness balances the specialty malt body." Also available is the Cucumber Cure, a mocktail made with Seedlip Garden 108, simple syrup, lime juice, cucumber slices, mint leaves, and ginger beer.
Hidden Harbor
1708 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill. hiddenharborpgh.com
Those avoiding alcohol can still enjoy the tiki-themed cocktails at Hidden Harbor with Surf Wax, a mix of honeydew, cilantro, pineapple, and coconut, and the Riptide, a juicy concoction of fresh citrus, passion fruit, cinnamon, and ginger.
Spirit
242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com
Spirit has a few regular dry selections, including a house-made tonic with lime and ginger-pom lemonade. Beer drinkers can opt for non-alcoholic Heineken or Partake Blonde Ale.
Check out Spork's "Temperance" menu for a list of tasty cocktails. Leaving On The Midnight Train comes with a Ritual zero-proof gin alternative, verjus blanc, peach-apricot tea, elderflower cordial, and lemon. Say Aloe To My Lil' Friend features house-made kombucha, aloe water, Ras el Hanout syrup, and lemon. Try She's No Spring Onion, a mix of Seedlip Garden 108, verjus blanc, spring onion syrup, and passion fruit mustard, and the Chateau Spourque with Seedlip 94, black tea concentrate, stewed fruit syrup, verjus rouge, and eggplant juice.
Two Frays Brewery
5113 Penn Ave., Garfield. twofraysbrewery.com
Garfield will become a destination for Dry January practitioners when Two Frays serves up a whole list of selections to sample. In terms of beer, the brewery's menu now offers the Tangerine Non-Alcoholic Sour and You Do You Non-Alcoholic Porter. There's also a non-alcoholic French 75 by TLC Libations.