 Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh manager reinstated after allegations of racism stemming from craft beer festival | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh manager reinstated after allegations of racism stemming from craft beer festival

By

click to enlarge Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh on the South Side - CP PHOTO: RYAN DETO
CP Photo: Ryan Deto
Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh on the South Side
In September, allegations of racism were made against the manager at Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh in relation to the Barrel & Flow craft beer festival, one of the nation’s few Black beer festivals, which was held outside of the SouthSide Works restaurant on Sept. 12. As reported by Pittsburgh City Paper, Barrel & Flow Fest founder Day Bracey accused the general manager of Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh of using racial slurs while complaining about Black musicians. In response, Hofbräuhaus then suspended the manager and launched an investigation into the matter.

On Thu., Oct. 28, Hofbräuhaus announced that after completing an independent investigation that didn’t turn up corroborating evidence of the allegations, it has provisionally reinstated the manager.

“The investigation included interviewing all available witnesses, reviewing video tapes, inspecting communications, and reviewing pertinent documents,” reads an Oct. 28 statement from Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh posted on social media. “While the investigation is ongoing, in the absence of evidence corroborating the allegations, the Hofbräuhaus has decided to provisionally reinstate its manager. We hope to finalize the investigation shortly.”


In Bracey’s original posts about the incident during the beer fest in September, Bracey said Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh general manager Vincent Quinzio made several complaints regarding the music played at the festival, despite the event having a permit, and allegedly called the artists and Hearcorp staff racial slurs. Bracey also said on social media back in September that the festival dealt with "unexplainable power issues" on its stage throughout the day, noting that the breaker for the festival resided in the Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh restaurant.

When contacted by City Paper on Sept. 17, Hofbräuhaus of America said it was in contact with Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh to “ensure this situation is addressed and to ensure that the non-discriminatory standards of Hofbräuhaus are met.” That same day, Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh announced on social media that it had a virtual meeting with Bracey, and that the restaurant was retaining an outside and independent law firm to continue the investigation into the allegations.

When reached for comment, Bracey says he is disappointed with Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh's decision to reinstate its manager, and says their statement was "lukewarm."

"It's sad, but not surprising. They didn't seem to express much interest in having a thorough investigation," says Bracey. He adds that he has yet to speak with the lawyers retained by Hofbräuhaus, and that he is scheduled to meet with them the first week of November.


Bracey believes the company was not taking the investigation very seriously, and was hopeful Hofbräuhaus would have interviewed current and former employees to talk about the alleged work culture at the Pittsburgh restaurant.

"I wonder what that says to their Black employees, and any Black customers," says Bracey. "They had the chance to do the right thing and instead, they took the corporate playbook. There is a lot of more work to do in Pittsburgh."

Trending

Advocates calling for Allegheny County to extend its local eviction moratorium
Deep-pocketed donors pour money into Pennsylvania Supreme Court race
25 Pennsylvania-made candy brands perfect for the trick or treat bowl
How newsrooms, police departments, and social media fail missing people of color
New Horizon presents alternative view of King Arthur with world premiere of de Moor
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh responds to allegations of racism during Black-led Barrel & Flow Fest

By Jason Phox

Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh responds to allegations of racism during Black-led Barrel &amp; Flow Fest

Five of the best beers from Barrel & Flow Fest

By Owen Gabbey

Five of the best beers from Barrel &amp; Flow Fest

A collaborative beer fest, an iced tea takeover, Ace Hotel drama, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Lisa Cunningham

A collaborative beer fest, an iced tea takeover, Ace Hotel drama, and more Pittsburgh food news
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Advocates calling for Allegheny County to extend its local eviction moratorium

By Jason Phox

Advocates calling for Allegheny County to extend its local eviction moratorium

Deep-pocketed donors pour money into Pennsylvania Supreme Court race

By Stephen Caruso

Deep-pocketed donors pour money into Pennsylvania Supreme Court race

On eve of Tree of Life anniversary, Wolf and allies call for passage of anti-gun violence bills

By John Micek

Memorials with names of 11 people killed at Tree of Life Synagogue, shown outside the Squirrel Hill synagogue in October 2018

How newsrooms, police departments, and social media fail missing people of color

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

How newsrooms, police departments, and social media fail missing people of color
More »

Readers also liked…

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis

By Hannah Lynn

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis (2)
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 27- 2, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

How newsrooms, police departments, and social media fail missing people of color

How newsrooms, police departments, and social media fail missing people of color

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Deep-pocketed donors pour money into Pennsylvania Supreme Court race

Deep-pocketed donors pour money into Pennsylvania Supreme Court race

By Stephen Caruso

Memorials with names of 11 people killed at Tree of Life Synagogue, shown outside the Squirrel Hill synagogue in October 2018

On eve of Tree of Life anniversary, Wolf and allies call for passage of anti-gun violence bills

By John Micek

Passenger boarding a Port Authority bus

Port Authority sees highest ridership increase of the pandemic

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation