 Himalayan Cultural Exhibition and Food Festival celebrates Asian immigrant communities in the Pittsburgh region | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Himalayan Cultural Exhibition and Food Festival celebrates Asian immigrant communities in the Pittsburgh region

By

click to enlarge (Clockwise) Pratap Subba, Damber Khapoong Subba, Manoj Dhakal, Suchita Gurung, and Kiran Gajmer will perform as guest artists at the Himalayan Cultural Exhibition and Food Festival - COURTESY OF HIMALAYAN FOUNDATION USA
Courtesy of Himalayan Foundation USA
(Clockwise) Pratap Subba, Damber Khapoong Subba, Manoj Dhakal, Suchita Gurung, and Kiran Gajmer will perform as guest artists at the Himalayan Cultural Exhibition and Food Festival
The Himalayas stretch for about 1,500 miles, separating the Indian subcontinent from the Tibetan Plateau. The mountain range is a significant part of many Asian cultures, and this weekend people will have the chance to celebrate and learn about some of the immigrant communities from the Southern Himalayas living in the South Hills.

The Himalayan Cultural Exhibition and Food Festival will take place Sat., Oct. 30-Sun., Oct. 31, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day, at Edgebrook Field in South Park. Guest and local artists will perform, and cultural exhibitions representing Nepali, Bhutanese, Indian, and Tibetan cultures will take place. Cultural food, as well as crafts, art, and jewelry, will also be available to purchase.

The festival is presented by the Himalayan Foundation USA, a Pittsburgh-based volunteer nonprofit dedicated to supporting the Bhutanese community and preserving Himalayan history and culture. The festival will also celebrate the Festival of Tihar, which begins Nov. 4 this year and honors Yama, the god of death, as well as Laxmi, the goddess of wealth.


"Over the last decade, more than 8,000 refugees from the Himalayan region-Bhutan/Nepal have settled in the South Hills area of Pittsburgh," reads a press release about the event. "They have brought with them a rich and diverse cultural heritage adding energy and diversity to the fabric of our local communities."

Day one of the festival will kick off with a food and cultural exhibition, a soccer exhibition match, and a cultural parade, as well as dances, games, and activities between events. Featured Himalayan food includes thukpa, a Tibetan noodle soup; bhakka, an eastern Nepalese steamed rice flour cake; and kheer, a Nepalese rice pudding.

Day two will feature a literary program, as well as musical performances from local artists and Kiran Gajmer, who won season three of The Voice of Nepal reality competition series.

The cultural exhibition will include a wide variety of traditional farming and household tools and models of homes. Knitted and woven pieces, as well as drawings, paintings, and photographs from local artists, and traditional dresses, jewelry, and musical instruments will also be on display.
Himalayan Cultural Exhibition and Food Festival. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Sat., Oct. 30-Sun., Oct. 31. Edgebrook Field. 2372 Corrigan Drive, South Park. Free. himfousa.org

Trending

A chili cook-off, skull mugs, and other Pittsburgh food news
Port Authority sees highest ridership increase of the pandemic
Advocates call on lawmakers to pass bill allowing in-state tuition, aid for undocumented residents
Now Hiring: Director of DEI and Community Engagement, Juicologist, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh
Subpoenas recommended in ethics probe of Pa. Rep. Mike Kelly over stock purchase
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Food

A chili cook-off, skull mugs, and other Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

A chili cook-off, skull mugs, and other Pittsburgh food news

Con Alma Shadyside transitions to a completely vegetarian menu

By Dani Janae

Con Alma Shadyside transitions to a completely vegetarian menu

Pandan cake, Halloween cocktails, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Pandan cake, Halloween cocktails, and more Pittsburgh food news

Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation opens registration for free Friendsgiving Rainbow Turkey Bags

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation opens registration for free Friendsgiving Rainbow Turkey Bags
More »

Readers also liked…

Restaurants are using creativity and reinvention to survive COVID-19's impact

By Maggie Weaver

Brunch kit from Lola’s Eatery
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 20-26, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Con Alma Shadyside transitions to a completely vegetarian menu

Con Alma Shadyside transitions to a completely vegetarian menu

By Dani Janae

A chili cook-off, skull mugs, and other Pittsburgh food news

A chili cook-off, skull mugs, and other Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Pandan cake, Halloween cocktails, and more Pittsburgh food news

Pandan cake, Halloween cocktails, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Beer of the Week: Allegheny City Brewing and Dancing Gnome’s Quintessence

Beer of the Week: Allegheny City Brewing and Dancing Gnome’s Quintessence

By Owen Gabbey

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation