Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh responds to allegations of racism during Black-led Barrel & Flow Fest

In his posts, Bracey said Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh general manager Vincent Quinzio made several complaints regarding the music played at the festival, despite the event having a permit, and allegedly called the artists and Hearcorp staff racial slurs.
“Vincent made several complaints regarding the music, despite us having a permit and giving ample notice,” Bracey said in a social media post. “At some point, he came out and exploded in a fit of rage, dropping racial slurs at artists & Hearcorp staff.”
Bracey added that they dealt with "unexplainable power issues" on their stage throughout the day, noting that the breaker for the festival resided in the Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh restaurant.
In an email sent to Pittsburgh City Paper on Sept. 15, Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh’s ownership said they are looking into the allegations and asked people to come forward with more information by sending a message to their Facebook page.
“As the owners of Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh, we celebrate all facets of diversity, equity and inclusion for our customers, staff, overall operations, our SouthSide Works neighbors and the greater Pittsburgh community,” said the owners in the statement. “We take all complaints seriously and are currently investigating those specific to last weekend's Barrel and Flow Fest.”
Bracey said in his social media posts that he invited Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh to participate in the festival and gave them notice ahead of time. Yet, he said they declined, then complained about the festival being too loud, and called the cops with a complaint.
But the allegations of racism at Barrel & Flow fest involve more than just one instance. Buzzy Torek, a local podcast producer who helped produce Barrel & Flow Fest told City Paper that he encountered Quinzio during the festival. Torek says Quinzio would not let people who attended the festival use the restrooms in Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh. But, Torek said he witnessed Quinzio allow white guests inside the restaurant.
“After puffing out his chest earlier in the day while screaming at musicians and women during soundcheck about towing cars, the conversation I was asked to have with [Quinzio] was nothing short of exhausting,” said Torek. “He told me he wasn't letting anyone with a wristband in to drink, but my white friends seemed to have no problem doing so.”
Torek added he also spoke to many close friends who also said they had encounters with Quinzio that were racist.
“It was beyond clear that he doesn't value people regardless of race, as he has been incredibly disrespectful and hateful to my white co-workers. I couldn't imagine how he is to Black people,” said Torek.