Hip-hop musician Benji. headlines 2021 Pittsburgh Recovery Walk

click to enlarge Participants of the Pittsburgh Recovery Walk in 2018 - PHOTO: COURTESY OF PGH RECOVERY WALK
Photo: Courtesy of Pgh Recovery Walk
Participants of the Pittsburgh Recovery Walk in 2018
After hosting a virtual event in 2020, the Pittsburgh Recovery Walk is returning to an in-person walk for its sixth year in Downtown Pittsburgh. The walk will occur on Sat., Sept. 11 at 1201 Waterfront Place in the parking lot across from the Heinz History Center at 9 a.m.

The walk, which celebrates those in recovery from addiction, is about 30 minutes through Downtown Pittsburgh, so it is friendly for those who may not be able to participate in a traditional run or 5k.

This year, the walk will feature a Resource Fair with over 50 vendors, live performances, speakers, children’s activities, food trucks, and more. There is no upfront cost to register for the event, and those in recovery and those that support them are encouraged to participate.

"I think what's really special about this event is the way it honors everyone's personal experience with addiction and recovery,” says PRW Event Manager Jessica Williams in a press release. “There is no right or wrong way to recover. Whatever your path is — and wherever you are on that path — we’re here to celebrate that.”


The recovery walk is always well attended, and last year's virtual event saw 10,000 viewers with turnout this year expected to be in the thousands.

As a part of the Resource Fair, 50 community groups will be in attendance, including Central Outreach Wellness, mental health advocacy group Steel Smiling, and Young People in Recovery. The event will be emceed by Tim Grealish, with speakers Jen Smith (Secretary of Pennsylvania Drug and Alcohol Programs), Robin Spencer (longtime recovery advocate), Noemi Gonzalez (ambassador for Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania), and Eric Pilgram (trans man and co-creator of Penn State’s Lions For Recovery).

The Resource Fair will also include goods and services that support recovery, including free Narcan and information on voter registration.

The event will be headlined by popular Pittsburgh musician Benji., whose performance is slated for 12 p.m. The full schedule of events is listed below:


9 a.m.: Event begins: DJ, award ceremony, speakers, and Resource Fair open
11 a.m.: Walk through downtown Pittsburgh
12 p.m.: Headline musical performance: Benji.
1 p.m.: Event concludes

For more information, visit the Pittsburgh Recovery Walk website at pghrecoverywalk.org

